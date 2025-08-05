Thailand’s booze ad crackdown clears final Senate hurdle

Cheers are being silenced in Thailand — at least on your screens.

The Thai Senate has passed controversial new amendments to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, tightening restrictions on how alcohol can be promoted, advertised, and even associated with public events. With 105 votes in favour, 2 against, 12 abstentions and 1 non-vote, the bill sailed through the second and third readings during yesterday’s (August 4) session.

The legislation, now awaiting royal endorsement, is expected to have a significant impact on advertising, marketing, and event sponsorship nationwide.

The Craft Beer Association took to social media to break down what the law stipulates. In short, the taps may still flow, but you’ll see far less of it online or on billboards.

Key restrictions include:

Section 32/1: Advertising alcoholic drinks is now banned, unless it's strictly for informational or educational purposes and follows government-approved criteria. Any ads that promote or encourage drinking—directly or indirectly—are strictly prohibited.

Section 32/2: Celebrities, influencers, or anyone using their reputation to promote alcohol consumption are now banned from doing so. Only academic presentations to closed, limited groups are allowed, and only under strict conditions.

Section 32/3: Brands can no longer advertise unrelated products using alcohol-related names, logos, or altered branding that could mislead people into thinking the ad is for alcohol.

Section 32/4: Alcohol companies are prohibited from sponsoring community or social activities that could be seen as promoting drinking—that means no more beer-backed music festivals or liquor-sponsored charity runs.

Section 32/5: Any promotion or news coverage of such banned activities is off-limits.

The bill’s final step is royal endorsement and publication in the Royal Gazette, after which the Ministry of Public Health will issue detailed regulations for enforcement.

Thairath reported that critics argue the law may hit small brewers and independent brands the hardest, restricting their ability to reach new audiences. Supporters, however, claim it’s a much-needed move to reduce alcohol-related harm in Thai society.