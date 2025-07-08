South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall

A South Korean man plunged to his death from a Pattaya hotel rooftop in a late-night mystery, just two days before a young Chinese man fell fatally from another building in the city. It’s unsure whether it was an accident or whether he is another victim of the insensitively titled Pattaya Flying Club.

Emergency crews from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit were called to the scene at 10.06pm on Sunday, July 6, after reports of a man falling from a height at a nine-storey hotel near Jomtien Beach. The hotel’s name is being withheld while police investigate.

The victim, 70 year old Myungsoo Oh, had been staying alone in a fifth-floor room. His body was found on the ground outside the hotel, and police quickly sealed off the area with a white sheet covering the corpse. Officers from Pattaya City Police and the Dongtan Substation joined forensic experts from Chon Buri province to examine the scene.

The hotel’s 47 year old security guard Reungdet Chomphuteep, who had only been working at the hotel for five days, told police there were strong winds before it happened.

“I heard a loud noise like something heavy falling. I called the team and we found his body beside the building.”

Lieutenant Colonel Kamol Apkarat is leading the investigation under the supervision of Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo.

Police have not ruled out suicide, accident or foul play. Oh’s body has been sent to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Institute in Bangkok for a full autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Just two days earlier, a young Chinese man fell to his death from a hotel on Soi Paniadchang in North Pattaya. The incident, reported on July 4, took place at a seven-storey building offering short- and long-term stays, which police suspect may be linked to an illegal call centre operation.

The victim, thought to be in his early twenties, was found face down with a serious head injury. He was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, with a pair of sandals nearby.

Police Lieutenant Anirut Jehrao and Colonel Ekkachai Sratongyu are investigating the second case with support from rescue volunteers.

The back-to-back deaths have once again raised troubling questions about safety, mental health and what really goes on inside Pattaya’s budget hotels.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.