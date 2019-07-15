Opposition’s early assault on the new Thai government | The Thaiger

Politics
Opposition’s early assault on the new Thai government
PHOTO: Nikkei Asian Review
Seven-parties in the new parliamentary opposition are targeting July 25 in the next sitting to censure the new Thai government as well as some individual ministers.
Pheu Thai deputy leader and an opposition whip, Chavalit Vichayasuth, says that the Opposition’s debate on the government’s policy statement will be a rehearsal for the real no-confidence debate to take place in the future.
He said the Opposition was waiting for the text of the policy statement from the government, after which opposition parties will meet to study the statement in detail to find out whether it covers all the policies promised by pro-government parties during the election campaign.
In addition to the policy statement, he indicated that the Opposition will also touch on the past records of some ministers during the debate.
The Prachachart party secretary-general, Thavee Sodsong, said the opposition will target the merits of the government’s policies as well as some the ministers concerned.
Original story: Thai PBS
Politics
Thaksin Shinawatra starting new party called Pheu Dharma
Despite his self-imposed exile in 2008 and living overseas ever since, Thaksin Shinawatra’s shadow still looms large over Thai politics. And now sources claim he’s planning a comeback with a new party, all being engineered offshore, just as the fragile new Thai government starts to run the country.
Fugitive former PM Thaksin Shinawatra is rumoured to be forming a new political party and then relinquish his ‘control’ of the Pheu Thai Party to trusted lieutenant Khunying Sudara Keyuraphan. The revelations have been leaked by a reliable Pheu Thai source. This is what we know…
• The new party, possibly nsmaed Pheu Dharma, would include veterans and new faces from Thaksin’s inner circle among its members, according to The Nation.
• Some members would be drawn from the disbanded Thai Raksachart Party, from among MPs not barred from politics by the Election Commission.
• The Pheu Dharma leader could be Sompong Amornwiwat, only recently elected to lead PTP, and would likely have Anudit Nakhonthap as secretary-general.
• Among other possible members are Thaksin’s former Cabinet ministers such as Plodprasop Surassawadi, who once headed natural resources, former finance minister Kittirat Na Ranong, and former PM’s Office minister Chusak Sirinil.
The source says Thaksin’s decision to form Pheu Dharma apparently stemmed from his fear of Pheu Thai yielding ground to the rising Future Forward Party. Thaksin is seen as sharing similar free-market and political ideology with Future Forward but does not have control over it.
Thaksin-affiliated parties have seen Future Forward gain popularity in the former strongholds in the North and Northeast, where Future Forward continues their campaigning with a view to future municipal and local administrative elections.
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
New Thai cabinet now endorsed by HM The King
PHOTO: Adapted from Bangkok Post
The new Thai cabinet has now been formally anointed and confirmed by HM The King
The new cabinet members were nominated by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha following months of prevarication and internal squabbles in the 19 member coalition led by Palang Pracharat.
The Royal Gazette has named Prawit Wongsuwon, Somkid Jatusripitak and Wissanu Krea-ngam as deputy PMs – all performed the same duties in the previous government appointed by the military-led NCPO.
Gen Prayut takes the position of defence minister, in addition to his job as Prime Minister, while Gen Chaicharn Changmongkol is deputy defence minister. Anutin Charnveerakul is deputy PM and public health minister. Jurin Laksanavisit is deputy PM and commerce minister.
Uttama Savanayana is finance minister and Santi Prompat is his deputy. Don Pramudwinai keeps his job as Thailand’s foreign minister. Pipat Ratchakitprakan is the new tourism and sports minister. Juti Krairiksh is social development and human security minister.
Sontirat Sontijirawong, secretary-general of the Phalang Pracharat Party, is the Energy Ministry, which was also reportedly coveted by Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the leader of a key faction in Phalang Pracharat Party.
Phalang Pracharat leader, Uttama Savanayana, has been given the Finance portfolio even though the opposition claimed his alleged role in a 2003 Krungthai Bank loan scandal disqualified him from the post. Uttama defended himself saying that during his time as senior executive at the bank, he had nothing to do with the approval of loans to ailing property firms.
Politics
Thai junta retains power to detain people without charge
“… though the junta’s orders are being revoked, their impact will still be felt in society.”
Opposition politicians and the Thai public are voicing dissatisfaction with the junta’s decision to hang on to its order authorising arbitrary military detention.
Even though the junta has announced the revocation of 70+ old NCPO orders, including media intervention and trying cases in military court, critics say there is still room for improvement.
The Future Forward Party secretary-general, and former law professor, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul says that the decision to hang on to some orders was made just before the NCPO is dissolved, because it wants its leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha to have full power until the last minute. He also said that the revocation of 70 old orders was not quite enough.
“The junta is still supported by the Constitution’s Article 279 because it pardons them for all their actions,” adding that Future Forward’s mission is to have this law abolished in order to stop the junta from being above the law.
He also said that, though the junta’s orders are being revoked, their impact will still be felt in society.
The Future Forward Party is looking to launch a motion in Parliament to set up a committee to study all the impacts these orders have had.
“It’s not like we can forget these orders ever existed once they are revoked,” he said.
Pro-rights organisation iLaw, which has been campaigning for the junta to revoke its “announcements” and orders after the election, acknowledged the junta’s move. However, it said the order that allows soldiers to detain people without a charge for seven days and other similar orders that remain are an infringement on people’s rights and freedom.
The organisation said there are some 20 junta orders that must be removed, and it is awaiting Parliament’s approval of the proposal it has submitted with more than 13,000 signatures.
Original story: The Nation
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Two arrested on human trafficking charges in Koh Samui
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
Opposition’s early assault on the new Thai government
White caps & tight racing – Day two of the Multihull Solutions Regatta in Phuket
Thai TV star faces legal battle to regain custody of her daughter after daylight abduction in Phuket
Thaksin Shinawatra starting new party called Pheu Dharma
BTS Skytrain stations get maintenance checks after falling concrete
Bank of Thailand sends a ‘warning shot’, but little impact
Phuket accommodation pipeline – 55 new hotels under development
Thailand’s tourism – stormy weather ahead
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?
Strong winds greet sailors on Day One of Multihull Solutions Regatta in Phuket
American and Thai wife arrested for selling ‘ice’ in Bang Lamung, Pattaya
Amari Pattaya has a dramatic makeover
Top 10 tips for marketing if you’re a small to medium business
Fishermen find dead leatherback turtle on Saun Son beach, Rayong
Bangkok’s Anantara adds second luxury charter boat
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Expats2 days ago
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya – 30% down this year, European tourist drop-off
- Expats2 days ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
- Pattaya1 day ago
Thailand’s tourism – stormy weather ahead
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket tourism down up to 30% – Thai Hotels Association
- Business2 days ago
A major lawsuit has been filed by owners of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa
- Crime3 days ago
Russian woman arrested for allegedly using Thai nominee in business
- Environment4 days ago
Thailand’s Dengue Fever infections highest in five years