Royal Thai Army to set up refugee camps for those fleeing Myanmar | The Thaiger

Thailand
Royal Thai Army to set up refugee camps for those fleeing Myanmar
With 100 people thought to be dead in Myanmar since the military took power last month, the Royal Thai Army plans to set up temporary camps for Burmese nationals fleeing the neighbouring country to escape political violence. Some say the actual death toll is much higher.
Refugee camps will be set up in Ranong and Chumphon which border Myanmar’s southern-most region. Most of the violence has been around 1,300 kilometres north in Yangon where the military regime recently imposed martial law in 2 townships.
The shelters will be temporary, commander of the Thep Satri Task Force Santi Sakuntak told the Bangkok Post. He says the migrants will be sent back to Myanmar once the situation eases.
The Thai-Myanmar land border stretches 2,400 kilometres. It’s unclear why just 2 camps are being set up in the south rather than at major border towns like Tak’s Mae Sot district.
Last week, the Human Rights Watch called on Thai authorities to stop expelling asylum seekers at the Myanmar border, citing a recent incident where Thai officers caught 8 Burmese people who were crossing the Ruak River from the border town Tachileik and sent them back to their home country.
Thailand’s officers have been cracking down on migrants long before the military coup in Myanmar due to concerns about the potential spread of Covid-19. Patrol along the Myanmar border tightened back in December after hundreds of Burmese migrants at a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon tested positive for the virus, sending Thailand into a wave of infections.
The organisation’s director for refugee and migrant rights, Bill Frelick, says Thai authorities should stop pushing back people who are fleeing Myanmar.
“The Thai government should immediately allow all asylum seekers fleeing the violent crackdown in Myanmar access to desperately needed protection.”
Myanmar
Martial law declared in Yangon in deadliest day since junta power grab
The Burmese military has imposed martial law in the townships of Hlaing Tharyar and Shwepyitha in Yangon, following a bloody crackdown in which at least 18 protesters died. Around 100 people are now thought to have died since the army deposed of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, claiming the landslide election victory of her National League for Democracy party was the result of fraud. Many say the actual death toll is much higher.
The deprived townships of Hlaing Tharyar and Shwepyitha, now under martial law, are both home to garment factories and have seen regular crackdowns against citizens protesting the military coup. The Bangkok Post reports that Hlaing Tharyar has seen violent clashes between local police and the military, with protesters using modified trash cans as shields as they tried to rescue wounded demonstrators. Prior to the outbreak of violence, a video allegedly uploaded by a Hlaing Tharyar police officer appeared on TikTok and warned of security forces arriving in the township with heavy weaponry.
“I will not have mercy on Hlaing Tharyar and they will fight back seriously too because there are all kinds of characters there. We should not have mercy on them.”
The United Nations envoy Christine Schraner Burgener has condemned the violence, referring to, “heart-breaking accounts of killings, mistreatment of demonstrators and torture of prisoners”, according to the report in the Bangkok Post.
Britain too has spoken out against the use of violence against protesters, with ambassador Dan Chugg calling for an end to the use of force and for the military to return power to those elected.
Despite the violence, many of the protesters remain defiant, with 21 year old Ma Khine Lay promising to fight through her fear.
“I’ve seen the fallen heroes give their lives. I will fight until the end.”
Meanwhile, a number of elected MPs have formed a group called the Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (referring to the country’s governing bloc). Their acting vice president, Mahn Win Khaing Than from the NLD, now thought be under house arrest, has called for people to continue protesting.
“This is the darkest moment of the nation and the light before the dawn is close. The uprising must win.”
The military has responded by saying the formation of the group constitutes high treason, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 22 years.
Myanmar
3 protesters die overnight in Yangon, Myanmar
The latest tragic loss of life in Myanmar occurred in Yangon overnight. 3 protesters died at vigils in honor of those who have died since the military coup on February 1st, 2021.
The military has been using more force against all protests with over 70 lives now lost. The vast majority of demonstrations and arrests happen during the daytime and lately, the military has been targeting nighttime demonstrations.
The citizens of Myanmar continue to gather in larger numbers, calling for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a return to democratic governance. The military had declared a 1-year state of emergency after the general election which Ms. Suu Kyi’s NLD party had won by a large margin. The military had backed the opposition, who were demanding a rerun of the vote, claiming widespread fraud.
Footage appeared on social media yesterday which shows police removing 3 residents from the streets of Thaketa township in Yangon. Local residents went to the police station to protest and sounds of gunfire were heard later in the township.
2 Male Demonstrators were killed and one was shot in the head and the other person was shot in the side of their face above the neckline. It took some time for their bodies to be retrieved.
Both dead men had been supporters of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party and are currently being mourned by their relatives.
In Hlaing township, residents protested seeing the military and police in their neighborhood at night to arrest people. Stun grenades were used to disperse residents. An 18-year-old man was shot in the head and died soon after.
The military has denied responsibility for loss of life in the protests and defended seizing power by alleging widespread electoral fraud in November’s election, which Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide.
Crime
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
A UN expert is claiming that Myanmar’s military is likely committing “crimes against humanity” after at least 70 people have allegedly been “murdered” since the military coup in February. Thomas Andrews, the UN’s top expert on rights in Myanmar, reportedly made the revelation to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. He went on to say that the country is “controlled by a murderous, illegal regime.”
Andrews says “acts of murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture” carried out with “the knowledge of senior leadership,” are likely crimes that are being committed. He says such senior leaders being aware of the crimes include the junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.
He says that there is clear evidence that the junta’s crimes were “widespread” and part of a “coordinated campaign” but stresses that only the court of law can determine such offences. His statements echo the UN as they recently condemned the Myanmar military, which has allegedly arrested over 2,000 people in connection to the anti-coup protests.
Now, the military seems to be choosing its battles as state-run newspaper the Mirror announced that the Arakan Army was no longer considered a terrorist organisation. The AA has been fighting for the autonomy of the ethnic Rakhine people for many years with hundreds being allegedly killed and some 200,000 civilians forced to flee their homes. Myanmar expert Herve Lemahieu, with Australia’s Lowy Institute, said the military may not want to deal with other issues right now.
“The Tatmadaw has many enemies, they don’t want to operate on too many fronts at once and the most pressing front at this point in time is against the ethnic Burman majority in the major urban centres.”
Such focus has also shifted to targetting rescue workers who are on the front lines of the protests. One rescue worker said he couldn’t even pick up a 30 year old’s deceased body over fears of being hurt.
Even more disturbing is the number of organisations that are zoning in on the revelations being made by the UN. An Amnesty International report has accused the military of using “battlefield weapons” on unarmed protesters and carrying out premeditated murders. The group says the use of firearms, which include sniper guns and semi-automatic rifles, against the protesters is “completely inappropriate for use in policing protests.”
Patrick Robert Marcel nouvel
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:49 pm
let them in save their lives, buld up camps with help of the ONG and ONU
Thanks