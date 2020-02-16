Embattled tourism sector to get lifeline from the government | The Thaiger

Tourism
Embattled tourism sector to get lifeline from the government
Thailand’s government is prepared to throw a lifeline to tourism operators ravaged by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in the form of soft loans, tax incentives and training in return for income. Relief measures are urgently needed to protect tourism operators, according to Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak. State agencies have been tasked with proposing measures to the cabinet, which he says should be rolled out by March.
The impact of the deadly virus on tourism has been devastating and the government is concerned because the sector comprises a significant portion of the economy, Somkid said after chairing a meeting with Finance Ministry officials to brainstorm solutions.
“Measures would include covering costs and boosting income. Both monetary and fiscal measures will then be needed to alleviate the impact over the next 3-4 months.”
“Tax measures should be established to help business owners take care of employees.”
The ministries of Labour, Tourism and Sports, and Social Development and Human Security, will hold joint training courses related to sustainable tourism development for freelancers affected by the epidemic.
“We must offer tourism operators training courses to earn some income. They can take short courses to gain knowledge and generate income.”
Somkid says the Finance and Tourism and Sports ministries must design projects to boost domestic tourism. Those who sponsor domestic travel for their parents will be allowed deduct such expenses from personal income tax, he says, while the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Thailand have been assigned to jointly come up with relief measures for struggling tourism operators.
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said the ministry will offer soft loans and seek ways to alleviate the burden of regular expenses like credit card loans and utilities for tourism-related operators.
The ministry will issue tax measures to enable tourism operators to keep hiring staff, while it will stimulate domestic travel through the Chim-Shop-Chai (Eat-Shop-Spend) scheme.
In another development, Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) executive vice-president Somkiat Kimawaha said the bank stands ready to inject 34.4 billion baht in cash for recapitalisation of local village funds if the government’s policy is cleared.
Somkid earlier ordered the BAAC and Government Savings Bank (GSB) to pump 1 million baht each into 77,000 village funds to enable communities to invest in infrastructure. Of that total, 42,600 are under the responsibility of GSB and the rest under the state-backed Farm Bank.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has painted a gloomy outlook for Thailand’s previously-robust tourism industry. He says he expects tourist arrivals to plunge by 50% in the first half of 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
His predictions are born out by sluggish arrival numbers at the country’s main airports, hotel forward bookings and ‘landing slots’ cancelled by international airlines into Thailand.
A drop of 50% in Thailand’s visitors would be catastrophic for millions who are either directly or indirectly employed by the Kingdom’s hospitality industry, let alone the businesses and investors in the vast tourism and hotel infrastructure.
The Minister announced his gloomy prediction at a government-private sector meeting yesterday where measures were discussed to counteract the slump. This week the Thai government also foreshadowed that it is ready to throw some financial lifelines, including soft loans, tax incentives and training in return for income, to tourism operators ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak.
“Relief measures are needed to take care of tourism operators, and each state agency has been tasked with proposing measures to the cabinet that should be rolled out by March.”
“The impact of the deadly virus on tourism is adverse and the government is concerned because the sector makes up a significant portion of the economy.”
A Phuket hotelier, who asked not to be named, painted a similarly dramatic picture of the slump being felt in one of the country’s favourite tourist destinations.
“Dramatic overnight drop in new bookings with cancellations piling up until the end of February, and not much movement in March. Continuation of cancellations including guests traveling via China or other so called ‘affected’ countries. MICE market (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences Exhibitions) came to a complete stop and weddings postponed until mid-year for the time being. Inquiries completely dried up.”
“Resorts and hotels are looking at cutting costs as much as they can immediately. Complete stop on new recruitment unless absolutely necessary, and close entire resort buildings to reduce operating costs.”
Another operator of a five star resort in Chiang Mai reported that the situation in the north was also very tight.
“The last month has been desperately quiet and that was on top of a major slump for the last six months. Our forward bookings situation is looking very sick and many of our peer businesses are making quick changes and even putting off staff to try and minimise the impact on the bottomline.”
Minister Phiphat reported that tourist numbers from February 1 – 9 were down 43.5%, and among Chinese visitors 86.6 %.
“We expect the situation to pick up in April and will be discussing with Airports of Thailand ways to manage flight schedules for Chinese tourists to reduce airport congestion. There’s also been the news about the speedboat collision in Phuket in which several tourists were killed, so we want to put the priority on tourist safety.”
“A 50% reduction in tourist numbers in the first half means cutting the prediction from 40 million people to 20 million.
“The Tourism Authority of Thailand will need to work harder in the second half to compensate for the first.”
SOURCE The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Tourism
Minister proposes bars stay open till 4, free visas to revive tourism
Thailand’s sports and tourism minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn told an extraordinary meeting in Bangkok’s Amari Watergate hotel yesterday that he proposes giving free visas to Chinese and Indians tourists, and allowing bars and other entertainment venues to stay open until 4am. That is the embattled minister’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis that continues to devastate Thailand’s tourism.
Pipat asked for support from the private sector, saying the 4am opening would only apply to certain areas and surveys would have to be carried out before it was initated. He admitted that 50% fewer tourists are expected in the first half of 2020.
The 4am closing idea received a lukewarm reception last year, and visa-on-arrival for Chinese and Indian tourists is already in place, albeit temporarily.Facebook page.
Coronavirus
2 cruise ship allowed to dock in Phuket, prompting accusations of double standard
After the Netherlands-flagged MS Westerdam cruise ship was turned away on Tuesday and later escorted to Cambodia, some 4,000 passengers and crew from two cruise ships were allowed to alight in Phuket yesterday, after being cleared of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus. The Bahamian-flagged Seabourn Ovation anchored at Phuket’s deep-sea port yesterday, returning from Langkawi in Malaysia. The 495 vacationers and 470 staff on board, most of them European, were screened by public health officials before being allowed to step ashore. The head of the Phuket Marine Office confirmed all passengers and crew tested negative. The ship was anchored for just 10 hours before setting out for Singapore.
The Quantum of the Seas, another cruise liner with 3,100 passengers and crew, docked at Phuket’s Patong Pier, and everybody was allowed to alight after they were tested for fever. The ship later continued to Singapore.
Phuket’s governor says the first two months of the year are the peak period for cruise liners, with 17 expected this month and 12-15 next month. A government spokeswoman told reporters that the Seabourn Ovation was allowed to dock in Hong Kong, Vietnam, Laem Chabang in Chon Buri, Koh Kood in Kuala Lumpur, and Langkawi.
Doctors on board the Seabourn Ovation reported that no passengers or crew showed symptoms of the virus, and all were able to be traced as the ship was in port for just 10 hours, unlike the Westerdam, which sought permission for an emergency docking and had already been turned away by four other countries, she said. Since sailing from Hong Kong on February 1, the Westerdam was turned away by Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Guam over fears that passengers may have been infected by the coronavirus. 21 Thais are among the passengers and crew.
“Thailand has no policy to ban any ship from docking… but the country now has measures to control disease, and the safety of Thais is a priority.”
“#seabournovation” is trending on Twitter in Thailand as netizens question the apparent double standard applied in the cases of the Seabourn Ovation and the Westerdam.
Meanwhile, Cambodian authorities said yesterday that at least 20 passengers of the Westerdam who have been ill will have their blood tested for coronavirus infection. A police spokesman said authorities are aboard the ship providing medical checks to passengers and crew before they are allowed to disembark.
“We suspect that 20 of the passengers may be infected with coronavirus and their blood samples will be flown to Phnom Penh to expedite matters.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Thailand welcomes cruise ship shunned in Vietnam over virus fears
UPDATE: China coronavirus deaths reach 1665, Taiwan reports first fatality
Embattled tourism sector to get lifeline from the government
A week after Korat massacre, questions remain
Disabled Belgian man busted by Chon Buri’s “smart car”
Thai Army chief promises overhaul of army business involvement and practices
Bangkok shooter granted bail despite drugs
Fires continue devouring Thailand’s North
Man claims he was attacked and robbed by “foreigners”
2 more suspects arrested in “wombs-for-hire” scandal
Heroin smuggler busted in Chiang Rai
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
More than 200 couples exchange vows on Valentine’s Day 2020 in Phuket
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – sharp increase in cases, UK officials battle to contain a new threat
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Shooter arrested. Shots fired around Chulalongkorn University this morning
- Property12 hours ago
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus myths busted
- Coronavirus3 days ago
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
- Pattaya3 days ago
German man saved from 2nd-floor jump in Pattaya
- North East3 days ago
Khon Kaen monk arrested, disrobed after bomb threat
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Phuket’s cruise ship arrivals to be screened for coronavirus