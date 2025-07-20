Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured

In Nonthaburi, a car driven by a man under the influence collided with a parked police patrol vehicle outside a convenience store early this morning, resulting in injuries to two people. The driver’s blood alcohol level was recorded at 181 milligrammes percent, which is significantly above the legal limit.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.20am in front of a convenience store opposite Soi Wat Lat Pla Duk on inbound Kanchanaphisek Road, located in Bang Rak Phatthana subdistrict of Bang Bua Thong district. The police had parked their vehicle while conducting a routine check, with one officer stepping out to register at a roadside checkpoint.

A 36 year old man, identified only as Korn, was driving a black Toyota Altis when it collided with the rear of the parked police pickup truck, causing significant damage to both vehicles. Police Lance Corporal Krisanath 35 year old Komonworathat, who was driving the patrol truck, suffered a back injury, while Korn experienced chest pain.

Rescue workers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation arrived at the scene and transported the injured men to Bang Bua Thong Hospital. A breathalyser test confirmed Korn’s blood alcohol level was 181mg%, far exceeding the legal limit.

Police Lance Corporal Krisanath explained that he and his superior, Police Sub-Lieutenant Yongyut Fakcharoen, were on a routine patrol with the vehicle’s lights flashing when they briefly stopped. Just five minutes after Police Sub-Lieutenant Yongyut exited to sign the logbook, the collision occurred.

Police have documented the incident and have taken Korn for additional medical examination. Further questioning and legal proceedings, including potential charges for drunk driving, are anticipated.

