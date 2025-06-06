Thailand launches free alcohol quality tests in 3 provinces

Tests will verify classifications, alcohol concentration, and screen for harmful substances

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
22 minutes ago
Last Updated: Friday, June 6, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s Excise Department is stepping up its efforts to improve the quality and safety of locally produced alcohol by launching a groundbreaking initiative aimed at ensuring community-made liquor meets safety standards.

The Community Liquor Lab on Wheels programme, announced yesterday, June 5, by Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul, will deploy mobile laboratories to Lampang, Sakon Nakhon, and Songkhla—three provinces with significant community-based alcohol production.

The mobile labs are part of a broader strategy to guarantee that locally produced alcoholic beverages adhere to safety standards, with free testing and analysis available to all producers. The tests will include verifying product classifications, checking alcohol concentration, and screening for harmful substances such as arsenic, lead, and methanol, common contaminants found in unsafe alcohol.

“We are committed to ensuring that local alcoholic beverages are safe for consumption,” Paopoom said, highlighting the importance of the programme in raising public health standards. “Through the mobile laboratories, we are bringing accessible testing to areas with high concentrations of community liquor production, ensuring faster and more consumer-friendly services.”

Photo courtesy of Trade Brains

Previously, quality testing was confined to the Excise Department’s central laboratories, which made the process less accessible for local producers in rural areas. The introduction of mobile laboratories addresses this gap, providing much-needed testing services on-site and helping to raise awareness about safety regulations. By offering these services for free, the Excise Department hopes to strengthen public confidence in local alcohol and ensure that these beverages are produced in a safe, controlled manner.

Currently, there are 2,119 registered community alcohol producers, and the sector continues to grow. Paopoom expressed the department’s commitment to supporting this growth by ensuring local producers meet safety and quality standards, ultimately fostering a healthier and more sustainable industry, reported Bangkok Post.

The launch of the Community Liquor Lab on Wheels is part of a broader effort by the government to protect consumers and promote public health, while simultaneously supporting the development of a thriving local alcohol industry. With this new initiative, the Excise Department is setting the stage for a safer, higher-quality future for Thailand’s homegrown alcohol producers.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

