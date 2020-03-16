Thai government planning more economic stimulus packages | The Thaiger

Economy
Thai government planning more economic stimulus packages
Economists have urged the government to expand the fiscal deficit to up to 600 billion baht, while more stimulus packages are hopefully on course to counter the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand.
Secretary to the Council of Economic Ministers, Kobsak Pootrakool, says that the economic ministers would consider extra packages as relief for certain sectors, that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The government had already implemented 14 measures on March 6, to counter the virus impacts, “but they may not be adequate”, according to Kobsak who is also deputy secretary-general of Political Affairs.
“The spread of the coronavirus is expected to end by the end of June and after that it would be a recovery phase for the economy.”
“Currently half of the foreign tourists visiting Thailand last year, still visited this year, but they are all expected to leave sooner, resulting in an even larger impact on the already reeling tourism industry.”
“If things go as forecast, the Thai economy will return to normal in the fourth quarter of this year. However, the government has to closely monitor the situation as Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic and the US has declared a national emergency in its efforts to deal with the infections.”
“The virus outbreak could stay with us for the whole year, then we have to think about how we could do more to fix up the economy.”
The tourism industry, which accounts for 15-18%. Thailand will be hit hard as the number of tourists could drop by 50%, or more, in the first 6 month.
“Then it will slowly recover in the third and fourth quarters and lower oil prices will have little positive impact on growth. For the full year, the number of visitors are expected to drop by 25% over 2020”
Meanwhile, director of the Economic and Business Research Centre at Rangsit University, Anusorn Tamajai, says that the Bank of Thailand may need to introduce quantitative easing, or bond purchases in the next few months.
He says the central bank may need to inject large liquidity into the market to support businesses as the Central Bank of Japan and European Central Bank have been doing. The Thai central bank may also need to drastically cut policy rate.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
Thailand’s stock exchange, the SET, plunged yesterday along with the region’s other bourses. The index dropped amid concerns over the growing global Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The SET dived 74.57 points, or nearly 6%, to 1,175.32 points. This all happened shortly after the open in a turnover of 9 billion baht. The SET50 index, Thailand’s top 50 listed companies, faired even worse, dropping 59.6 points, or 7.24%, to 763.41.
Asian stocks followed suit, with Australia’s S&P and ASX 200 entered a bear market, having fallen more than 20% from its recent highs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 2.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 0.6% and China’s Shanghai Composite lost nearly 1%.
The plunges are in line with markets around the world which were in the red after the World Health Organisation upgraded the designation of the coronavirus a “pandemic”.
Airports of Thailand (AoT) shares were the biggest loser as it shed 5 baht, or 8.26%, to 55.50, while PTT (the Thai petrochemical giant) shares dropped 1.50 baht, or 5.13%, to 27.75.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | CNN
400 billion baht stimulus announced to boost Thai economy
“The package will inject an estimated 400 billion baht into the economy in a bid to return growth to positive territory.”
Yesterday’s Thai cabinet meeting gave the greenlight to a new stimulus package. The government expects the approved 400 billion baht to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. Last week’s 2,000 baht cash stimulus proposal, which was largely roasted in Thai social media after being proposed by the economic ministers, isn’t included in yesterday’s approved package.
The Kasikorn Research Centre has slashed its forecast for Thailand’s GDP growth this year to 0.5%. They believe the outbreak will wipe over 400 billion baht off tourism receipts. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the 400 billion baht package is a first-phase measure “that could be followed by second-phase action if the impact persists”.
Meanwhile, the Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana believes the stimulus package will ease conditions for the public and businesses suffering from the impact of the virus.
“The short-term measure will last for a few months, after which the Covid-19 situation will be assessed again.”
The package will cover all sectors and is designed to benefit 14.6 million low-income earners who account for 22% of the Thai population – a total of 50,000 village funds nationwide, 7.2 million farming households and 3 million small-to-medium-sized enterprises (99% of all business enterprises).
“It will provide assistance to the general public and to SME entrepreneurs.”
“The package includes “soft loans” valued at 150 billion baht, which the Government Savings Bank will lend to commercial banks at just 0.01% interest, so commercial banks can grant loans at 2%. Each bank borrower can take out a loan of no more than 20 million baht.”
“The package also includes a moratorium on principal payments, debt payments extension, and the right to borrow from special financial institutions such as the GSB and the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.”
The government will also reduce withholding tax from 3% to 1% from April to September this year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai PM Prayut quashes 2,000 baht handout package
Easy come, easy go. Well that was quick. Last Friday’s announcements for 2 x 1000 baht handouts to poorer Thai citizens has been quashed by the PM.
Prime Minister Prayut officially shelved plans to hand out the cash to low income earners. Last Friday the Finance Ministry made the announcement for a new round of stimulus packages to prop up the sagging Thai economy. It’s been flattening out for the past 12 months and now faces additional challenges from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
PM Prayut says the proposed 2,000 baht stimulus package won’t be considered by the Thai cabinet tomorrow… “but other measures were on course for consideration by the ministers” during the weekly cabinet meeting.
Following the PMs announcement, Fiscal Policy Office director Lawan Saengsanit maintained that other measures “would be enough to support the economy over the next three to four months”.
Last Friday the economic ministers gave approval for a new round of 2,000-baht cash handouts for low-income earners, farmers and freelancers.
But the proposal has been roundly criticised on Thai social media with many suggesting the funds would be better spent on combatting the Covid-19 outbreak or handing out more free face masks instead.
And just this morning a poll showed a remarkable 71.2% of respondents flat-out rejected the idea of the new round of handouts as “a misguided priority”.
A new Super Poll survey shows that 71.2% of respondents disagree with the Government’s recently announced plans to hand out two 1,000 baht monthly cash give-aways to low income earners. The new economic stimulus package was announced last week by the finance ministry to help cushion the impact of the sagging economy and threats from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Last Friday’s announcement set out a range of measures to cushion the current financial challenges.
“The Bank of Thailand has been working with other relevant agencies to roll out the first set of measures to different groups. It is particularly important to help SMEs to prevent further impacts on workers. This is the first set of measures, and there will be more later.”
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said the package includes cash handouts, soft loans and other financial assistance, as well as tax benefits, to help both entrepreneurs and the public.
