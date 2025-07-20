Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured

Blood alcohol shock reignites public outcry for harsher DUI penalties

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 seconds agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 20, 2025
50 1 minute read
Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured
Picture courtesy of 77kaoded

In Nonthaburi, a car driven by a man under the influence collided with a parked police patrol vehicle outside a convenience store early this morning, resulting in injuries to two people. The driver’s blood alcohol level was recorded at 181 milligrammes percent, which is significantly above the legal limit.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.20am in front of a convenience store opposite Soi Wat Lat Pla Duk on inbound Kanchanaphisek Road, located in Bang Rak Phatthana subdistrict of Bang Bua Thong district. The police had parked their vehicle while conducting a routine check, with one officer stepping out to register at a roadside checkpoint.

A 36 year old man, identified only as Korn, was driving a black Toyota Altis when it collided with the rear of the parked police pickup truck, causing significant damage to both vehicles. Police Lance Corporal Krisanath 35 year old Komonworathat, who was driving the patrol truck, suffered a back injury, while Korn experienced chest pain.

Rescue workers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation arrived at the scene and transported the injured men to Bang Bua Thong Hospital. A breathalyser test confirmed Korn’s blood alcohol level was 181mg%, far exceeding the legal limit.

Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured | News by Thaiger

Police Lance Corporal Krisanath explained that he and his superior, Police Sub-Lieutenant Yongyut Fakcharoen, were on a routine patrol with the vehicle’s lights flashing when they briefly stopped. Just five minutes after Police Sub-Lieutenant Yongyut exited to sign the logbook, the collision occurred.

Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Police have documented the incident and have taken Korn for additional medical examination. Further questioning and legal proceedings, including potential charges for drunk driving, are anticipated.

Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a tragic road accident occurred in Bangkok’s Pattanakarn area when a six-wheel truck allegedly ran a red light, fatally striking a respected traffic officer from Khlong Tan Police Station. The truck driver insisted he had the green light at the time.

Latest Thailand News
Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured Road deaths

Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured

9 seconds ago
Brazilian duo caught with 6.63kg cocaine at Koh Samui airport Crime News

Brazilian duo caught with 6.63kg cocaine at Koh Samui airport

13 minutes ago
Chon Buri bail agent found dead on his birthday in Nong Prue Thailand News

Chon Buri bail agent found dead on his birthday in Nong Prue

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai tragedy: man kills wife, then himself in dispute Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tragedy: man kills wife, then himself in dispute

2 hours ago
Elephant rescued from reservoir in Chumphon&#8217;s Phato district Thailand News

Elephant rescued from reservoir in Chumphon’s Phato district

2 hours ago
Monk accused of theft caught on CCTV Crime News

Monk accused of theft caught on CCTV

3 hours ago
Fire engulfs Buriram rubber factory, smoke spans 10 kilometres Thailand News

Fire engulfs Buriram rubber factory, smoke spans 10 kilometres

3 hours ago
Thailand mulls first suspension bridge to link Phuket and Phang Nga Phuket News

Thailand mulls first suspension bridge to link Phuket and Phang Nga

3 hours ago
Thailand accuses Cambodia of planting landmines on border territory Thailand News

Thailand accuses Cambodia of planting landmines on border territory

3 hours ago
Toyota Camry fire on Sirat Expressway swiftly extinguished in Bangkok Bangkok News

Toyota Camry fire on Sirat Expressway swiftly extinguished in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Raids uncover 7.2 million baht in unsafe electrical goods across Thailand Crime News

Raids uncover 7.2 million baht in unsafe electrical goods across Thailand

4 hours ago
Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket&#8217;s coast Crime News

Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket’s coast

4 hours ago
DSI investigates illegal airfield on public road in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

DSI investigates illegal airfield on public road in Nakhon Ratchasima

4 hours ago
Heavy rain warning for 41 Thai provinces, flash floods possible Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 41 Thai provinces, flash floods possible

4 hours ago
Pattaya mob sparks bill-dodging chaos at Indian restaurant Pattaya News

Pattaya mob sparks bill-dodging chaos at Indian restaurant

22 hours ago
Phuket’s new &#8216;OneMap&#8217; takes the stress out of island travel Phuket News

Phuket’s new ‘OneMap’ takes the stress out of island travel

23 hours ago
Baby in backpack: Samut Prakan mum busted for abandonment Thailand News

Baby in backpack: Samut Prakan mum busted for abandonment

23 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi tests indoor smoking rooms to curb toilet puffing Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi tests indoor smoking rooms to curb toilet puffing

23 hours ago
Thailand to send back stolen orangutans to Indonesia Thailand News

Thailand to send back stolen orangutans to Indonesia

24 hours ago
Pattaya woman scammed while trying to save sick aunt Pattaya News

Pattaya woman scammed while trying to save sick aunt

24 hours ago
Mahagitsiri family loses court battle in Nescafé joint venture Business News

Mahagitsiri family loses court battle in Nescafé joint venture

1 day ago
Chinese fugitive and Korean drug suspect busted in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese fugitive and Korean drug suspect busted in Pattaya

1 day ago
Vietnamese dealer busted in Bangkok bar drug raid Bangkok News

Vietnamese dealer busted in Bangkok bar drug raid

1 day ago
Brit tourist falls to death after lovers’ row at Chiang Mai condo Thailand News

Brit tourist falls to death after lovers’ row at Chiang Mai condo

1 day ago
Bangkok lift horror: Woman killed in goods elevator accident Bangkok News

Bangkok lift horror: Woman killed in goods elevator accident

1 day ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 seconds agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 20, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x