Thailand’s Court of Justice says chief judges can screen verdicts of junior judges | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand’s Court of Justice says chief judges can screen verdicts of junior judges
PHOTO: AFP
The spokesman of the Court of Justice, Mr. Suriyan Hongvilai, says regional chief judges can legally screen the decisions of the lower courts and provide advisory feedback if they disagree with verdicts.
However, he adds that judges in the lower courts are independent and do have the final say.
Thai PBS World reports that Mr Suriyan says such feedback is not considered interference and is laid out in the regulations of the Court of Justice, which mandate that important cases be referred to the president of the Supreme Court and give regional chief judges the power to screen the verdicts of the lower courts.
He adds that in some cases, a regional chief judge may assign a deputy or another senior judge to review a verdict.
Examples of important cases include those related to terrorism or national security, drug trafficking, human trafficking, economic crime and other crimes that carry sentences of 10 years to life. Other cases would be those involving public figures, such as the PM, other government officials, judges, and senior civil servants.
Mr Suriyan says the practice of screening the verdicts is to ensure a fair trial. His statement follows the recent alleged suicide attempt of a provincial court chief judge in Yala.
Judge Khanakorn Pianchana, now recovering in hospital, accuses a chief judge of interfering in his decision in a murder trial, forcing him to change his original not guilty verdict to guilty, despite there being insufficient evidence.
A panel has now been set up to investigate the alleged meddling. See story HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Woman dies after being shot in the back of a car as passenger was ‘playing’ with gun
PHOTOS: Daily News
The vice president of the Thai-Chinese trade and industry association, Wichai Manekitikun, is assisting police with their enquiries after his 23 year old girlfriend was shot in the chest. She later died in hospital.
The 44 year old man was taking a Chinese couple home after a party in his van. He told police that he had stopped on the roadside to urinate when he heard the gun shot ring out.
He rushed back to find that a “very drunk Chinese man” called Seng W had shot his 23 year old girlfriend San A in the chest with a 9 mm gun. The bullet had exited through her back. He told police he saw a large amount of blood and rushed the injured woman to the Nakhon Thon hospital.
The Chinese man had been playing with the weapon kept in a compartment on the second row of seats, according to Wichai Manekitikun, the owner of the gun. Wichai told police he had been out with the couple at the Ping shark-fin soup restaurant in the Pathumwan area of central Bangkok. The weapon was reportedly legally owned and licensed, according to initial police investigations.
Wichai had offered to take the couple home to their condo in the Rama 3 area but when he reached Soi 43 he got out to urinate in some roadside bushes, according to Daily News.
His girlfriend later died in hospital from the gunshot wound.
When Tha Kham police arrived at the hospital they found the Chinese man who shot the gun, Seng, in tears outside the emergency room.
An interpreter was called from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok.
According to Daily News, “Seng was very drunk”. Bang Pong Pang police are continuing their investigation into the incident. SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
Events
PM urges Thais to quit drinking for the End of Buddhist Lent
The Thai PM is urging people to refrain from ‘temptations’ for the good of their health and family life, including drinking alcohol.
He was participating in a promotion for an alcohol-free End of Buddhist Lent (which occurs on Sunday).
Prior to yesterday’s Cabinet’s meeting, the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha joined in a promotional activity for the Ministry of Culture’s End of Buddhist Lent festivities, in which he observed a demonstration of Rup Bua lotus throwing, the Tak Baht Thewo alms giving ceremony, the Chak Phra ceremony, Tod Pha Pa ceremony, Long Boat race, Candle boat sailing, and cultural performances.
Prayut then observed an exhibition promoting the true traditions of the Kathin festival, held by the Ministry of Public Health and its partners, to promote the subsequent Kathin festival after Buddhist Lent as an alcohol-free occasion, by raising awareness among the general public that alcohol consumption should not be included in the noble traditions of Buddhism, as “alcohol harms the health, life, and property”.
Students read letters about successfully convincing their fathers to quit drinking. He then asked all people to refrain from drinking and other vices as a homage to His Majesty the King and for their health, epecially on every religious and other important days.
The Prime Minister also joined in activities for the Digital Thailand Big Bang 2019 event held in keeping with the ASEAN Connectivity theme, presenting robots as friends in the future. The event is taking place October 28-31 at BITEC Bang Na exhibition centre in Bangkok.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Politics
Pro-democracy activist released on bail pending charges over ‘innocent’ post
PHOTOS: Khaosod English and The Nation
The Criminal Court yesterday released political activist Karn Ponpraphan on bail of 100,000 baht, whilst setting conditions that he refrain from posting political messages on social media.
25 year old Karn was arrested earlier yesterday by Technology Crime Suppression Division officials, who showed up at his home on Phaholyothin Road in Bangkok for posting on Facebook messages that allegedly violated Section 14 of the Computer Crimes Act.
Karn was taken to a police station and charged with violating the cybercrime law. If found guilty he faces five years in jail.
Karn’s lawyer stated that his client had posted historical comments that had nothing to do with the Thai monarchy. He also stressed that Karn’s writing never mentioned the Thai monarchy in any way and disputed speculation that Karn was criticising recent traffic woes in Bangkok allegedly caused by a royal motorcade.
The activist, who has previously participated in pro-democracy rallies calling for elections, says he will fight the case because he believed he had been accused of serious allegations for an “innocent post”.
Meanwhile, a senior government official claims five more people could be arrested in connection with “inappropriate” online comments about the Thai monarchy. In an October 2 post, which he has since deleted, Karn made references to the gruesome fates of past European monarchies, though he did not explicitly mention the Thai Royal Family.
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan said he had been informed by the digital economy ministry that five more people of interest could be involved with “offensive comments on social media”. His comments came just hours after Karn Pongpraphapan was charged.
SOURCE: The Nation
