image
image
Connect with us

Weather

Forecast: steamy in the North, stormy in the South

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Forecast: steamy in the North, stormy in the South | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - MyThailand
    • follow us in feedly

The weather department’s forecast is for hot weather for upper Thailand today, as a high-pressure system from China covering the South China Sea weakens.

Meanwhile southerly and the southeasterly winds will bring humidity from the South China Sea to the area. Thundershowers are likely in parts of the lower North, the Northeast and the Central and East regions. The weak easterly winds across the South and the Gulf mean the South can expect isolated thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region: Hot weather during the day with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; lows of 17-25℃ and highs of 35-38.

Northeastern region: Partly cloudy and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees and highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius.

Central region: Hot weather during the day with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26℃, highs of 36-38.

Eastern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 25-27℃, highs of 34-36; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20% of the area; lows of 23-26℃, highs of 31-35; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20% of the area; lows of 24-27 ℃, highs of 33-36; waves a metre high.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day with isolated rains; lows of 26-27℃, highs of 34-37.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Weather

North to see thunderstorms, rains predicted for Bangkok

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

North to see thunderstorms, rains predicted for Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Thailand News

Thailand’s Meteorological Department today says there is a possibility of thunderstorms, gusty winds and even hail in the North, the Northeast, the Central and East regions, due to a low pressure area covering the lower North and Central regions and a high pressure system from China in the Northeast. In the South, less rain is predicted.

The department advises people in affected areas to stay safe by keeping off unsecured buildings and being outdoors. Farmers should beware of crop damage.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is:

North: Hot weather during the day with thundershowers and gusty winds in 30% of the area; lows of 16-24º and highs of 34-37º Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60% of the area, with gusty winds and hail; lows of 21-25º and highs of 24-35º.

Central region: Hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the area with gusty winds; temperature lows of 23-26º and highs of 35-36º.

East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20% of the area along with gusty winds; lows of 24-27 degreesº highs of 32-36º; waves a metre high.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; temperatures of 21-26º with highs of 32-35º; waves a metre high.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 23-26º, highs of 35-37º; waves a metre high.

Bangkok and environs: Hot during the day with isolated rains; lows of 25-27º, highs of 32-37º Celsius.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Weather

Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Just another excuse to post a beautiful photo of the northern Thailand landscape - Trip Canvas Thailand

Some warmer, pre-summer weather is heading to the north of Thailand for the rest of this week. (Forecasts for Khon Kaen and Bangkok below). The warnings are mostly precautionary as the general forecast still remains reasonably stable. On the plus side, a bit of extra wind may blow away some of the offending smoke and haze that has beset the northern areas of the country over the past month.

A high pressure system from China will start to effect the weather over upper Thailand. Early summer-style thunderstorms are forecast from March 3-5, according to the Thai Meteorological Department on Sunday.

“Outbreaks of thunderstorm, strike of lightning with gusty winds and hails are forecast for upper Thailand. People should keep off unsecured building and outdoor and farmers beware of crop damage.”

Here are the affected areas as listed by the Thai Meteorological Department…

March 3-4

Northeast: Loei, Nongbua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnart Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Chachoengsao.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

March 5

Northeast: Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

North: Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri.

Five day forecast for Khon Kaen below…

Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east | News by The Thaiger

Five day forecast for Bangkok below…

Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east | News by The Thaiger

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Weather

Temperatures to rise in the North, storms predicted

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 days ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

Temperatures to rise in the North, storms predicted | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - justgola

Temperatures in the upper parts of Thailand are predicted to creep upward, due to a high pressure cell covering the North. Southerly and southeasterly winds are expected to bring humidity from the South China Sea to the East and Central regions, including Bangkok and environs, while weak easterly winds prevail across the Gulf. Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts isolated thundershowers for the lower North, Central, East and South.

From Tuesday to Thursday, a high-pressure system coming from China will cover upper Thailand, bringing hot weather conditions. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds and even hail are forecast for the Northeast and the East Tuesday and Wednesday. The lower North, the Central region, the East, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will be similarly affected on Wednesday and Thursday. People should keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor billboards and farmers are urged to beware of crop damage.

Meanwhile, weak winds across Bangkok and its vicinity with isolated thundershowers will lower accumulation of dust/smog. In the North, the dust situation is likely to be aggravated due to a rising air parcel.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 day ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 day ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 day ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน” | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”

Trending