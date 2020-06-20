U-tapao and Eastern Airport City deal officially signed | The Thaiger

image
Economy

U-tapao and Eastern Airport City deal officially signed

Jack Burton

Published 

59 mins ago

 on 

U-tapao and Eastern Airport City deal officially signed
PHOTO: Straits Times
The deal for a public/private partnership for the U-tapao International Airport and Eastern Airport City projects has been officially signed. The agreement is between the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand and U-tapao International Aviation Company. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the signing ceremony yesterday at Government House.

The deal is for a major infrastructure project to upgrade U-tapao, which serves Chon Buri and Rayong provinces, to become Bangkok’s third commercial international airport, linked with the Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang international airports via high speed rail. The project will also create a business development hub in the 30 kilometres around the airport.

Connecting with Bangkok by sea, road, rail and air, the project is expected to drive Thailand to become a regional aviation hub and the prime gateway to Asia. In April Airbuses pulled the plug on their intention to partner with the project.

The project is expected to cost around 290 billion baht, with an expected 305 billion baht return; it is expected to generate tax revenues of more than 62 billion baht, create more than 15,000 jobs a year for the first 5 years, and encourage advanced technology and human resource development in aviation and related businesses.

The project is to be located in Ban Chang district of Rayong province, about 30 kilometres from Pattaya and Map Ta Phut industrial estate.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Health minister wants travel bubbles to begin in July, but not for tourists

Jack Burton

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

Health minister wants travel bubbles to begin in July, but not for tourists
PHOTO: Thailand construction

“No one will be allowed to arrive masquerading as a businessperson in order to go on holiday.”

Thailand’s public health minister and deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday that businesspeople, international students and ‘experts’ will be the first groups of foreigners allowed to reenter Thailand next month under the travel bubble model.

Anutin revealed the timetable after discussing a travel bubble with Japan’s ambassador to Thailand. He says the ambassadors of many countries want to discuss travel bubbles with him, to allow trips from their countries in a manner that can keep Covid-19 at bay.

“Businesses should not panic because tourists will have not been allowed to reenter Thailand yet. Businesspeople and experts will arrive first.”

After his meeting with the Japanese ambassador, Anutin told reporters they discussed the requirements for Japanese visitors: to clearly set the duration of their stay and also their whereabouts.

“They will not be allowed to travel throughout the country freely, must have “fit-to-fly health” certificates and must also report to the companies where they would work.”

“Without movement, the economy will stall. Covid-19 does not kill the economy, but the immobility of businesspeople does… We will try to start the travel bubble in July.”

Anutin says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is aware of the travel bubble plan, and stressed that no one will be allowed to arrive masquerading as a businessperson in order to go on holiday. He says the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will consider the plan next week,

The PM has told relevant officials to prioritise public safety in an effort to push the travel bubble policy forward.

According to the Bangkok Post, Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA, said that travel bubbles will begin with businesspeople, skilled workers, machinery experts, medical tourists, teachers of international schools and also those holding work permits.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”

Jack Burton

Published

18 hours ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Tourism minister says pandemic provides "opportunity to reset tourism sector"
PHOTO: Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan - Nation Thailand

Needless to say, Thailand’s tourism sector, considered a lifeline to an already battered economy, has been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the government is rethinking its strategy for the Covid era… The new tourism revival strategy is “quality over quantity”, target big spenders seeking privacy and social distancing, rather than try to attract large numbers of visitors.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Thailand’s tourism minister said the pandemic provides an opportunity to reset the sector, which had become reliant on Chinese group tours and backpackers. Once the nation’s borders are reopened and so-called “travel bubbles” are agreed upon, marketing efforts will target wealthier individuals who want holidays with minimal risks.

The minister says the government will initially allow small numbers of arrivals, such as some businesspeople and medical tourists. It’s also working with the travel industry to identify and invite individuals in target demographics, which will most likely include previous visitors to luxury resorts in the islands of Phuket, Samui, Phangan and Phi Phi.

Phuket is “a prototype” because it has all the needed facilities and infrastructure in place. Visitors may have to pass a Covid-19 screenings before travelling and upon arriving, choose a single resort or island and remain for a minimum period of time, presumably 14 days.

The “high-end visitors” will be able to travel freely while they’re on the island and be allowed to leave for home or other destinations in Thailand once the minimum number of days has passed. According to the minister, Thailand plans to court such visitors, possibly during the winter months, when European and American travellers seek out warmer climates.

“One person can easily spend as much as five by staying at the finest hotels. Full and free travel should become a thing of the past.”

Thailand is not the only country grappling with the question of how and when to reopen for visitors. Across south east Asia, one of the most tourism-reliant regions in the world, hotels and travel businesses are slowly reopening as countries that have succeeded in flattening their virus curves ease lockdown restrictions.

The minister says Thailand’s first few travel bubble pacts, probably with nations like as Japan and Australia, probably will not be ready until at least August, and that Thailand also is mulling a program to allow visitors from specific low-risk Chinese cities and provinces.

Thailand’s borders are currently locked to all but repatriation flights and the most essential travel through June 30. Most restrictions on domestic travel were lifted this month. The goal is for Thailand to have 10 million foreign arrivals this year – a quarter of the 2019 tally.

The tourism sector will account for about 6% of GDP in 2020, down from 18% last year, says the minister. The lack of travellers is one reason Thailand’s economy is forecast to contract as much as 6% this year (some estimates are as high as 8.9%).

SOURCE: Bloomberg

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Government considering unlocking music venues, meetings today

Jack Burton

Published

18 hours ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Government considering unlocking music venues, meetings today
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Thailand’s often flamboyant and occasionally controversial Public Health Minister and Deputy PM, Anutin Charnvirakul, spoke to reporters this morning after significant recent media coverage of the estimated 100,000 musicians still out of work due to the continued closure of the entertainment and nightlife industry.

Anutin says he himself was once a musician (yeah, we can see that…) and he “feels for these people,” who have been without work for more than 3 months. He said the CCSA and Department of Public Health are meeting this afternoon and will specifically discuss “live music entertainment venues” and get advice from the doctors advising the CCSA.

Anutin said he would especially like to see musicians be able to earn an income, but certain rules such prohibition of dancing and mandatory mask wearing at live venues would likely be needed.

It’s not clear whether the potential of “unlocking” music venues would lead to a larger reopening of pubs, bars and entertainment venues in general, or only bars that feature live music. Anutin didn’t clarify this question at the press conference, but did confirm that the matter is being considered and they would see how they could potentially allow musicians to get back to work.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

