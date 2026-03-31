Kodaline will play in Bangkok one last time on the Farewell Tour this August

One of the biggest Irish bands of the modern era, Kodaline, has announced global dates for their Farewell Tour in 2026. Alongside the tour announcement, the band plans to release a fifth and final studio album later this year.

Kodaline will return to Bangkok one final time as part of their highly anticipated Farewell Tour, set to take place on August 28, 2026 at UOB Live.

The band shared news of their upcoming separation with the following message for fans:

“Hi Everyone, After over a decade together, we’ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Kodaline. We know this might come as a surprise, and it’s definitely bittersweet for us too. What we’ve shared with you has changed our lives forever. From busking on the streets of Dublin to selling out shows and arenas across the world, it really has been the stuff that dreams are made of. We want to end on a high, so before we say goodbye, we’re heading into the studio one last time to record our 5th and final album as Kodaline. Related Articles S2O 2026 drops world-ending lineup for Songkran: Zedd, Kygo, and Alan Walker back-to-back with Steve Aoki

Five hurt after alleged assault by concert security in Udon Thani We are, and always will be, forever grateful for your love and support. It’s been a journey that we will never forget, and we hope the music stays with you long after we’re gone. With all our love, Steve, Vinny, Mark & Jay”

Known for their emotionally resonant anthems and heartfelt lyrics, Kodaline has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with hits such as All I Want, High Hopes, The One, and Brother. The Farewell Tour marks the band’s final chapter, celebrating over a decade of music, memories, and deep connections with fans across the globe.

Thai fans can expect an unforgettable night as Kodaline performs a career-spanning setlist, bringing together the songs that have soundtracked countless moments – from quiet reflections to life’s biggest milestones.

Having previously played to sold-out crowds in Bangkok, Kodaline’s final performance promises to be an

emotional and intimate experience – a chance for fans to come together and celebrate the music one last time.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Thailand. Mastercard Presale on Tuesday, March 31 from 10am to 11.59pm. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

Live Nation Tero members can secure tickets during the Live Nation Tero presale on Wednesday, April 1, from 10am to 11.59pm. You can visit their website right now for free membership sign-up and presale access.

General on sale will begin on Thursday, April 2, at 10am onwards via the Ticket Major website. The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For additional information, visit the site of the Live Nation Asia to know more about the VIP packages.

Press Release