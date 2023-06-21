Move Forward Party member to step down over drink-driving charge

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The MP-elect resignation of Nateepat Kulsetthasith, a 46 year old Move Forward Party list member, confirmed that she will resign following her involvement in a drink-driving charge last month. However, she must first complete the required electoral procedures.

On Monday, the Election Commission (EC) endorsed all 500 MPs elected, and Nateepat appeared in the Office of the Secretariat of the House of Representatives board to introduce new MPs.

Nateepat announced her resignation as a candidate MP on May 16, just two days after the general election, following her arrest for drink-driving earlier in the day. She publicly apologised and expressed regret for her actions.

Today, Nateepat said that she would not go back on her commitment to take responsibility for her actions, confirming that she would not change her mind regarding her MP-elect resignation and step down.

The EC informed her that she could not tender her MP-elect resignation to the commission since it required a parliamentary procedure and no MP had ever resigned in this manner. Nateepat must register as an MP before resigning. Therefore, she plans to report to parliament on June 27, take the oath of allegiance, and then formally resign, Bangkok Post reported.

“There’s no deception. After announcing my resignation, I consulted the EC about MP-elect resignation guidelines. As the EC had not yet endorsed MPs-elect at the time, I could not resign as an MP. My name is still on the list of MPs-elect,” Nateepat wrote on her Facebook account. “After completing all proper parliamentary procedures, I can resign as an MP. The name of the party-list candidate next to me will be moved up.”

Nateepat was stopped at a police checkpoint in the Lat Phrao district of Bangkok on May 16. An alcohol breath test showed 66 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, exceeding the legal limit of 50 milligrams.

The Nonthaburi Criminal Court later sentenced her to two months in prison, suspended her for two years, fined her 4,000 baht, and ordered her to complete 12 hours of community service.

Nateepat was 27th on Move Forward’s 100-strong party list.