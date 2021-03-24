Committee tasked with resolving Karen land row to hold first meeting tomorrow | Thaiger

Central Thailand
Committee tasked with resolving Karen land row to hold first meeting tomorrow
A panel tasked with resolving the ongoing land dispute between Karen tribespeople and national park officials will hold its first meeting tomorrow. According to Thamanat Prompow from the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, the committee hopes to find a solution to the disagreement between forest protection officials and Karen villagers who wish to reside in Kaeng Krachan National Park, in the central province of Phetchaburi.
The villagers’ presence in the national park prompted complaints from environmental groups who were concerned about the effect on the surrounding area. The PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has previously stated the villagers cannot return to the national park, but protesters sympathetic to the plight of the Karen people have been campaigning outside Government House.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the newly-formed committee that will oversee the resolution of the dispute comprises people from both sides of the argument. However, no sooner was the panel created than another controversy arose.
Karen people from the village of Bang Kloi-Jai Paen Din, in Kaeng Krachan National Park, as well as members of the People’s Movement for a Just Society, insist Prasan Wangrattanapranie, assistant to Deputy PM, Prawit Wongsuwon, can no longer be involved in the matter. The villagers claim he insulted them while visiting the village last Thursday, when he accused them of growing marijuana.
Prasan says he will no longer play any role in government attempts to resolve the land dispute. For his part, Thamanat says Prasan was never a member of the committee and that he requested he distance himself from the matter to stop things getting worse.
Meanwhile, the Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Varawut Silpa-archa, says his ministry have nearly finished a variety of tasks aimed at helping the villagers, but admits not all will be completed on time. Some of the jobs include managing water supplies for farming, as well as finding new farmland for the Karen people. Varawut says he can’t give an exact date for when all the work might be complete, due to laws that have been in place since before his ministry was set up.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
17 new Covid infections in new Samut Prakan cluster, 584 being monitored
The Department of Disease Control says 17 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in migrant workers in the central province of Samut Prakan, part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Region and directly south and east of central Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport is in Samut Prakan). Opas Karnkawinpong from the DDC says the infections were detected at migrant worker camps, and an additional 584 people are being closely monitored.
“Construction sites have multiple risk factors, such as shared facilities and in this case, the workers violated Covid-19 prevention rules by throwing a party.”
The Bangkok Post reports that the first carrier is thought to be a 29 year old Burmese worker, who reported for testing on March 13. When she tested positive, the DDC carried out proactive testing at migrant labour camps on Soi Sukhumvit 107 and 117, where an additional 16 people tested positive. 2 of those are Burmese, 4 are Thai, and 10 are Cambodian.
Meanwhile, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, there were 81 new cases of the virus reported yesterday. 45 were recorded in hospitals and 36 were detected through proactive mass testing, most of them in the central province of Samut Sakhon, where a resurgence of the virus told hold late last year.
Officials are also focused on containing the recent cluster detected in market traders in the Bang Khae district of the capital (west of the Chao Phraya). According to the Bangkok Post report, cases linked to Bang Khae have been reported as far away as the southern province of Songkhla and the north-eastern province of Si Sa Ket.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says another 16 cases linked to Bang Khae were reported yesterday, meaning the cluster has now given rise to 384 cases to date. Mass vaccination is taking place in Bang Khae, with 2,600 receiving the vaccine so far.
The BMA is also planning a second field hospital near Rajpipattana Hospital in the district of Thawi Wattana. The first field hospital opened in January, near Bang Khunthian Hospital, and has 600 beds.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Central Thailand
Bus driver of student field trip arrested after police find 600 kilograms of methamphetamine onboard
A chartered bus driver, who recently took students on a field trip, was arrested after police found 600 kilograms of methamphetamine in the bus’ luggage compartment. 53 year old Amorn Chatawittayakul, the driver, was stopped at the Tha Yang intersection on Phetkasem Highway in Thailand’s central Petchaburi province at about 8pm last night.
The bus was headed back from a student field trip to King Mongkut Memorial Park of Science and Technology in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Police searched the bus and found 30 sacks containing speed pills and crystal meth, each weighing about 20 kilograms.
20 year old Naratorn Hongtong, the bus’ attendant, was also arrested. Police say the suspects admitted they drove the bus to Pak Tho district of Ratchaburi to pick up the drugs from a man who gave them 100,000 baht to deliver them to Phatthalung province. Then they returned to pick up the kids and drive them back to Songkhla province. Police say the chartered bus had the words “Petcharee Tour” written on it.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Central Thailand
World Heritage committee to consider delaying Kaeng Krachan national park application
The UNESCO World Heritage Centre says it recognises the plight being faced by indigenous Karen people in Kaeng Krachan national park, in central Thailand. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Karen villagers are not permitted to live in the park, after complaints from environmental rights groups concerned about the effect on the surrounding forest land.
The Karen people have submitted a petition to the centre, calling for a delay in the processing of the park’s application for World Heritage status. They want the decision put off until a dispute between them and the Thai Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is resolved. According to a Thai PBS World report, the petition was submitted by the non-profit organisation, The Cross Cultural Foundation, on behalf of the Karen people. After being submitted on January 22, the group received a response from the director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre on March 15.
In her response, Mechtild Rössler acknowledges the plight of the Karen people and the concerns they have raised. She says the petition has been forwarded to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the committee responsible for overseeing World Heritage applications. It has also been sent to the Thai government.
Around 75 non-profit organisations and other groups have written to embassies in Thailand and other international organisations in the Kingdom, accusing the Thai government of human rights’ violations in its treatment of indigenous people. They are calling on these organisations to lobby the government for fairer treatment of the Karen villagers.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Committee tasked with resolving Karen land row to hold first meeting tomorrow
Sorry, not sorry: Myanmar’s military says it’s sad about killings, but won’t stop crackdown
Thailand News Today | Samui and Phuket request 1 million vaccines, Covid update | March 23
400 illegal migrants test positive for Covid-19- UPDATE
7 people arrested for allegedly trafficking 8 million methamphetamine pills
Thailand’s PM speeds up stimulus measures to boost domestic spending
Activists try to call off auction for cats confiscated in drug trafficking raid
Supporters raise 17 million baht to open Vipassana Mindfulness Centre in Nakhon Pathom
More on the “sandbox” plan to reopen Phuket to foreign tourists, idea to be pitched to CCSA
Police officer’s son caught on camera firing shots at Thai restaurant
Banyan Tree Krabi – Bringing Thailand’s luxury brand to Krabi
UNAids staffer who reported sexual assault at a Bangkok hotel loses dismissal case
Petrol station attendant stabbed to death allegedly by a motorcyclist who refused to pay for gas
CCSA Update: 401 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, most at an immigration detention centre
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Myanmar military unfazed by looming sanctions
Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis | VIDEO
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
Top Buddhist organisation in Myanmar stops activities to protest military violence
Thailand’s PM says Karen villagers can’t live in national park
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thai Life1 day ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Opinion3 days ago
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
- Thailand3 days ago
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
- Opinion3 days ago
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
- Crime2 days ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Bangkok21 hours ago
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thailand’s army refutes claims it’s supplying rice to Burmese soldiers
- Crime23 hours ago
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO