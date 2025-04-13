Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days

Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days
Picture courtesy of innnews

The Department of Probation has released statistics revealing that drink-driving cases remain high during the Songkran festival, accumulating over 1,300 cases in two days.

Today, April 13, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suriya Singhakamol, Director-General of the Department of Probation, reported on cases entering probation yesterday, marking the second day of stringent measures. A total of 1,037 cases were recorded, with six people ordered to wear electronic monitoring devices (EM).

These cases included 982 instances of drink-driving, accounting for 94.70%, with three people monitored via EM. There were also 55 cases of drug-related driving, representing 5.30%, with three monitored by EM, for a period of 15 to 30 days.

Over the two-day period from April 11 to 12, a total of 1,363 cases were reported, with 15 people subjected to EM. Among these, 1,258 were drink-driving cases, constituting 92.30%, with four monitored by EM.

Related Articles

Reckless driving accounted for three cases, or 0.22%, while drug-related driving made up 102 cases, or 7.48%, with 11 monitored by EM. Compared to the same period in 2024, which saw 1,131 drink-driving cases, the number in 2025 decreased by 149 cases to 982.

The provinces with the highest number of drink-driving cases are Samut Prakan with 123 cases, Bangkok with 115, and Nonthaburi with 110.

Pol. Lt. Col. Suriya also highlighted ongoing operations by probation offices nationwide, in collaboration with volunteer probation officers, network partners, and the public, including probationers. These efforts support operations at eight service points, community checkpoints, and search points, with a total participation of 497 people.

Coordination with local police stations has been established to involve probationers in traffic law offences, assisting in monitoring CCTV footage to observe driving behaviour on main and secondary roads.

Following the policy of Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, operations were conducted in 12 areas on the previous day, involving 131 participants. These initiatives aim to instill awareness, discipline and reduce road accidents during significant festivals like the Thai New Year.

Citizens nationwide are urged to celebrate Songkran joyfully and safely, maintaining mindfulness and discipline on the roads, strictly adhering to traffic laws, and respecting fellow road users, reported KhaoSod.

Avoiding risky behaviours, such as drinking and driving, is crucial in preventing accidents. These efforts collectively aim to reduce losses and foster a culture of safe travel during this festive period.

