The challenges for the digital nomad in Thailand | VIDEO | Thaiger

The challenges for the digital nomad in Thailand | VIDEO
Ah yes, the challenges of being a digital nomad in Thailand. What is a digital nomad? People who can do their job anywhere in the world with just a laptop, tablet and wi fi (preferably free wi fi). Thailand has the scenery, wi fi access, speed and lots and lots of coffee shops (with excellent coffee these days).
But there are also lots of challenges that make Thailand not quite the perfect haven for the digital nomad. Kay from Hey Big Mango checks out the challenges faced by digital nomads in today’s program.
Some more information about the Smart Visa and digital nomads HERE.
Here’s a link to more of Kay’s content.
Tourism Authority of Thailand aims to attract expat golfers
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is poised to organise golf events targeted at Thailand’s expatriate community as part of efforts to restore confidence in domestic tourism under the banner “Stay Play Safe”.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Phipat Ratchakitprakarn says that the motivation behind the campaign is “to re-energise a sector that has been badly hit closures and restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Over the past year, Thailand and the world has been confronted by a global pandemic that has prevented tourists from travelling and so has had a negative impact on the industry and the economy as a whole.”
“With the pandemic easing, the government has started to look at ways of reviving the industry from within, targeting the domestic market…. the “Stay Play Safe” campaign has been devised…. to help boost confidence among travellers and in turn revive the sector.”
“The Ministry has long recognised the importance of the expatriate community as a sector with high purchasing power and with this in mind, the Department of Tourism, TAT, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration or DASTA has come together to reestablish trust among the sector to help boost domestic tourism.”
In its latest attempt to stimulate domestic tourism, the TAT will host the Minister Cup 2021 and the Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series. Here are the details…
1. The Minister Cup 2021 will be staged on April 4 2021 at Alpine Golf Club in Pathum Thani. Foreign ambassadors and representatives from chambers of commerce will be invited to participate in the tournament to tighten relationships between the local business community and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Participants will be updated on the current COVID-19 situation in Thailand and measures that have been implemented to cope with the pandemic.
The event will also offer the opportunity to outline the government’s plans and proposed golf and tourism related activities – under the SHA standard – targeted towards the expatriate community in Thailand. The event will be presided over by Minister of Tourism and Sports Phipat Ratchakitprakarn.
2. The Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021 will be held on June 4 2021 at Siam Country Club Old Course in Chonburi. The event will be organised to promote domestic travel among the expatriate community.
SOURCE: TAT
Thai government plans to draw in rich foreigners to live in Thailand
Say goodbye to the backpacker lifestyle of travelling through Thailand on a shoestring budget. The Thai government plans to lure rich, high spending foreigners with plans underway to reopen the country to foreign visitors.
The government plans to draw in at least 1 million high spending tourists – rich retirees who want to settle in Thailand and potential investors interested in the Thai-based S-Curve industries.
Officials are now looking into changing up the rules regarding property to make it easier for foreigners to buy homes in Thailand to help draw in more retirees (that would be a game-changer for the Thai property market).
To lure investors to set up offices in Thailand, corporate income tax will be reduced while improvements will be made to the immigration process and applications for visas and work permits for industry experts.
Thai officials are looking to lure high spending foreigners from European countries as well as Japan and South Korea to spend their retirement in Thailand, according to ML Chayotid Kridakon, who is one of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration advisors.
“There are about 200 million of them around the world and we have set a target of drawing one million to Thailand each year… These people earn about 300,000 to 400,000 baht a month. If one million of them are here in Thailand and spend about 100,000 a month each, Thailand will get about 1.2 trillion baht a year from them,” he told the Bangkok Post.
Thailand is in what’s called a “middle income trap” with slow economic development. A “proactive economic plan” is being set up to promote investment and tourism. At a CESA meeting, Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow said the government aims for 4% economic growth for 2021 and 2022. If all goes well, the plan should spike economic growth and free Thailand from the middle income trap within the next 6 to 7 years.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
TAT says expats are confident in living a “new normal” life in Thailand – VIDEO
Expats are confident in living a “new normal” life in Thailand, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. In their recent “Trusted Thailand Report” titled “Expat Life in Thailand,” the authority highlighted popular areas in the country among foreigners and spoke to some expats about life in Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road is the most popular place for expats to live, according to TAT with many multinational businesses and districts in the area. Korea Town, along Sukhumvit between the Nana and Asok BTS stations, is still vibrant and frequently visited. One Korean restaurant business owner at the plaza says they feel safe in Thailand.
“I feel safe in Thailand because everywhere we go there is a body temperature check and we wear a mask at all times. All the waitresses wear masks. And we have to scan a QR code. The customers have to keep distancing and sit just 2 people per table.”
Down the Sukhumvit, between BTS stations Thong Lor and Ekkamai, there are many Japanese supermarkets and restaurants famous among the Japanese community in Bangkok. A retired professor from Japan who now lives in Bangkok told TAT that the Covid-19 prevention policy in Thailand is very strict, but can control the spread of the virus.
With the restrictions on overseas travel, TAT says now is a good time to encourage expats living in Thailand to get to know the country a little better. TAT says they’ve held special trips for expats and also organised the Expat Travel Deal event, adding that travel destinations in Southern Thailand were the most popular among expats.
Thailand Trusted Report EP 4: Expat Life inThailand from TATnews Official on Vimeo.
