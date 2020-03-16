Thailand News Today – Monday, March 16 | The Thaiger

Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test

TV celebrity and boxing camp manager Matthew Deane, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 6, was together with many others who were at the Lumpini boxing stadium.

The stadium is in Ramintra Bangkok, north east of the city centre.

Then over the weekend, the mayor of the Chachoengsao provincial administration organisation posted in his Facebook last night saying he’s tested positive for Covid-19. He believed he contracted the virus while at the Lumpini Boxing Stadium on March 6 from TV celebrity Mathew Deane.

Over the next seven days he went to multiple functions and met hundreds of people…

March 6, a merit-making ceremony at a cock fighting ring, an activity at TamBom Napho Hospital in Sanam Chai Khet district.

March 7, Mr Kitti went to 5 wedding ceremonies, 2 temple fairs, at Wat Phai Kaew and Wat Sanamchan, and a funeral at Wat dong Yang, all in Ban Pho district.

March 8, he visited an elderly people’s group in Bang Nam Priew District and attended a funeral at Wat Sam Yaek in Bang Pakong district.

March 11, he was at a funeral at Wat Sukharam in Bang Pakong.

March 12, he met with representative of the elderly from all districts, had a meeting with Muslim people in Bang Narm Priew and attended the funeral of a forner abbot in Phanom Sarakham district.

March 13, he was at a funeral in Bang Phaidistrict.

March 14, Mr Kitti went to a wedding in tambon Klong Luang Peng and an ordination ceremony in Muang district, according to Bangkok Post.

He had met hundreds of people in these events, and some of them very closely.

Mr. Kitti asked his relatives, friends and other people in Chachoengsao province, who had been in close contact with him to self-quarantine and to see a doctor immediately if they develop a fever, sore throat, cough or runny nose.

Meanwhile, the Army has reported that Major General Rachit Aarunwong, director of the Army Welfare Department and president of the Lumpini boxing stadium, is also infected with Covid-19 and is currently being treated in hospital. 60 other people have also been quarantined in relation to this case.

Thundershowers, more hot weather for the North

Thundershowers are forecast in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East.

Meanwhile, a high pressure system from China is covering the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South China Sea. Southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East, the Central region and the lower North.

Sudden summer storms caused extensive damage in two provinces in Thailand’s northeast yesterday around Buriram and Nakhon Ratchasima. Electricity was off in many villages for up to 6 hours and more than 20 buildings, including local houses and schools, were damaged in at least five villages.

When they say it’s going to be hot up north… it’s going to be 39 or 40 degrees all week in Chiang Mai.

“We’re not going to run out” – Thai Retailer Association

Retailers are insisting that supplies of new stock have been unaffected as local residents, afraid of a Cornonavirus-prompted lockdown, rush to retailers to restock on essential goods.

They’ve been stocking up on drinking water, rice, canned food, semi-instant noodles, sugar and toilet paper. Some of the goods have been found to be in short supply in various department stores, supermarkets and retail stores.

Executive Director of the Thai Retailer Association says “basic goods are not short in supply and, above all, manufactures can still boost production capacity to cope with a higher demand.”

He says that… “Many social media users says the stockpiling had been prompted by rumours that if Thailand reaches Stage 3 epidemic status, the government might impose significant restrictions of the movement of people.”