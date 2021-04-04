Tourism Authority of Thailand aims to attract expat golfers | Thaiger

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is poised to organise golf events targeted at Thailand’s expatriate community as part of efforts to restore confidence in domestic tourism under the banner “Stay Play Safe”.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phipat Ratchakitprakarn says that the motivation behind the campaign is “to re-energise a sector that has been badly hit closures and restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over the past year, Thailand and the world has been confronted by a global pandemic that has prevented tourists from travelling and so has had a negative impact on the industry and the economy as a whole.”

“With the pandemic easing, the government has started to look at ways of reviving the industry from within, targeting the domestic market…. the “Stay Play Safe” campaign has been devised…. to help boost confidence among travellers and in turn revive the sector.”

“The Ministry has long recognised the importance of the expatriate community as a sector with high purchasing power and with this in mind, the Department of Tourism, TAT, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration or DASTA has come together to reestablish trust among the sector to help boost domestic tourism.”

In its latest attempt to stimulate domestic tourism, the TAT will host the Minister Cup 2021 and the Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series. Here are the details…

1. The Minister Cup 2021 will be staged on April 4 2021 at Alpine Golf Club in Pathum Thani. Foreign ambassadors and representatives from chambers of commerce will be invited to participate in the tournament to tighten relationships between the local business community and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Participants will be updated on the current COVID-19 situation in Thailand and measures that have been implemented to cope with the pandemic.

The event will also offer the opportunity to outline the government’s plans and proposed golf and tourism related activities – under the SHA standard – targeted towards the expatriate community in Thailand. The event will be presided over by Minister of Tourism and Sports Phipat Ratchakitprakarn.

2. The Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021 will be held on June 4 2021 at Siam Country Club Old Course in Chonburi. The event will be organised to promote domestic travel among the expatriate community.

SOURCE: TAT

