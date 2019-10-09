PM urges Thais to quit drinking for the End of Buddhist Lent | The Thaiger

Events
PM urges Thais to quit drinking for the End of Buddhist Lent
The Thai PM is urging people to refrain from ‘temptations’ for the good of their health and family life, including drinking alcohol.
He was participating in a promotion for an alcohol-free End of Buddhist Lent (which occurs on Sunday).
Prior to yesterday’s Cabinet’s meeting, the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha joined in a promotional activity for the Ministry of Culture’s End of Buddhist Lent festivities, in which he observed a demonstration of Rup Bua lotus throwing, the Tak Baht Thewo alms giving ceremony, the Chak Phra ceremony, Tod Pha Pa ceremony, Long Boat race, Candle boat sailing, and cultural performances.
Prayut then observed an exhibition promoting the true traditions of the Kathin festival, held by the Ministry of Public Health and its partners, to promote the subsequent Kathin festival after Buddhist Lent as an alcohol-free occasion, by raising awareness among the general public that alcohol consumption should not be included in the noble traditions of Buddhism, as “alcohol harms the health, life, and property”.
Students read letters about successfully convincing their fathers to quit drinking. He then asked all people to refrain from drinking and other vices as a homage to His Majesty the King and for their health, epecially on every religious and other important days.
The Prime Minister also joined in activities for the Digital Thailand Big Bang 2019 event held in keeping with the ASEAN Connectivity theme, presenting robots as friends in the future. The event is taking place October 28-31 at BITEC Bang Na exhibition centre in Bangkok.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Events
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand on Sunday, October 13
A 24 hour alcohol sales ban has now been officially announced by the government for this upcoming Sunday, October 13. The day marks the end of Buddhist Lent and also coincides with the third anniversary of the death of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Thailand’s revered and long-serving monarch.
Then Monday, October 14, is a government holiday.
Most alcohol based businesses will be closed during the 24 hour ban time, such as non sports bars, small bars and nightclubs. Restaurants and sports bars will be open for the most part, but alcohol will not be served during the 24 hour ban time.
Several ceremonies to commemorate His Majesty King Bhumibol are also scheduled to take place on the Sunday around the country.
Events
Last night of Phuket vegetarian festival was a blast – VIDEO
Last night (October 7), Phuket local shrines gathered for the final day parades of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, which took place from September 29 to October 7.
Almost all of the Chinese shrines in Phuket had their Mah Song walking around the city with members of the shrine holding palanquins adorned with Chinese gods for blessing people lining the streets for the parade.
In front of houses and shops, there were worship tables set to welcome the Mah Song. Along the street where the parade passed, there were plenty of fire crackers continuously blasting along with fireworks.
The parades wound their way through the streets of Phuket Town, as they have for centuries, heading to the cape of Saphan Hin, where they invited the Chinese Gods from heaven nine days before. Any firecrackers not used during the annual festival are liberally thrown into the parade, a cacophony of noise, acrid smoke and thousands of spectators.
Once at Saphin Hin, the ceremony begins to send the Gods back to heaven after nine days of blessing people who witnessed the vegetarian festival, ate at the street side stalls or joined in any of the processions. A bonfire at Saphan Hin was an auspicious and spectacular farewell to the Jade Emperor and the Nine Emperor gods who have walked the Earth during the festival.
All of the shrines around Phuket, principally around Phuket Town and Kathu, also brought down the Go Teng pole, which is the sign of this year’s festival coming to a close.
PHUKETAnd so the Phuket Vegetarian Festival finishes with a bang. Phuket Town.
Posted by The Thaiger on Monday, October 7, 2019
Bangkok
43rd anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre remembered
“This year’s event saw relatives, representatives of political parties and various organisations make merit and lay wreaths and flowers at Thammasat University.”
PHOTO: The Nation
The 43rd anniversary of the killing of students by police and ultranationalist forces on October 6, 1976 – known as the Thammasat University Massacre – was commemorated yesterday as relatives and others gathered at the Thammasat University site in Bangkok.
October 6, 1976, is a date that still haunts the government and people of Thailand. State forces massacred scores of student activists on this day, on the lawns of Thammasat University in Bangkok.
The campus had been occupied by leftist student demonstrators who opposed the return to Thailand of a former dictator. The military and arch royalists accused them of being “antimonarchical communists”, and the military, police and right-wing paramilitary forces had the university surrounded.
The Nation reports that the massacre followed a riot in which thousands of students and concerned citizens gathered at Thammasat University and nearby Tham Luang square to protest the return of former military dictator Field Marshall Thanom Kittikachorn to Thailand from Singapore.
This year’s event saw relatives, representatives of political parties and various organisations make merit and lay wreaths and flowers at Thammasat University’s Tha Pra Chan campus near the October 6 sculpture.
Decades later, no one has been held accountable for the atrocity, and the country’s NCPO government (from 2014 – 2019) which assumed power in a coup in 2014, showed that it is still highly sensitive about discussion of the topic.
The number of casualties in the 1976 event remains disputed, with the official count at 46, along with 67 wounded and 3,000 arrested. Others claim more than 100 died at the hands of the military, police and paramilitary forces after exits were first blocked. Some protesters and others were hanged by ultranationalist counter-protestors.
SOURCE: The Nation | Time.com
