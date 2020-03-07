Help is on the way: 100 billion baht stimulus package passed | The Thaiger

Economy
Help is on the way: 100 billion baht stimulus package passed
Eyeing the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the nation’s already battered economy, the government yesterday approved a stimulus package, anticipated to cost more than 100 billion baht.
The package was approved in a meeting of the Council of Economic Ministers, led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and will be forwarded to the cabinet for approval on Tuesday.
After the meeting, Prayut said the package, lasting two months, will be “temporary assistance.” It includes a wide range of measures such as financial aid for small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), tax benefits and other financial policies.
The massive package comes as Thailand’s economy, already in the doldrums for several years due to weakening exports, low investment and more recently, the strengthening baht, is slumping further. The coronavirus outbreak is rubbing salt in the wound, directly hitting the tourism sector, long considered the only lifeline for the beleaguered economy.
Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak admits that the virus has dealt a severe blow to tourism as well as the manufacturing and services sectors.
“The Bank of Thailand has been working with other relevant agencies to roll out the first set of measures to different groups. It is particularly important to help SMEs to prevent further impacts on workers. This is the first set of measures, and there will be more later.”
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says the package includes cash handouts, soft loans and other financial assistance, as well as tax benefits, to help both entrepreneurs and the public.
“It’s a temporary, broad-based package to help various sectors.”
For businesses, the package provides soft loans at a 2% interest rate, a debt moratorium and delayed debt repayment, debt restructuring for non-performing loans, lower utility expenses and other costs.
To expedite soft loans, the Government Savings Bank will lend funds to commercial banks at 0.01%, so commercial banks can give loans at 2%.
In addition to this, the package will cover a 2,000-baht handout to low-income earners, farmers and freelance workers at 1,000 baht over two consecutive months.
Bank of Thailand governor, Veerathai Santiprabhob, says the central bank has issued a memo calling on commercial banks to ease debt restructuring criteria under the relief package. The central bank has also called on commercial banks to lower the minimum payment limit for credit card holders to 5% from the 10% ceiling.
Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary to the economic cabinet, says the ministers are also prepared to roll out measures to help airlines and retailers who rent airport space.
He says ministers estimate that the effect of the coronavirus outbreak will last for another six months, and an additional three months will be needed to restore public confidence.
He adds that the economy’s performance in the first quarter will not be positive, as the outbreak has alread slashed the number of foreign arrivals by 50%.
Economic growth stood at 2.4% last year, the weakest in five years, and growth this year is likely to be much lower. Kasikorn Research Centre predicts GDP expansion of just 0.5% mainly because of the outbreak.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
2000 baht handouts for low-income Thais
Thailand’s Council of Economic Ministers today endorsed a Finance Ministry proposal to provide low-income Thais 2000 baht each via an e-payment channel.
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said after a meeting this afternoon that there will be a 1000 payment for two consecutive months for low-income earners, farmers and freelancers. The number of people eligible has yet to be calculated.
The cash handout is among the ministry’s first set of relief measures in response to an economy hammered by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The ministry will present the full package to the Cabinet next week.
Uttama previously mentioned other measures including soft loans to commercial banks from the Government Housing Bank to be distributed among affected businesses, and tax incentives to discourage companies from laying off staff.
SOURCES: The Nation | The Thaiger
Finance ministry announces new stimulus packages and tax breaks
Thailand’s Finance Ministry has announced a raft of new stimulus measures to help prop up parts of the Thai economy suffering under the impact of the coronavirus. They say the measures will assist “all sectors of Thai society currently affected by the Covid-19 situation”, which arrived at the same time as an economic slowdown, an export slump and drought.
The Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says the first package will be proposed to his economic ministry this Friday. The decisions will be forwarded to the cabinet for discussion and approval. He says he expects the package, if it is approved, to “start to bear fruit in June or July this year”.
The whole package is worth 100 billion baht. He said the cash giveaways are earmarked for low-income earners, farmers and independent workers.
“The stimulus package will include a 1,000 baht per month grant to all low income earners, including farmers, office workers and independent entrepreneurs, to help them meet their cost of living through this unsettled period.”
The minister says the relief package must be “big enough” to help the country reeling from the global outbreak of Covid-19 – it must cover all groups of people; hit the target efficiently: be proportional to the current situation; and short-term.
The 1,000 baht will be sent to the the user’s PromptPay accounts on their phones so that they can spend it on essential items. He says that over 14 million people, already classified as low-income earners, will receive the money.
The Minister noted that the stimulus package will also cover support for the country’s stock market and business operators in the form of tax breaks.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
What goes up must go down. The Thai baht has continued to weaken against leading international currencies, trading at 31.70 to the US$ in yesterday’s trade. The falls reflect regional concern over the coronavirus spreading beyond China. In the past few days both central South Korea and parts of northern Italy have reported outbreaks of the virus.
Kasikorn Research Centre report the baht had weakened along with the Chinese yuan and other regional currencies amid concerns about the Covid-19 outbreak.
The SET also plungedalong with other Asian stocks due to concerns over the spread of the virus. In addition, the baht fell on technical selling orders after it broke the 31.50 baht/USdollar level.
Signs of a weak economic outlook, as well as net foreign selling orders for Thai stocks and bonds pressured the baht sentiment, according to the Kasikorn report. The US dollar also rose on positive data on the US economy.
Last Friday, the baht had closed at 31.62/USdollar, having hit an eight month low of 31.69 baht/USD.
Up to the end of this week, KBank expects the baht to move within a range of 31.40-32 baht/USdollar. Key factors to be monitored closely are Thai export data for January, the Bank of Thailand’s monthly economic report and the ongoing coronavirus situation, according to the Kasikorn Research Centre report.
Meanwhile, the US economic data to be released during the week include February consumer sentiment surveys, plus February durable goods orders, new home sales, pending home sales, personal spending-income, and PCE/Core PCE price indices, fourth quarter 2019 GDP report (second release) and December house price data, according to the report in The Nation.
USD v THB
POUND v THB
EURO v THB

