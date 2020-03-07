Forecast: steamy in the North, stormy in the South | The Thaiger

Weather
Forecast: steamy in the North, stormy in the South
The weather department’s forecast is for hot weather for upper Thailand today, as a high-pressure system from China covering the South China Sea weakens.
Meanwhile southerly and the southeasterly winds will bring humidity from the South China Sea to the area. Thundershowers are likely in parts of the lower North, the Northeast and the Central and East regions. The weak easterly winds across the South and the Gulf mean the South can expect isolated thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
Northern region: Hot weather during the day with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; lows of 17-25℃ and highs of 35-38.
Northeastern region: Partly cloudy and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees and highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius.
Central region: Hot weather during the day with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26℃, highs of 36-38.
Eastern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 25-27℃, highs of 34-36; waves a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20% of the area; lows of 23-26℃, highs of 31-35; waves a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20% of the area; lows of 24-27 ℃, highs of 33-36; waves a metre high.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day with isolated rains; lows of 26-27℃, highs of 34-37.
Weather
North to see thunderstorms, rains predicted for Bangkok
Thailand’s Meteorological Department today says there is a possibility of thunderstorms, gusty winds and even hail in the North, the Northeast, the Central and East regions, due to a low pressure area covering the lower North and Central regions and a high pressure system from China in the Northeast. In the South, less rain is predicted.
The department advises people in affected areas to stay safe by keeping off unsecured buildings and being outdoors. Farmers should beware of crop damage.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is:
North: Hot weather during the day with thundershowers and gusty winds in 30% of the area; lows of 16-24º and highs of 34-37º Celsius.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 60% of the area, with gusty winds and hail; lows of 21-25º and highs of 24-35º.
Central region: Hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the area with gusty winds; temperature lows of 23-26º and highs of 35-36º.
East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20% of the area along with gusty winds; lows of 24-27 degreesº highs of 32-36º; waves a metre high.
South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; temperatures of 21-26º with highs of 32-35º; waves a metre high.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 23-26º, highs of 35-37º; waves a metre high.
Bangkok and environs: Hot during the day with isolated rains; lows of 25-27º, highs of 32-37º Celsius.
Weather
Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east
Some warmer, pre-summer weather is heading to the north of Thailand for the rest of this week. (Forecasts for Khon Kaen and Bangkok below). The warnings are mostly precautionary as the general forecast still remains reasonably stable. On the plus side, a bit of extra wind may blow away some of the offending smoke and haze that has beset the northern areas of the country over the past month.
A high pressure system from China will start to effect the weather over upper Thailand. Early summer-style thunderstorms are forecast from March 3-5, according to the Thai Meteorological Department on Sunday.
“Outbreaks of thunderstorm, strike of lightning with gusty winds and hails are forecast for upper Thailand. People should keep off unsecured building and outdoor and farmers beware of crop damage.”
Here are the affected areas as listed by the Thai Meteorological Department…
March 3-4
Northeast: Loei, Nongbua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnart Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Chachoengsao.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
March 5
Northeast: Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
North: Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, including Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri.
Five day forecast for Khon Kaen below…
Five day forecast for Bangkok below…
Weather
Temperatures to rise in the North, storms predicted
Temperatures in the upper parts of Thailand are predicted to creep upward, due to a high pressure cell covering the North. Southerly and southeasterly winds are expected to bring humidity from the South China Sea to the East and Central regions, including Bangkok and environs, while weak easterly winds prevail across the Gulf. Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts isolated thundershowers for the lower North, Central, East and South.
From Tuesday to Thursday, a high-pressure system coming from China will cover upper Thailand, bringing hot weather conditions. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds and even hail are forecast for the Northeast and the East Tuesday and Wednesday. The lower North, the Central region, the East, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will be similarly affected on Wednesday and Thursday. People should keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor billboards and farmers are urged to beware of crop damage.
Meanwhile, weak winds across Bangkok and its vicinity with isolated thundershowers will lower accumulation of dust/smog. In the North, the dust situation is likely to be aggravated due to a rising air parcel.
