South Korean man causes pile-up on Pattaya road, 8 cars damaged

Foreigner claims sirbag strikes him, resulting in further collisions

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
South Korean man causes pile-up on Pattaya road, 8 cars damaged
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

A South Korean man caused a pile-up involving eight vehicles on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya at approximately 11.30pm yesterday, July 8.

The Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Rescue Foundation was called to administer first aid to a victim of the crash, which occurred in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya. The victim, whose identity was not disclosed, fortunately sustained only minor injuries.

Officers from the Mueang Pattaya Police Station arrived at the scene shortly afterwards. According to police reports, the accident involved the following eight vehicles:

  • A white Toyota Alphard minivan
  • A white MG sedan
  • A white Toyota Vios sedan
  • A white Honda Jazz hatchback
  • A black Ford pickup
  • A black Mazda sedan
  • Another white MG sedan
  • A black MG hatchback

Traffic signs and trees on both the footpath and traffic island were also damaged in the collision.

The driver of the Toyota Alphard, a 25 year old South Korean man named Junsung, was reported to have caused the multi-vehicle crash. Remarkably, he escaped the incident uninjured.

Eight cars damaged in accident on Pattaya road
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

A 33 year old Thai driver, Pratchaya Prungsak, told police that he had been driving ahead of the minivan when it suddenly rear-ended his vehicle.

The impact caused him to crash into several cars parked in the left lane, while the minivan continued forward and collided with additional vehicles.

Pile-up caused by foreign driver damages 8 cars
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Through an interpreter, the South Korean man explained that after striking the first vehicle, the airbag deployed and struck him in the face, impairing his vision and causing him to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in further collisions.

The foreign driver did not explain what caused him to crash. However, police suspect he was driving at high speed and lost control upon approaching a curve in the road.

South Korean man crashes car in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

According to Channel 8, officers did not conduct an alcohol test at the scene. The driver was later taken to the police station for the test and further legal proceedings. Compensation for the victims is reportedly still under negotiation.

A Thai netizen commented that this stretch of road has seen several previous accidents, as some motorists are unaware of the dangerous curve where the pile-up occurred.

South Korean man causes accident in Pattaya
Photo via Channel 8

