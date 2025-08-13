Old Thai man apologises after asking to grope woman in Udon Thani

An old Thai man issued an apology to the victim and the public after he asked to grope the breasts of a female worker at a cosmetics store in the Isaan province of Udon Thani.

The female worker shared security camera footage with media outlets, showing the moment she chased the 72 yera old man out of the shop. The store is located in the Kut Chap sub-district of Udon Thani province, but the date of the incident was not revealed in the report.

In the video, the man entered the shop barefoot and rushed to the cashier’s counter, where the victim was standing. He directly asked her, “Can I touch your breasts? It will give me energy. Can I?” The man also reached his hand towards the victim’s chest while speaking.

The victim immediately chased the man away, repeatedly shouting, “Go away!” However, he stood his ground and persisted in his request to touch her.

The woman then grabbed a feather duster, the only object within reach, and threatened to hit him. But the man stepped closer and walked behind the counter, prompting the victim to seek help from a colleague.

The man only left the counter area after the victim’s colleague threatened to call the police. But before leaving, he continued his lewd requests, having told the two women they would never successfully contact the police because officers rarely answered calls.

Channel 3 later visited the scene and encountered the man featured in the video. He apologised to the victim during the interview, claiming that he was intoxicated at the time.

Locals told the media the man was normally polite and well-behaved, but his personality changed drastically after drinking alcohol. He had previously groped female food vendors and other women in the area, once resulting in him being physically assaulted.

Channel 3 reported that the man lives with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. People in the community urged relevant government departments to arrange a mental health assessment and take steps to prevent him from repeating such explicit behaviour.