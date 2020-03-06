2000 baht handouts for low-income Thais | The Thaiger

Economy
2000 baht handouts for low-income Thais
Thailand’s Council of Economic Ministers today endorsed a Finance Ministry proposal to provide low-income Thais 2000 baht each via an e-payment channel.
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said after a meeting this afternoon that there will be a 1000 payment for two consecutive months for low-income earners, farmers and freelancers. The number of people eligible has yet to be calculated.
The cash handout is among the ministry’s first set of relief measures in response to an economy hammered by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The ministry will present the full package to the Cabinet next week.
Uttama previously mentioned other measures including soft loans to commercial banks from the Government Housing Bank to be distributed among affected businesses, and tax incentives to discourage companies from laying off staff.
Economy
Finance ministry announces new stimulus packages and tax breaks
Thailand’s Finance Ministry has announced a raft of new stimulus measures to help prop up parts of the Thai economy suffering under the impact of the coronavirus. They say the measures will assist “all sectors of Thai society currently affected by the Covid-19 situation”, which arrived at the same time as an economic slowdown, an export slump and drought.
The Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says the first package will be proposed to his economic ministry this Friday. The decisions will be forwarded to the cabinet for discussion and approval. He says he expects the package, if it is approved, to “start to bear fruit in June or July this year”.
The whole package is worth 100 billion baht. He said the cash giveaways are earmarked for low-income earners, farmers and independent workers.
“The stimulus package will include a 1,000 baht per month grant to all low income earners, including farmers, office workers and independent entrepreneurs, to help them meet their cost of living through this unsettled period.”
The minister says the relief package must be “big enough” to help the country reeling from the global outbreak of Covid-19 – it must cover all groups of people; hit the target efficiently: be proportional to the current situation; and short-term.
The 1,000 baht will be sent to the the user’s PromptPay accounts on their phones so that they can spend it on essential items. He says that over 14 million people, already classified as low-income earners, will receive the money.
The Minister noted that the stimulus package will also cover support for the country’s stock market and business operators in the form of tax breaks.
Thailand
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
What goes up must go down. The Thai baht has continued to weaken against leading international currencies, trading at 31.70 to the US$ in yesterday’s trade. The falls reflect regional concern over the coronavirus spreading beyond China. In the past few days both central South Korea and parts of northern Italy have reported outbreaks of the virus.
Kasikorn Research Centre report the baht had weakened along with the Chinese yuan and other regional currencies amid concerns about the Covid-19 outbreak.
The SET also plungedalong with other Asian stocks due to concerns over the spread of the virus. In addition, the baht fell on technical selling orders after it broke the 31.50 baht/USdollar level.
Signs of a weak economic outlook, as well as net foreign selling orders for Thai stocks and bonds pressured the baht sentiment, according to the Kasikorn report. The US dollar also rose on positive data on the US economy.
Last Friday, the baht had closed at 31.62/USdollar, having hit an eight month low of 31.69 baht/USD.
Up to the end of this week, KBank expects the baht to move within a range of 31.40-32 baht/USdollar. Key factors to be monitored closely are Thai export data for January, the Bank of Thailand’s monthly economic report and the ongoing coronavirus situation, according to the Kasikorn Research Centre report.
Meanwhile, the US economic data to be released during the week include February consumer sentiment surveys, plus February durable goods orders, new home sales, pending home sales, personal spending-income, and PCE/Core PCE price indices, fourth quarter 2019 GDP report (second release) and December house price data, according to the report in The Nation.
USD v THB
POUND v THB
EURO v THB
Economy
Thai stocks plummet nearly 4% in Monday SET trading
The Stock Exchange of Thailand finished yesterday at 1,435.56 points, a decrease of 59.5 points, or nearly 4% – that’s compared to Friday’s close on the SET. The daily trade volume for Monday was 76.431 billion baht, with an index high of 1,474.12 and a low of 1,435.56.
Asian bourses were hammered as confidence was inhibited by rising cases of the Covid-19 outbreak outside of China, with risk-averse sentiment sending gold prices to a seven-year high.
Krungsri Securities expected the SET Index to fall to between 1,475 and 1,480 points due to investors remaining at risk after the virus situation worsened and South Korea began tackling the situation at the highest level, according to The Nation.
The top ten stocks with the highest trade value today were CRC, Gulf, AOT, PTT, CPAll, BAM, KBANK, SCB, PTTEP, and Advanc.
Elsewhere in Asia, China’s Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,031.23, down 8.44 points, or 0.3%, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index ended the day at 11,772.38, up 142.68 points, or 1.23%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed at 26,820.88, down 487.93 points, or 1.8%. South Korea’s Kospi ended at 2,079.04, down 83.80 points, or nearly 4%. Taiwan’s TaiEx closed at 11,534.87, down 151.48 points, or 1.3%. Japan’s Nikkei Index was closed yesterday.
Meanwhile, in better economic news, exports for January 2020 unexpectedly rose according to ministry figures. It’s the first rise in six months, and an increase of 3.35% from the exports 12 months earlier.
The customs-cleared export numbers were boosted by higher shipments of gold and oil-related products, accord to an update from the commerce ministry. Reuters economic writers had earlier forecast a fall of 3% in shipments for the first month for the year, against December’s drop of 1.28%. January’s export figures are not affected by the outbreak of a coronavirus..
