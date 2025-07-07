Lao national arrested in Surin for child abuse video distribution

A 20 year old Lao national has been detained for producing and distributing online child sexual abuse material in Surin province.

The man allegedly managed covert groups on a widely used chat application, charging fees for access to explicit videos featuring underage boys.

The suspect, Chaipol, was apprehended at a resort in Mueang district on July 5 by officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD). He faces several charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography for profit, uploading obscene materials to computer systems, and illegal entry into Thailand.

The arrest was part of an investigation into two suspicious accounts on the X platform, named ภานุวัฒน์73k and บานานา73k, which promoted illegal videos and directed users to join private groups on his Line accounts for full access. Chaipol charged 139 or 259 baht for regular and premium memberships, respectively.

According to Police Colonel Chawinroj Pheemaratchatathamrong, who led the arrest operation, undercover officers infiltrated these groups, discovering over 500 members. They found numerous clips depicting boys in sexually explicit content shared within the groups. The materials were traced back to Chaipol, who was located at the resort in Surin.

During the operation, officers seized Chaipol’s mobile phone, which contained several illicit videos. They also confiscated clothing used during filming, sex toys, and bank records. Further investigation revealed he had entered Thailand without valid documentation.

Chaipol reportedly admitted to being the administrator and creator of the content, revealing he had been producing and uploading the videos himself for almost a year, earning over 100,000 baht (US$3,075) in the process.

He also disclosed to the police that he had recently contracted a serious illness due to unprotected sexual activity while filming the content, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Thai Internet Crimes Against Children (TICAC) Task Force apprehended a 17 year old boy in Bangkok Noi district at 7.30am on July 1 for allegedly blackmailing his 13 year old girlfriend by sharing explicit videos of her on social media after a disagreement.