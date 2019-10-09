Pro-democracy activist released on bail pending charges over ‘innocent’ post | The Thaiger

Politics
Pro-democracy activist released on bail pending charges over ‘innocent’ post
The Criminal Court yesterday released political activist Karn Ponpraphan on bail of 100,000 baht, whilst setting conditions that he refrain from posting political messages on social media.
25 year old Karn was arrested earlier yesterday by Technology Crime Suppression Division officials, who showed up at his home on Phaholyothin Road in Bangkok for posting on Facebook messages that allegedly violated Section 14 of the Computer Crimes Act.
Karn was taken to a police station and charged with violating the cybercrime law. If found guilty he faces five years in jail.
Karn’s lawyer stated that his client had posted historical comments that had nothing to do with the Thai monarchy. He also stressed that Karn’s writing never mentioned the Thai monarchy in any way and disputed speculation that Karn was criticising recent traffic woes in Bangkok allegedly caused by a royal motorcade.
The activist, who has previously participated in pro-democracy rallies calling for elections, says he will fight the case because he believed he had been accused of serious allegations for an “innocent post”.
Meanwhile, a senior government official claims five more people could be arrested in connection with “inappropriate” online comments about the Thai monarchy. In an October 2 post, which he has since deleted, Karn made references to the gruesome fates of past European monarchies, though he did not explicitly mention the Thai Royal Family.
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan said he had been informed by the digital economy ministry that five more people of interest could be involved with “offensive comments on social media”. His comments came just hours after Karn Pongpraphapan was charged.
Thanathorn says Future Forward by-election win in Nakhon Pathom will start a domino effect
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit says that, if the opposition bloc wins the by-election in Nakhon Pathom on October 23, it will be the first domino to fall and set the stage for a change of government. Nakhon Pathom is directly north-west of Bangkok.
The Future Forward party is fielding Pairatchote Chantharakachorn to contest the by-election, while other opposition parties, including Pheu Thai, have agreed not to field candidates to avoid splitting the vote. Thanathorn, the Future Forward party leader, and other key party members, have been in the constituency to campaign for Pairatchote.
The Future Forward party leader was telling supporters over the weekend that there will be more by-elections in Samut Prakan, Kamphaeng Phet and, probably, two constituencies in Nakhon Ratchasima.
He urged the people to vote for the Future Forward candidate if they don’t like the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
He said that, if the party wins the by-election in Nakhon Pathom, it will improve the chances for the opposition to triumph in by-elections in other provinces because the Nakhon Pathom’s victory will be just the first domino to fall, toppling others until there is a change of government.
The core government party, Palang Pracharat, has decided to skip the by-election to pave way for the Democrats to compete against Future Forward. The democrats, who won the fourth most vote in the March 24 election, eventually sided with Palang Pracharat to form a coalition government, whilst earlier swearing they would never support Prayut Chan-o-cha to be Thailand’s Prime Minister.
Chart Thai Pattana strategy chief, Warawut Silpa-archa, confirmed yesterday that the party will field Padermchai Sasomsap in the October 23 poll. Party leader Kanchana Silpa-archa will lead party members to Nakhon Pathom province today to provide morale support to Padermchai.
Mr Warawut, also natural resources and environment minister, said he had not yet been approached by the Democrats about skipping the poll, but he noted that Nakhon Pathom has been the political base of the Sasomsap family for several generations.
Jumpita Chandarakachorn of Future Forward party won the March 24 election for Nakhon Pathom, followed by Democrat candidate Surachai Anutto, Palang Pracharat Rawang Netphokaew and Padermchai respectively. But she never attended a parliamentary meeting because of her medical condition following an accident. She eventually formally resigned on September 10 paving the way for the forthcoming by-election.
Thanathorn dares Prawit to have a face-to-face meeting over NY protests
Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is daring Deputy PM and luxury watch enthusiast Prawit Wongsuwan to summon him for questioning, whether the party might be linked to anti-government protests in New York last week.
The protesters, waving placards like “Stop the human rights abuses” and “We want fair elections”, was held out side Pm Chan-o-cha’s hotel in New York during his four day visit to the UN for meetings.
But it was revealed that the the protesters weren’t even Thai despite yelling slogans about Thailand and the PM’s quasi-military government. The protesters were Mexicans, Brazilians and Peruvians ‘hired’ to stage the protest.
Deputy PM, and Prayut’s loyal side-kick, Prawit Wongsuwan accused Thanathorn of being behind the faux protest during the week.
But Thanathorn insists the deputy prime minister had no authority to summon him for questioning because he did nothing wrong, but said that he would be willing to provide information if his cooperation is sought.
Thanathorn admitted that he hired a US lobbyist, APCO Worldwide, to arrange his July itinerary when he visited the US and to prepare some required legal documents in English. Since his return to Thailand, he claims that he had not had contacted the lobbyists.
Regarding the protest in New York, the Future Forward party leader categorically denied he had anything to do with it and he accused his detractors of trying, with ill intention, to link the protest to his party.
Earlier, Senator Somchai Sawaengkarn urged the Election Commission to look into the issue. He questioned why Thanathorn needed to hire a lobbyist for six months when he actually spent only a few days in the US.
Thanathorn and other key members of the opposition block were in Thailand’s southernmost province of Pattani yesterday to attend a panel discussion as part of the opposition’s campaign to solicit public support for the rewriting of the Constitution.
Convicted of murder, sentenced to death, now stripped of MP status
“Nawat’s request for bail pending an appeal was refused. He was jailed immediately. Once bail was denied, he lost his status as an MP as per Sections 101 and 98 (6) of the Constitution.”
A Pheu Thai MP for Khon Kaen in the north-east yesterday sentenced to death by the provincial court after being found guilty of masterminding the murder of an official at the Khon Kaen Or Bor Tor six years ago.
The court ruled that the case was proven that 52 year old Nawat Tohcharoensuk arranged for the murder of 53 year old Suchart Kotethum in front of the victim’s home in the Chomphon housing estate in the main city area of Khon Kaen back on May 3, 2013. The estate is also where the provincial governor and other leading officials lived.
The victim was shot eight times with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a .38 calibre revolver. Police suspected a love triangle as the motive behind his killing.
Four men, including two police officers, were arrested and prosecuted over the murder. Two of the defendants, Pol Lt-Col Somchit Kaewprom, former deputy superintendent of Nong Rua district police, and Pol Senior Sgt-Maj Veerasak Chamnanphon of Nong Rua police station, were sentenced to life imprisonment and 37 years respective. The other two defendants were acquitted by the Khon Kaen provincial court.
On appeal the lower court’s verdict was overturned by sentencing all the four defendants to death, but commuted the sentence of all but Pol Lt-Col Somchit to life imprisonment.
The Pheu Thai MP Nawat Tohcharoensuk was later arrested and tried separately. He denied all the charges.
After the reading of the verdict, the Pheu Thai MP was taken to the detention cell on the first floor of the provincial court building while his lawyers placed a surety to request bail for their client. The lawyers said they would appeal against the verdict. Nawat’s bail was refused and was incarcerated immediately as his appeal progresses.
Nawath also made news headline on September 10 when he allegedly slapped the head of a fellow MP from Maha Sarakham province, Yutthapong Charatsathien, while his two henchmen held the victim. The incident took place in the office of party leader Sompong Amornvivat at the party’s head office. Yutthapong later filed a complaint with Makkasan police.
