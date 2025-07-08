South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall

Second fatal fall raises fears over safety and secrets in Pattaya’s hotel high-rises

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
187 2 minutes read
South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A South Korean man plunged to his death from a Pattaya hotel rooftop in a late-night mystery, just two days before a young Chinese man fell fatally from another building in the city. It’s unsure whether it was an accident or whether he is another victim of the insensitively titled Pattaya Flying Club.

Emergency crews from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit were called to the scene at 10.06pm on Sunday, July 6, after reports of a man falling from a height at a nine-storey hotel near Jomtien Beach. The hotel’s name is being withheld while police investigate.

The victim, 70 year old Myungsoo Oh, had been staying alone in a fifth-floor room. His body was found on the ground outside the hotel, and police quickly sealed off the area with a white sheet covering the corpse. Officers from Pattaya City Police and the Dongtan Substation joined forensic experts from Chon Buri province to examine the scene.

The hotel’s 47 year old security guard Reungdet Chomphuteep, who had only been working at the hotel for five days, told police there were strong winds before it happened.

“I heard a loud noise like something heavy falling. I called the team and we found his body beside the building.”

Lieutenant Colonel Kamol Apkarat is leading the investigation under the supervision of Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo.

Police have not ruled out suicide, accident or foul play. Oh’s body has been sent to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Institute in Bangkok for a full autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Related Articles
South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News shows officers investigation the South Korean man’s death

Just two days earlier, a young Chinese man fell to his death from a hotel on Soi Paniadchang in North Pattaya. The incident, reported on July 4, took place at a seven-storey building offering short- and long-term stays, which police suspect may be linked to an illegal call centre operation.

The victim, thought to be in his early twenties, was found face down with a serious head injury. He was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, with a pair of sandals nearby.

Police Lieutenant Anirut Jehrao and Colonel Ekkachai Sratongyu are investigating the second case with support from rescue volunteers.

The back-to-back deaths have once again raised troubling questions about safety, mental health and what really goes on inside Pattaya’s budget hotels.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury Phuket News

Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury

4 minutes ago
Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid Bangkok News

Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid

15 minutes ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

29 minutes ago
Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui

38 minutes ago
Thai Lion Air&#8217;s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare Bangkok News

Thai Lion Air’s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare

47 minutes ago
Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor Bangkok News

Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor

58 minutes ago
South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall Pattaya News

South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall

1 hour ago
Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights Phuket News

Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights

2 hours ago
Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident Thailand News

Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident

2 hours ago
Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest Thailand News

Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest

3 hours ago
Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack Pattaya News

Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack

3 hours ago
Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet Crime News

Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet

3 hours ago
Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo Phuket News

Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo

3 hours ago
Child&#8217;s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall Thailand News

Child’s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall

3 hours ago
Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang Pattaya News

Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang

3 hours ago
Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation Crime News

Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation

3 hours ago
Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm Phuket News

Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm

4 hours ago
Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers Thailand News

Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers

4 hours ago
Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement Thailand News

Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement

4 hours ago
Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much Thailand News

Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much

4 hours ago
Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar Pattaya News

Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar

4 hours ago
Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time Thailand News

Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk

5 hours ago
Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump&#8217;s 36% tariffs bomb Thailand News

Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump’s 36% tariffs bomb

5 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
187 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x