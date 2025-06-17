Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand

A drunk police officer is facing four charges after crashing his vehicle and killing a 62 year old woman in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday, June 15.

Officers from Thung Song Police Station were called to arrest the driver of a grey sedan, Police Senior Sergeant Major Wicharn, on Sai Serm Chart Road in the Thung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. Wicharn was reportedly heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The officer first crashed into a car parked at Jampa Temple and fled the scene. He then collided with a motorcycle ridden by 62 year old Pornthip Chonwijit. Despite the crash, Wicharn did not stop and went on to crash into another resident’s vehicle.

Pornthip sustained severe injuries and later died in the hospital yesterday, June 16. The other driver suffered only minor injuries. The drunk police officer was also injured after a group of witnesses intervened, physically restraining him and seizing his firearm to prevent his escape.

Pornthip’s relative, 44 year old Sujinda Chaiyanong, told ThaiRath that the accident occurred right in front of her eyes. She had no idea her relative was the victim until she examined the scene more closely.

Sujinda recounted that she saw the officer’s car strike the motorcycle, causing Pornthip’s body to bounce on the roof of the sedan before landing violently on the ground.

The Superintendent of Thung Song Police Station, Teerawut Thepluean, assured the public in an interview with ThaiRath that justice would be served. Wicharn has been temporarily suspended from the force during the legal proceedings.

The intoxicated officer currently faces four charges, including:

Section 291 of the Criminal Law: Reckless behaviour causing death. Punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

Section 160 of the Land Transport Act: Driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants resulting in death. Punishable by 3–10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of 60,000–200,000 baht, or both.

Section 78 of the Land Transport Act: Fleeing the scene and failing to assist a victim. Punishable by up to 3 months in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Section 43(8) of the Land Transport Act: Driving without regard for the safety of others. Punishable by up to 3 months’ imprisonment, a fine of 2,000–10,000 baht, or both.

The officer remains under medical care at the hospital and will be interrogated once his condition improves.