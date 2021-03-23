EU, US imposes sanctions on 11 Myanmar officials over coup violence | Thaiger

Politics
EU, US imposes sanctions on 11 Myanmar officials over coup violence
The European Union, along with the US is issuing sanctions on 11 Myanmar officials over military violence against anti-coup protesters. 10 top military officers were among those to receive sanctions which include travel bans and the freezing of assets. 2 senior officals, including the national police chief were also targetted by the EU.
The eleventh person to be sanctioned is the head of the election commission who cancelled last year’s democratic vote, seeing the National League for Democracy winning by a landslide. Myanmar’s military junta prevented Parliament from convening on February 1, after claiming the democratic election results were fraudulent.
The State and Treasury department says it hit chief of police, Than Hlaing, and the commander of the Bureau of Special Operations, Lt Gen Aung Soe with sanctions along with 2 military units.
“These designations show that this violence will not go unanswered.”
The statement, issued during a meeting of EU foreign ministers, said the sanctions are a “robust response to the illegitimate over-throwing of the democratically-elected government and the brutal repression by the junta against peaceful protesters.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the new sanctions demonstrate the international community’s commitment to the people of Burma, while Germany’s Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, echoed the condemnation.
“What we are seeing in the way of excesses of violence there is absolutely unacceptable; the number of killings has taken on intolerable dimensions. We don’t want to punish the population in Myanmar with sanctions, but those who are blatantly violating human rights there.”
Myanmar’s military has been accused of violently cracking down on anti-coup protesters, killing hundreds since the coup began in February. The UN has issued several statements indicating that crimes against humanity are likely being committed.
In response, the military says they are prepared to go it alone, citing they have always persisted despite deflecting the international community.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Thailand
Most Thais want a new constitution – NIDA Poll
Pro-democracy activists have been calling on monarchy and government reform along with a rewrite of the 2017 military-backed constitution. While Thais seem to be split on the issues around government and monarchy reform, a recent poll found that most Thais want a new constitution.
Since the 1932 revolution ending nearly 800 years of absolute monarchy and transitioning to a constitutional monarchy, there have been 20 constitutions and charters in Thailand, most adopted after military coups. The current constitution, ratified in April 2017, was drafted by the military junta National Council for Peace and Order, or NCPO, which seized power in the 2014 coup d’état.
In the recent survey by NIDA Poll called “Do people wish to have a new constitution?”, 1,313 Thai adults from various regions of Thailand were interviewed. 58.5% of them said they want a new constitution while 25.1% said they do not want a new constitution. 6.5% said they would not vote on the referendum and 5.9% said vote “no.” The other roughly 4% said they were not sure.
When it comes to who should draft a new constitution, interviewees were allowed to give multiple answers. 59.9% said the members of the writing committee should be elected while 17.8% said the committee should be from universities. 21.9% said members of parliament should draft the new constitution. Around 11% said the government should select committee members. Around 10% said parliament should select the members. 11.9% said the constitution should be drafted by the senators.
SOURCES: Nida Poll | Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Politics
Thai activist to submit petition against charter amendment bill voters
Srisuwan, the secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, says the claim accuses the voters of ethical misconduct as they voted for the bill despite a Constitutional Court decision that a national referendum must first be held to see if the public wants an all new charter.
“So having acted in defiance of the court’s ruling, they must face the consequences.”
But, Pheu Thai deputy leader Anusorn Iamsa-ard, seemed unfazed by the petition and has even threatened to file a counter lawsuit against Srisuwan. He claims the petition has no grounds and thinks the activist could have a hidden agenda.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam said the coalition government is discussing whether to hold a national referendum or if it should amend the constitution section by section.
Chartthaipattana party-list MP Nikorn Chamnong said the party is prepared to move forward with amending Section 256, which states that a charter amendment requires the support of at least 1/3 of all 250 senators, or a total of 84.
“Only two senators voted for the bill, so it never saw daylight. This shows that 84 votes of the Senate can wrestle with 500 MPs and that doesn’t seem right.”
Parliament president Chuan Leekpai says an extra session will probably be scheduled next month to debate the proposed national referendum bill. The move followed the recent censure debate in which both ministers were accused of malfeasance and irregularities over land acquisitions related to their family members.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Politics
Malaysia joins calls to hold emergency ASEAN summit over Myanmar political situation
Malaysia is joining calls to hold an emergency ASEAN summit to discuss the political turmoil in its neighbouring country of Myanmar. Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin says he supports Indonesia’s president who originally proposed the emergency meeting.
Muhyiddin says the continued use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians was unacceptable, and urged Myanmar’s military leadership “to change its course and choose a path towards peaceful solutions.”
“There is no question about it, the use of live ammunition against peaceful protests is unacceptable. This deplorable situation must stop immediately.”
“We in Malaysia, and the larger ASEAN community, cannot afford to see our brotherly nation of Myanmar become so destabilised at the hands of a selected few, who seek to promote their own vested interests.”
Since the coup, Indonesia has led efforts within ASEAN to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis. Its president called for democracy to be restored and violence to be halted, joining other nations in condemning the military-led violence against anti-coup protesters.
“I will immediately call the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as head of ASEAN to as soon as possible hold a high-level ASEAN meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.”
ASEAN members discussed the political situation in Myanmar earlier this month, with the Thai Foreign Ministry now joining the growing list of countries to pressure the military to hold talks with political dissidents to end the conflict. But, Thailand still hasn’t outright condemned the coup. Many say Thailand may be wanting to get more involved as it prepares to see an influx of Myanmar nationals fleeing to Thailand to escape the increasing violence in their home country.
Just recently, the military coup leader in Myanmar made statements that indicated the military was okay with pending sanctions from the international community, implying that the government was willing to be isolated from the world.
Myanmar’s most powerful Buddhist group has also criticised the military’s use of violence and has appeared to break from historically aligning itself with the government. The group says it will stop activities in an apparent move to protest the political situation.
The United Nations has also criticised the violence against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, citing women and children are among the victims killed as increasing concerns of civilian casualties mount.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
EU, US imposes sanctions on 11 Myanmar officials over coup violence
Bangkok police officer caught on film following actress into public toilet
Thailand starts human trials of local Covid vaccine
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
Soi Cowboy bar owner says the business has survived the pandemic, but revenue has fallen by 70%
Thailand News Today | Fallout from weekend protest violence, Samut Prakan Covid cluster | March 22
“Samui Wonder Island” safe and sealed travel scheme to launch in July
Russians in Pattaya arrested for allegedly selling fake bank statements for retirement visas
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Health minister says locals on Phuket and Koh Samui will be vaccinated before tourists return
Backhoe driver digs up 100,000 baht in cash buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat
CCSA Update: 73 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
Australian couple detained in Myanmar as they tried to flee the country
Burmese healthcare workers take to the streets to protest military coup
Thailand’s media organisations issue joint statement in wake of political violence
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Bang Khae vaccination drive begins as Bangkok records 100 new infections
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Myanmar military unfazed by looming sanctions
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis | VIDEO
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha gets the first AstraZeneca jab in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Opinion2 days ago
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
- Thailand2 days ago
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
- Opinion2 days ago
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
- Events3 days ago
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
- Crime17 hours ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Protests4 days ago
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says