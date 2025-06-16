New guidelines allow vehicle seizure for drunk drivers, expert supports

The Office of the Attorney-General’s recent guidelines on drunk driving, allowing courts to seize offenders’ vehicles, have gained support from an academic, aiming to deter repeated violations.

Pokpong Srisanit, dean of the Faculty of Law at Thammasat University, endorsed the guidelines, highlighting that drunk driving demonstrates a blatant disregard for public safety, warranting potential asset forfeiture. He explained that in criminal law, asset confiscation is justified when there is evident intent, as is the case when people knowingly drive over the legal alcohol limit.

Pokpong agreed with the notion of seizing vehicles from drunk drivers, as such measures could prevent future incidents. However, he stressed that these orders should be proportional to the crime; for example, in France, vehicle seizure is typically reserved for repeat offenders or incidents resulting in fatalities or serious injuries.

While supporting the guidelines, Pokpong cautioned that their deterrent effect would be diminished without consistent enforcement, possibly due to corruption. He emphasised the importance of not increasing penalties but ensuring strict and consistent law enforcement. Additionally, he suggested that requiring police to use cameras at checkpoints could enhance transparency, reported Bangkok Post.

In cases where the vehicle used was borrowed, owners unaware of their vehicle’s misuse could reclaim it, but those who knowingly lent their vehicle to a drunk driver should not have this option. Deputy government spokesperson Karom Phonpornklang added that the guidelines direct prosecutors to consider charges of reckless driving under Section 43 of the Land Traffic Act in such cases.

In similar news, traffic police have set up checkpoints outside entertainment venues as part of the “Breath Before You Drive, Get Home Safely” campaign, which urges tourists not to drive under the influence in an effort to reduce road accidents.

Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Police Major General Thawat Wongsanga, joined forces with Traffic Police Division Chief, Police Major General Damrongsak Sawang-ngam, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation, and Bangkok police to raise awareness about road safety.