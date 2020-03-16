Thailand News Today – Monday, March 16 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Monday, March 16
Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test
TV celebrity and boxing camp manager Matthew Deane, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 6, was together with many others who were at the Lumpini boxing stadium.
The stadium is in Ramintra Bangkok, north east of the city centre.
Then over the weekend, the mayor of the Chachoengsao provincial administration organisation posted in his Facebook last night saying he’s tested positive for Covid-19. He believed he contracted the virus while at the Lumpini Boxing Stadium on March 6 from TV celebrity Mathew Deane.
Over the next seven days he went to multiple functions and met hundreds of people…
March 6, a merit-making ceremony at a cock fighting ring, an activity at TamBom Napho Hospital in Sanam Chai Khet district.
March 7, Mr Kitti went to 5 wedding ceremonies, 2 temple fairs, at Wat Phai Kaew and Wat Sanamchan, and a funeral at Wat dong Yang, all in Ban Pho district.
March 8, he visited an elderly people’s group in Bang Nam Priew District and attended a funeral at Wat Sam Yaek in Bang Pakong district.
March 11, he was at a funeral at Wat Sukharam in Bang Pakong.
March 12, he met with representative of the elderly from all districts, had a meeting with Muslim people in Bang Narm Priew and attended the funeral of a forner abbot in Phanom Sarakham district.
March 13, he was at a funeral in Bang Phaidistrict.
March 14, Mr Kitti went to a wedding in tambon Klong Luang Peng and an ordination ceremony in Muang district, according to Bangkok Post.
He had met hundreds of people in these events, and some of them very closely.
Mr. Kitti asked his relatives, friends and other people in Chachoengsao province, who had been in close contact with him to self-quarantine and to see a doctor immediately if they develop a fever, sore throat, cough or runny nose.
Meanwhile, the Army has reported that Major General Rachit Aarunwong, director of the Army Welfare Department and president of the Lumpini boxing stadium, is also infected with Covid-19 and is currently being treated in hospital. 60 other people have also been quarantined in relation to this case.
Thundershowers, more hot weather for the North
Thundershowers are forecast in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East.
Meanwhile, a high pressure system from China is covering the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South China Sea. Southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East, the Central region and the lower North.
Sudden summer storms caused extensive damage in two provinces in Thailand’s northeast yesterday around Buriram and Nakhon Ratchasima. Electricity was off in many villages for up to 6 hours and more than 20 buildings, including local houses and schools, were damaged in at least five villages.
When they say it’s going to be hot up north… it’s going to be 39 or 40 degrees all week in Chiang Mai.
“We’re not going to run out” – Thai Retailer Association
Retailers are insisting that supplies of new stock have been unaffected as local residents, afraid of a Cornonavirus-prompted lockdown, rush to retailers to restock on essential goods.
They’ve been stocking up on drinking water, rice, canned food, semi-instant noodles, sugar and toilet paper. Some of the goods have been found to be in short supply in various department stores, supermarkets and retail stores.
Executive Director of the Thai Retailer Association says “basic goods are not short in supply and, above all, manufactures can still boost production capacity to cope with a higher demand.”
Economy
Thai government planning more economic stimulus packages
Economists have urged the government to expand the fiscal deficit to up to 600 billion baht, while more stimulus packages are hopefully on course to counter the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand.
Secretary to the Council of Economic Ministers, Kobsak Pootrakool, says that the economic ministers would consider extra packages as relief for certain sectors, that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The government had already implemented 14 measures on March 6, to counter the virus impacts, “but they may not be adequate”, according to Kobsak who is also deputy secretary-general of Political Affairs.
“The spread of the coronavirus is expected to end by the end of June and after that it would be a recovery phase for the economy.”
“Currently half of the foreign tourists visiting Thailand last year, still visited this year, but they are all expected to leave sooner, resulting in an even larger impact on the already reeling tourism industry.”
“If things go as forecast, the Thai economy will return to normal in the fourth quarter of this year. However, the government has to closely monitor the situation as Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic and the US has declared a national emergency in its efforts to deal with the infections.”
Read more HERE.
“The virus outbreak could stay with us for the whole year, then we have to think about how we could do more to fix up the economy.”
The tourism industry, which accounts for 15-18%. Thailand will be hit hard as the number of tourists could drop by 50%, or more, in the first 6 month.
“Then it will slowly recover in the third and fourth quarters and lower oil prices will have little positive impact on growth. For the full year, the number of visitors are expected to drop by 25% over 2020”
Meanwhile, director of the Economic and Business Research Centre at Rangsit University, Anusorn Tamajai, says that the Bank of Thailand may need to introduce quantitative easing, or bond purchases in the next few months.
He says the central bank may need to inject large liquidity into the market to support businesses as the Central Bank of Japan and European Central Bank have been doing. The Thai central bank may also need to drastically cut policy rate.
Weather
Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicted today that a thermal low covering the North will bring “hot to very hot weather” to the region. Thundershowers are forecast in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East. Meanwhile, a high pressure system from China is covering the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South China Sea. Southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East, the Central region and the lower North. People in upper Thailand have been advised to keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations and farmers should beware of crop damage.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; lows of 19-25 degrees Celsius and highs of 35-40℃.
Northeastern region: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-26℃ and highs of 32-35.
Central region: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27℃, highs of 32-35.
Eastern region: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 25-28℃, highs of 33-34; waves a metre high, and higher offshore.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-28℃, highs of 32-36; waves 1-2 metres high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-28℃, highs of 35-38.; waves a metre high, higher than a metre offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 27-28℃, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.
Politics
Health minister denies racist tweets
“Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.”
Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul certainly knows how to grab the spotlight: just days after messages posted on his Twitter account caused a social media uproar and prompted the account to be shuttered, he has denied making the tweet. In a short interview with the BBC, Anutin claims he didn’t post the now infamous “Dirty Western Foreigner” tweets late last week.
Writing in two Twitter posts on Thursday night, which were later deleted, the account said “farangs,” (slang for Caucasians) “never shower” and pose health risks to the Thai population.
Anutin, who previously grabbed national attention when he lost his cool on television after a Caucasian foreigner rejected his attempts to give him a mask, says he has “no issues” with Europeans and foreigners, and even has many white western friends.
He told the BBC that the tweets, which seemed to blame the outbreak of the virus on Western Europeans while stating that Chiang Mai was better when it had many Chinese tourists and not “Bad and dirty Europeans” was not his.
He claims that many people had access to the account and that the account was closed down because the the incident is under investigation, adding that his full attention is on fighting the novel Covid-19 Coronavirus and ensuring Thailand does not have a full scale epidemic like several other countries, and his team, not he, is administering his social media.
Reaction on social media has been extremely harsh, with many western foreigners and full time expats expressing outrage over the comments.
