Thousands protest in Bangkok, demand PM Shinawatra’s resignation

Protesters numbering in the thousands convened at Victory Monument in Bangkok yesterday, June 28, calling for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s resignation following a leaked phone conversation involving her and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

This event marked the largest anti-government protest since the Pheu Thai Party assumed power in 2023. The demonstration was spearheaded by the Ruam Palang Paendin Pokpong Athipatai (United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty).

Police, utilising drone footage, estimated the crowd at 6,000 by 3.30pm, according to Police Major General Thawat Wongsanga, a deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. It was expected that this number could exceed 10,000 by the evening.

Many participants were over 50 and had previously protested against the administrations of Paetongtarn’s father, Thaksin, and her aunt, Yingluck. Although fewer attendees wore the yellow shirts common in past protests, leaders opted for white attire, with some accessories reminiscent of the 2014 Bangkok Shutdown demonstrations.

Despite intermittent rain, which prompted some to seek shelter under the skywalk, the crowd’s enthusiasm persisted. Victory Monument saw manageable traffic, although congestion was rising, as noted by Pol Maj Gen Thawat during a 4pm briefing.

From noon, traffic from Ratchawithi Road was closed, followed by Phahon Yothin Road at 2pm, with motorists advised to use the Din Daeng expressway underpass instead.

The protest began at 9am with Thai flag-waving participants and included merit-making, speeches from group leaders, and musical performances on a stage facing Din Daeng Road. Noteworthy speakers included political activists Jatuporn Prompan, Panthep Puaponfpan, Phichit Chaimongkol, and Sondhi Limthongkul, who were scheduled to speak after a mass singing of the Thai national anthem at 6pm, symbolising unity in defending Thai sovereignty.

Political figure Warong Detkijwikrom criticised the prime minister, contrasting her with her father, whom he labelled as corrupt, while accusing Paetongtarn of selling the country to Cambodia. The demonstration was set to conclude at 9pm, with leaders assuring the police that they would not extend their stay overnight.

Police presence was significant, with officers stationed throughout the area, including skywalks crowded with onlookers and media. Over 200 CCTV cameras and drones were deployed, with Explosive Ordnance Disposal units and eight K9 dogs patrolling the scene.

By 4pm, security personnel had confiscated seven knives and 17 box cutters, and one individual was charged with assault after opposing a search. Another person was arrested on a warrant related to violating the Computer Crime Act, as reported by Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thamsuthee, the MPB commander.

Four ambulances were on standby for any emergencies, with nearby hospitals including Police General Hospital, Phramongkutklao Hospital, and Rajavithi Hospital.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, approximately 200 people gathered at the Thao Suranari Monument in Mueang district, joining four tour buses and two vans headed to Bangkok on Saturday morning. Led by Supot Piriyakiatsakul of the People’s Patriotic Network, the group expressed a determination to seek Paetongtarn’s removal from office.

In Phitsanulok, 80 people departed in a tour bus and three vans, adorned in colourful shirts and carrying Thai-flagged items.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn, who was in Chiang Rai assessing flood damage, informed reporters she had directed security to monitor the protest situation. She acknowledged the right to protest and expressed her willingness to engage in peaceful dialogue with the demonstrators.

While previous protests did not directly lead to the fall of the Thaksin and Yingluck administrations, they contributed to judicial actions and military coups in 2006 and 2014. Paetongtarn faces scrutiny after senators petitioned the Constitutional Court and anti-graft body to investigate her conduct related to the leaked call.

The court will meet on July 1 to decide whether to accept the complaint, potentially suspending her pending a final ruling, reported Bangkok Post.