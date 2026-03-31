Old Thai woman attacked and robbed in Nonthaburi

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 31, 2026, 2:59 PM
51 1 minute read
Old Thai woman attacked and robbed in Nonthaburi | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนนทบุรี

Police arrested a Thai man for attacking and robbing an old woman, leaving the victim lying injured at a bus stop in Nonthaburi.

The case emerged on March 29 after a Thai man posted on social media seeking relatives of the victim, identified as 78 year old Malee Charoenkorn. He said he found her lying injured at a bus stop in the Tiwanon 3 area at about 7.10pm.

The man said Malee told him she had been resting outside her rented room in Soi Tiwanon 12 when she fell asleep. She alleged a man, described as about 175 centimetres tall, attacked her while she was sleeping and stole her mobile phone, wallet and room key.

Malee said she had no phone or money after the robbery and could not contact family members or friends to ask for help.

After the post was shared online, Malee’s granddaughter, Kwan, contacted the man and later reunited with her grandmother at the bus stop. Kwan then took Malee to file a complaint with police and brought her to hospital for treatment for multiple wounds to her face and body.

Old woman attacked and robbed in Nonthaburi
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนนทบุรี

Kwan later told reporters her grandmother had tried to seek help from police earlier, but officers refused to accept the complaint and accused Malee of being under the influence of intoxicants. Kwan said officers also told her grandmother to find evidence to prove the robbery had occurred.

Police later arrested a suspect yesterday, March 30, after the story went viral on social media. The suspect was identified as 40 year old Nattapong. He was arrested at a rented room in Nonthaburi, and police seized the clothing he wore on the day of the incident.

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Social media post helps reunite elderly robbery victim with family
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนนทบุรี

Nattapong confessed to attacking and robbing Malee, police said, claiming he was facing financial problems. He told investigators he first tried to pickpocket Malee while she was asleep, but when she woke up and screamed he used violence.

Police said Nattapong told them he pawned Malee’s phone for 15,000 baht and then spent the money on online gambling and drugs.

Thai man attacked and robbed old woman
Photo via Facebook/ Channel 8

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 31, 2026, 2:59 PM
51 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.