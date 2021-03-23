Thailand News Today | Samui and Phuket request 1 million vaccines, Covid update | March 23 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Samui and Phuket request 1 million vaccines, Covid update | March 23
401 new Covid-19 cases and 1 new death have been reported today. Most of the cases were at an immigration detention centre in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district. Thailand currently has 1,419 active Covid-19 infections. A total of 92 deaths have now been recorded as a result of the coronavirus.
A 75 year old Thai man in Bangkok died after testing positive. He had an underlying heart condition, high blood pressure and Alzheimer’s disease.
Out of the 401 new Covid infections, 337 were detected through active case finding, including 318 cases at the Bang Khen immigrant detention centre. 46 cases were local transmissions and 18 were detected in quarantine from people arriving back in Thailand.
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand has condemned the shooting of reporters at an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Saturday evening. The protest, that started around the Sanam Luang adjacent to the Grand Palace, ended with at least 33 people injured, including 3 reporters.
The Foreign Correspondents statement referred to UN guidelines that say rubber bullets should only ever be a last resort and should always be aimed at the lower body and never the head. It’s understood one of the reporters working at the protest had to be hospitalised for a head scan after he was allegedly hit in the head by a rubber bullet
They’ve also expressed concern over tactics employed by police on the night, including the use of tear gas and the high powered water cannon. The club has also called on the authorities to acknowledge that reporters doing their job should not become police targets.
Phuket is expected to present a reopening plan for approval that would allow vaccinated tourists visit without undergoing quarantine starting in July. The plan will be submitted to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration this Friday. It’s the latest in a long line of ‘plans’ and ‘models’ that have been unleashed by the local tourism association.
The governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the Phuket Tourism Sandbox plan can only be successful if the Andaman island achieves herd immunity by vaccinating at least 70% of its population before letting in visitors.
So, the plan also includes how many doses of the vaccine the island would need as well as a timeline of administering them. To reach the immunity goal within the time frame, Phuket should start the first round of vaccinations by April 15, followed by the second from May 15 onward.
Over in the Gulf of Thailand, the president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, says Koh Samui will introduce sealed routes to international tourists that keep them away from residents. Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated tourists will be required to stay in their hotel rooms for the first 2 or 3 days and get a swab test on the second day.
Both plans are subject to government approval at this stage. Meanwhile,the southern resort islands of Phuket and Koh Samui have made official requests to the Public Health Ministry for enough doses to vaccinate the majority of the islands’ residents in anticipation of a return to some semblance of tourism.
Private businesses in Phuket have made a formal request for 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Public Health Minister. In addition to request for the the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Minister had already allocated doses of the Sinovac vaccine – 100,000 doses for Phuket and 50,000 for Koh Samui.
Become a Thaiger Member and get access to extra channel perks…
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfyW…
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
400 illegal migrants test positive for Covid-19- UPDATE
Earlier today, Thailand authorities announced that almost 300 allegedly illegal migrants tested positive for Covid-19, and now, that number has raised to almost 400. The migrants are being housed in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district awaiting to be transferred to a field hospital, with authorities saying the situation is “under control.”
Sompong Chingduang, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said on Tuesday that 297 migrants tested positive for the virus, but then that number was raised to 393. 370 men and 23 women had tested positive for the virus in the Immigration Bureau’s detention facility, after being placed in crowded conditions. The facility currently has 490 people detained, in which the number of cases may rise as more people are tested.
Sompong says the infected people were isolated with some being treated at a field hospital in the Royal Thai Police Sports Club in Bangkok.
“The Immigration Bureau deployed police to guard the field hospital around the clock and disease-control measures of the Public Health Ministry are strictly implemented to prevent a spread.”
Now, the bureau’s detention facilities in Bangkok have stopped accepting new detainees, and instead, sending them to a facility in Nonthaburi province. Those who did not test positive for the virus are either being repatriated or sent to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.
Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, says most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic or only displayed minor symptoms.
According to the Department of Disease Control, the Covid-19 virus reared its ugly head at the detention facility in Bang Khen on March 11, with 9 people testing positive. Then, on March 13, 52 more tested positive. The original group that infected the facility were transferred from a facility in the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province in the deep south of Thailand.
40 of the 52 who tested positive on March 13 were reportedly in close contact with the original group from Sungai Kolok. On March 15 and 16 other detainees who were in close contact with the original group began testing positive.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
7 people arrested for allegedly trafficking 8 million methamphetamine pills
7 people were arrested for allegedly trafficking a large quantity of methamphetamine pills. Police say they followed a suspicious vehicle to a warehouse in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. Officers searched the vehicle and say they seized 8 million methamphetamine pills.
The suspects allegedly told police that they were transferring the drugs to the warehouse and that they were each hired at around 10,000 baht to 20,000 baht to carry the pills from Chiang Rai down to the warehouse in Pathum Thani. The methamphetamine would then be distributed in Bangkok and to provinces in the South, police say.
Police suspect the operation is tied to a major drug network in the North. They are launching an investigation.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand’s PM speeds up stimulus measures to boost domestic spending
Thailand’s PM is speeding up economic stimulus measures to continue the effort to boost domestic spending throughout the year. In a meeting yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha told the Finance Ministry to push forward the rollout of the 3rd phase’ co-payment scheme, financial relief scheme and the Section 33 We Love Each Other programme.
Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow, noted that the co-payment scheme needs to be rolled out by June of this year to keep domestic tourism afloat. He cited a report that found such stimulus measures were helping the economy.
In the co-payment scheme, the government pays 50% of food, drinks and general goods purchases of up to 150 baht per person per day, capped at 3,500 baht per person for a specified duration. The first phase covered 10 million people, each receiving a 3,000 baht money transfer. The second phase, which ends on March 31, is paying an additional 5 million people 3,500 baht each.
The We Win financial relief scheme gave 32.4 million people, who were experiencing economic hardships caused by the Covid pandemic, a handout of 7,000 baht for 2 months. But those people must prove they only have a taxable income of no more than 300,000 baht per year or a monthly income not exceeding 25,000 baht. Those who wish to collect the handout must also have not more than 500,000 baht in total in bank deposit accounts. Kulaya Tantitemit, the FPO’s director-general, says low-income earners and small-scale retail shops have greatly benefitted from the scheme.
“There are more than 14.79 million eligible recipients and 1.5 million outlets participating in the scheme.”
She says the state subsidy was worth around 48.2 billion baht and 50.6 billion was out of pocket. Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai, Songkhla and Chon Buri were the 5 provinces that saw the highest spending. And, Kulaya is urging those who received the subsidies to use them up before the second phase’ end date of March 31.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | Samui and Phuket request 1 million vaccines, Covid update | March 23
400 illegal migrants test positive for Covid-19- UPDATE
7 people arrested for allegedly trafficking 8 million methamphetamine pills
Thailand’s PM speeds up stimulus measures to boost domestic spending
Activists try to call off auction for cats confiscated in drug trafficking raid
Supporters raise 17 million baht to open Vipassana Mindfulness Centre in Nakhon Pathom
More on the “sandbox” plan to reopen Phuket to foreign tourists, idea to be pitched to CCSA
Police officer’s son caught on camera firing shots at Thai restaurant
Banyan Tree Krabi – Bringing Thailand’s luxury brand to Krabi
UNAids staffer who reported sexual assault at a Bangkok hotel loses dismissal case
Petrol station attendant stabbed to death allegedly by a motorcyclist who refused to pay for gas
CCSA Update: 401 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, most at an immigration detention centre
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Thai hoteliers want Emergency Decree to be used to speed up vaccines
Children in Thai border town trained to duck and cover in case of Myanmar conflict
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Bang Khae vaccination drive begins as Bangkok records 100 new infections
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Myanmar military unfazed by looming sanctions
Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis | VIDEO
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
Top Buddhist organisation in Myanmar stops activities to protest military violence
Thailand’s PM says Karen villagers can’t live in national park
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thai Life14 hours ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Opinion2 days ago
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
- Thailand3 days ago
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
- Opinion2 days ago
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
- Events3 days ago
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
- Crime1 day ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection