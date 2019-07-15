White caps & tight racing – Day two of the Multihull Solutions Regatta in Phuket | The Thaiger

Events
White caps & tight racing – Day two of the Multihull Solutions Regatta in Phuket
The racing multihull boats sailed two races on Sunday – the second day of racing in the annual Multihull Solutions Regatta off Chalong Bay in Phuket.
The first race was a three-lap windward-leeward in Chalong Bay and the second a longer course out to the safe water mark just before Cape Panwa.
Whitecaps and winds gusting to the mid-teens greeted sailors as they lined up for day two of the 2019 Multihull Solutions Regatta.
Andrew Hurford’s Phantom V and Warwick Downes’ Bonza flipped positions on the day with Phantom V winning race one and Bonza coming second, only to see Bonza stretch its legs flying through the water to seize race two with Phantom placing second.
Glwyn Rowlands’ Twister 2 with two third-place finishes on the day consolidated its hold on third place in the division. Dan Fidock and his crew on Fugazi are still developing their new boat, and had some good thru-the-water speed, but had a bit of trouble with their halyard locks. They sit fourth in the division with fifteen points.
Dirk Weiblen’s No Fear, unfortunately, had trouble early in race one and had to withdraw from racing for the day.
There were three races for the Fireflies on the day: the first, a three-lap windward-leeward course; the second a two-lap windward-leeward course and the third being a triangle course in Chalong Bay.
For the last five years, this division has seen a heated rivalry between John Newnham’s Twin Sharks and Hans Rahmann’s Voodoo on the water, which is only matched by the camaraderie the boats share off the water. They have reigned dominant in this division for some time and today was no different.
A rare poor drop by Twin Sharks on the leeward side of the first mark allowed Voodoo to push through and claim the first race, and from there on in it seemed as if the boats were joined at the hip with only a couple boat lengths marking the distance between the two at each rounding.
George Eddings’ Blue Nose suffered some bad luck when they preferred spinnaker went down in the third race and they dropped from first place to last quickly.
The Fireflies, which were designed by Phuketian Mar Pescott and built by Phuketian Mark Horwood have been a mainstay of the regatta since day one.
After two days of racing featuring six races with one drop, Voodoo sits atop the Firefly leaderboard with seven points with Twin Sharks only one point back with eight points. Blue Noze, Ray Waldron’s Surf Patrol and Marc Chapus’ Moto Inzi follow in that order with 15, 17, and 22 points, respectively.
Zam Bevan’s Sho,Vel has won all five races in the two-boat Cruising Multihull Class as today it beat Bill Kane’s The Sting in both the windward-leeward race it sailed as well as the race around Koh Lon.
Again, kudos go out to Simon James and his crew for great course management on the water and a big thank you to Captain Brent McInnes of the Phuket Cruising Yacht Club for providing the photography boat.
Strong winds greet sailors on Day One of Multihull Solutions Regatta in Phuket
One of the region’s most exciting sailing regattas kicked off yesterday (Saturday) off the coast of Chalong in southern Phuket. The Multihull Solutions Regatta beings together some of the fastest racing yachts in Asia.
Day one of the 12th annual Multihull Solutions Regatta was delayed for an hour due to strong shifting winds gusting to 31 knots. PRO Simon James then got the fleet underway just before 1 pm with the Racing and Ocean Multis sharing the same start, followed by the Fireflies. Some shifty manoeuvring by John Newnham’s Twin Sharks saw Ray Waldron’s Surf Patrol go OSR in the Firefly division, but then it was off to the races around Koh Bon with the fluctuating weather and wind conditions causing some frustration and an eventually shortened course for the shortened multihulls.
By the time the second race got underway later in the afternoon the wind had died down to seven knots and PRO James held two more windward-leeward races, the first being three laps, the second two, which was shortened shortly before 5 pm when racing was scheduled to end for the day.
There was a minor battle within a major battle in the Racing Multihull Class – the battle of the Fugazis; Dan Fidock’s new customized catamaran vs. the old Fugazi (a Moore 37), now Bonza. It was the first race for Bonza with its new crew and the first race for the new Fugazi (a Bakewell White 10.5).
Phantom took the division on this day, with Warwick Downes’ Bonza second. Dirk Weiblen podiumed on No Fear finishing third on the day. This boat was previously known as Offline and This! Dan Fidock’s Fugazi was fourth and Twister 2 fifth.
The Firefly division was particularly competitive with multiple lead changes throughout the three races: Twin Sharks won the day, Blue Noze came second and Voodoo placed third overall, after being disqualified from the third race. Surf Patrol and Moto Inzi rounded out the class in that order.
Shovel in the Cruising Multihull Class won the day with new sails and tactical skills capturing all three races though its only other competitor in the division unexpectantly had to undergo minor repairs before race one, so had to sit that one out but joined in for the latter two races.
The regatta’s on-water team deserves a lot of credit for pulling off three races in challenging weather and wind conditions that changed dramatically throughout the day.
The principal sponsor for the sixth straight year is Andrew de Bruin and Multihull Solutions. Race day sponsors include Boat Lagoon, East Marine Asia and Octopus Electrical Services. Supporting sponsors are SEA Yachting, the Thailand Yacht Show, Asia Catamarans, Regatta’s Asia and Doyle Sails.
Bangkok
Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai – Miss Grand Thailand costume competition
From Wild Boars, black crabs, tuk tuks, plates of Pad Thai and black panthers, the costume designers have not held back in the year’s Miss Grand Thailand competition.
The 77 Thai provinces have been represented by the contestants in the 2019 Miss Grand Thailand costume competition. The national costume part of the competition was held on July 13 in Bangkok.
Ten of the best went into a preliminary final last night and the winner will be selected and announced at the Bitek Bang Na Hall tomorrow night.
The winner will go to Venezuela in October to be a contestant in the Miss Grand International – one of 90 contestants expected to participate in the international beauty pageant there.
Some of the costumes were spectacular to say the least. Many of the complex and detailed costumes appear to have been designed by engineering departments rather than costume designers. Here are some of The Thaiger’s favourites.
Good luck to the final winners as they head off to Venezuela (of ALL places!!). We think the winner should win an appointment with a chiropractor to fix their necks and backs after dragging around some of these elaborate, and heavy, outfits.
Pattaya fund-raiser donates 10,000 baht for disabled sailing
Thai and foreign businesspeople got together in Pattaya to raise about 10,000 baht for the Disabled Sailing Thailand project at a fundraiser in Bang Saray.
Peter Jacobs, the Project Founder, hosted the party last weekend for 250 sailors and supporters at the Bang Saray Beach Club that included afternoon activities for children and adults, games and live music from Pattaya Rose and Barry Upton.
The Club provided a dinner buffet, then an auction and lucky draw were held with prizes donated by supporters, including a 4 metre kayak.
Proceeds from the raffle tickets and auction will go to the disabled-sailing project, which teaches the physically impaired to pilot sailboats on their own using watercraft outfitted with accessible equipment.
Disabled Sailing Thailand founder Peter Jacobs at the Bang Saray Beach Club.
