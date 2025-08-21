Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured

A 17 year old has been arrested alongside an accomplice for a shooting incident in Trang city centre, injuring two people.

The youth reportedly used his father’s gun in the attack. The incident involved two youths riding a red and black Honda Wave 110 motorcycle, registration 1 กค 5387 Trang.

They were shot with a 9mm firearm in the neck and legs but have since been reported to be in stable condition. Nine bullet casings were found at the scene on Phatthalung Road, inbound to the city in Mueang Trang district, near the old electricity office.

The case progressed around 11.30am yesterday, August 20, when Police Colonel Phumi Banthip, commander of Mueang Trang Police Station, along with Deputy Commander Police Lieutenant Colonel Methee Phinyoprakarn, directed Police Lieutenant Colonel Sonthaya Duangphet and an investigation team to arrest 18 year old Thanakrit.

He was apprehended under a Trang Provincial Court warrant number จ.405/2568 dated August 20, on charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a weapon in public without permission.

Thanakrit, who drove the motorcycle during the incident, had his blue-grey Honda Wave 110 motorcycle, registration 1 กณ 1290 Trang, seized by police, along with clothing and a helmet used in the crime.

At approximately 2pm, police identified the gunman as a 17 year old youth, referred to as A, who rode pillion. The youth used a registered black Norinco 9mm automatic pistol to commit the shooting. The gun reportedly belonged to his father and was taken without permission for the attack. A’s guardians subsequently brought him to the police.

Investigations revealed that the victims were riding from Surin Pond to visit Trang city when they were followed and shot by two people on a motorcycle. The assailants fled the scene in the same direction they came from.

The motive remains unclear, and police are preparing to further question the youth, involving multidisciplinary officers due to his juvenile status. The youth will be presented to the Trang Juvenile and Family Court for custody proceedings, reported KhaoSod.