Laughing chickens bring joy and profit to Thai farm with their quirky crowing

Unique laughing chickens in Trang are gaining popularity among farmers who are speedily breeding the novel birds for sale, creating an extra source of income. With a sound that resembles human laughter, the amusing birds are brightening people’s days and attracting eager customers.

It was reported today that Kritiwit Eiadnun, also known as Goong Kuanhan, a 50 year old hospital worker and owner of the Pa Saun Kwang farm in Muang district, decided to breed the so-called “laughing chickens.”

The birds are said to have a special vocalisation, starting with the usual chicken crow, followed by a distinct shimmying giggle reminiscent of human laughter. This unique sound, which tends to make people smile and even join in the laughter, is what caught Eiadnun’s attention. The birds themselves are aesthetically pleasing with long, colourful feathers.

Eiadnun bought the chickens when they were just one month old at 500 baht per pair. Now, they are approaching one year old, feeding on regular chicken feed, as well as a herbal mix including fa talai jone, turmeric, bergamot peel, fresh chillies, and other herbs to prevent diseases and boost their immune systems.

Purchased primarily as a form of stress relief for his daughter and to deter her from mobile gaming, the birds engage in crowing contests and mingle with other chickens in their free-range environment. On Eiadnun’s farm, more than 30 chickens come out to roam and peck at natural feed daily, appearing especially relaxed and vocal during late mornings and early afternoons, reported KhaoSod.

The laughing chickens have been in high demand, with over 100 chicks already hatched and sold once they reach one month of age, priced at 500 baht per pair. The business generates Eiadnun 1,500 baht per week in additional income. With easy care and maintenance akin to ordinary chickens, Eiadnun believes that more farmers could venture into breeding and selling these delightful birds for added income, as there is still significant market interest. Those interested can follow Pa Saun Kwang farm in Trang on Facebook, or contact Eiadnun directly at 094-1415193 for inquiries or to study farm operations.

“I bought the chickens when they were about one month old for 500 baht per pair, and now they are almost a year old. I love their unique crowing sound which resembles human laughter. It attracts everyone who hears it. The birds are easy to rear and produce plenty of chicks, so I’ve started expanding their breeding. I sell them for 50 baht per pair at one month old, and they are all currently reserved.”