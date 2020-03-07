Forecast: steamy in the North, stormy in the South | The Thaiger

The weather department’s forecast is for hot weather for upper Thailand today, as a high-pressure system from China covering the South China Sea weakens.

Meanwhile southerly and the southeasterly winds will bring humidity from the South China Sea to the area. Thundershowers are likely in parts of the lower North, the Northeast and the Central and East regions. The weak easterly winds across the South and the Gulf mean the South can expect isolated thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region: Hot weather during the day with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; lows of 17-25℃ and highs of 35-38.

Northeastern region: Partly cloudy and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees and highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius.

Central region: Hot weather during the day with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26℃, highs of 36-38.

Eastern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 25-27℃, highs of 34-36; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20% of the area; lows of 23-26℃, highs of 31-35; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20% of the area; lows of 24-27 ℃, highs of 33-36; waves a metre high.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day with isolated rains; lows of 26-27℃, highs of 34-37.

