Sacked female ex-employee arrested over 7-Eleven heist in Nakhon Ratchasima | The Thaiger

Sacked female ex-employee arrested over 7-Eleven heist in Nakhon Ratchasima
Police have arrested a former female 7-Eleven shop staff member in Nakhon Ratchasima for an alleged robbery that netted 2.3 million baht in cash.
Police arrested 25 year old Rojana Chongklang at her house yesterday, about 36 hours after the robbery. She used to work at a 7-Eleven store in the Ban Pho community but was fired late last year after working there for ten years.
Officers found most of the missing cash hidden in a cesspool at her house in Ban Dan Khon Khob village, about 15 kilometres from the robbed shop. Police allege that she had already spent some of the cash and was planning to flee to South Korea.
Police say she planned the robbery due to a debt of several hundreds thousand baht.
Jor Hor police are still interrogating 12 of the shop’s staff, one at a time, to check for possible clues that the alleged robber was helped by insiders, given how easy it was for her to leave with a large haul of cash from the safe box.
The robbery took place in the early hours of Monday morning. The store manager said that the safe contained a lot of money from weekend sales, and would have been sent to the bank during office hours on Monday. Earlier, it was reported that the robber was a man in a full-size crash helmet and carrying a long knife.
89 year old Trang grandmother raped by 71 year old neighbour
A 71 year old man in Trang has been arrested after confessing to raping an 89 year old neighbour.
Daily News reports that Palian police arrived to find that the woman’s granddaughter, Naphawan, had already taken matters into her own hands and beaten up Yap Chaiphak.
She admitted to police that she had hit Yap repeatedly with a broom handle. Yap had to be taken to hospital with fractured arm and ribs following the beating from the victim’s granddaughter. He says he intends to press charges against Naphawan claiming he was assaulted.
“I admit to losing my temper. Society is no longer safe. For a neighbour to do this to my grandmother is terrible”.
The 89 year old woman, “Mia”, was raped on Monday night outside her house in the village of Ban Na. Carers report that the elderly woman is still constantly vomiting and won’t eat. She remains in hospital recovering from her ordeal.
Former OrBorTor President in Phang Nga, and accused pedophile, flees
The former OrBorTor President in Tung Maprao, Tai Muang district in Phang Nga, Suppasak ‘Sak’ Pokaboot, has reportedly fled from his house after having resigned from his position following grave allegations of pedophilia and incriminating video evidence this week.
The police went to speak to Suppasak this morning and found that the house was locked. There were a few workers outside that told police that several officials had visited the house in recent days for questioning over the allegations and video.
They said that Suppasak had fled from his house and hired them to take care of the property. Soon after, his wife and child also left the house with the family’s van, they told police.
The workers didn’t have a key to get inside as they were only responsible for the outdoors.
An official from the Phang Nga Provincial Office, Sudina Kaewdee, revealed that his resignation was accepted on the day he filed the letter to Tai Muang District Chief. Now the District Chief will file the letter to the Phang Nga Provincial Office, who will pass the letter to Phang Nga Governor. This final process will mean Suppasak is no longer President of the local OrBorTor.
Suppasak was earlier exposed in a pedophilia and child molestation case after a video clip of him kissing and touching a 12 year old girl went viral.
The video was released by the girl because she was stressed about the situation and wanted to share the video because she was distressed about the situation and worried some people didn’t believe her. Her 16 year old sister also told officials that she had almost became a victim too and was aware of the man’s intentions.
She explained that ‘Uncle Sak’ knows her family well, as her mother and father used to work for him. Once the parents were divorced, the two sisters went to live with their grandmother and ‘Uncle Sak’ has become a helping hand, especially when they all had an accident and couldn’t work or go to school.
She explained that one day the man told them that he had visited a traditional Chinese doctor several times and couldn’t heal his sickness so the doctor suggested him to find a young girl who he can kiss and touch as it would help cure his condition. She didn’t agree to his lies and advances but says her sister apparently did.
The grandmother of the two girls also agreed to be the witness in the case today and is also being investigated by police as they unravel the tawdry details and history of the man and his relationship with the family.
No one at home. The former OrBorTor President’s home in Phang Nga
Motorcycle robbers escape with 70,000 baht from Bangkok 7-Eleven
Two motorcyclists have robbed a 7-Eleven store in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district and made off with 70,000 baht in cash. It follows another robbery of a 7-Eleven just one day before in Nakhon Ratchasima.
The Prachachuen police station was alerted at 4.25am this morning of the robbery at the convenience store along the Pibul Songkram road.
22 year old Danupol Emminom and 21 year old Wanisa Yodwithi, staff at the store, told police that the two men pulled up out front on a motorcycle. When they stormed in, one of them pointed a gun at the workers and the other told them to stand together at the counter. They were then forced to open the money drawer, they told police.
The two staff say the robber with the gun grabbed the cash, about 70,000 baht, and the two fled on the one motorcycle. Police say the robbers hid their faces with full-sized helmets.
