Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 19, 2025
412 1 minute read
Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A gunman fatally shot a 60 year old teacher, identified as Nak, inside his Honda Accord yesterday, January 18. The incident occurred on Highway 3011 in the Bang Pa-In district, Ayutthaya province, resulting in the car veering off the road.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Aisawan Pathomsanti from Bang Pa-In Police Station, along with investigative officers, forensic teams, and emergency services, arrived at the scene around 2.30pm. They discovered Nak’s body with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Advertisements

Inside the vehicle, four 9mm bullet casings were found, with additional casings discovered 50 metres from the scene on the left lane of the road.

Nak was identified through a government official ID card found in his pocket, confirming his position as a teacher with the Nonthaburi Primary Educational Service Area Office 1.

Related Articles

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and observed a grey motorcycle speeding away, driven by an individual wearing a full-face helmet and a grey short-sleeved shirt, heading towards Bang Sai district.

Investigations suggest that Nak may have stopped his car to converse with the perpetrator, as indicated by the lowered driver’s side window. Following the shooting, the car rolled across the road before coming to a stop in bushes. The assailant then fled the scene on the motorcycle, reported KhaoSod.

Police have managed to contact Nak’s wife and daughter, who are on their way to meet with the police for further investigation.

Advertisements
Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In related news, a tragic event unfolded when a police officer was fatally shot outside a barbershop in Saimai, Bangkok, following a heated altercation with another individual. The incident occurred on January 3, at around 8pm on Chalerm Phong Road in the Saimai district.

The victim, Burang Kasapon, a Deputy Inspector at Saimai Police Station, was shot multiple times and was in critical condition when rescue personnel arrived at the scene. Despite immediate first aid and urgent transportation to CGH Saimai Hospital, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Latest Thailand News
Fatal stabbing in Bangkok after noise complaint confrontation Bangkok News

Fatal stabbing in Bangkok after noise complaint confrontation

8 hours ago
32 Indonesians caught crossing into Thailand from Myanmar Crime News

32 Indonesians caught crossing into Thailand from Myanmar

8 hours ago
Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video) Thailand News

Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video)

8 hours ago
Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure Bangkok News

Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure

10 hours ago
Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht Phuket News

Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht

10 hours ago
Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting Crime News

Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting

10 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages Bangkok News

Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages

11 hours ago
Thailand tourism surges with 1.3 million visitors in early 2025 Thailand News

Thailand tourism surges with 1.3 million visitors in early 2025

11 hours ago
Thai police seize 100 kilogrammes of meth worth 200 million baht Crime News

Thai police seize 100 kilogrammes of meth worth 200 million baht

11 hours ago
Swiss man detained after wife&#8217;s escape from speeding pickup Crime News

Swiss man detained after wife’s escape from speeding pickup

11 hours ago
Forum debates contraceptive vaccines for wild elephant control Thailand News

Forum debates contraceptive vaccines for wild elephant control

11 hours ago
Gorilla smuggling plot uncovered after Istanbul Airport seizure Crime News

Gorilla smuggling plot uncovered after Istanbul Airport seizure

12 hours ago
Missing Chinese model found safe in Thailand, returns home Crime News

Missing Chinese model found safe in Thailand, returns home

12 hours ago
Monk charged with rape at Buriram meditation retreat Crime News

Monk charged with rape at Buriram meditation retreat

12 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold snap with frost on mountain tops Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold snap with frost on mountain tops

12 hours ago
Thai lottery dream leads to 24 million baht jackpot win Northern Thailand News

Thai lottery dream leads to 24 million baht jackpot win

1 day ago
Luxury watches worth 100 million baht stolen in Chon Buri heist Crime News

Luxury watches worth 100 million baht stolen in Chon Buri heist

1 day ago
Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks Krabi News

Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks

1 day ago
Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait Eastern Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait

1 day ago
&#8220;Barrelled and dumped&#8221;: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder Crime News

“Barrelled and dumped”: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder

1 day ago
Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video) Crime News

Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video)

1 day ago
Thai actress Tangmo&#8217;s brother questions reenactment accuracy Bangkok News

Thai actress Tangmo’s brother questions reenactment accuracy

1 day ago
Ex-police officer and restaurant owner win 12 million baht lottery Eastern Thailand News

Ex-police officer and restaurant owner win 12 million baht lottery

1 day ago
Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand Bangkok News

Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand

1 day ago
Southern Thai temple seeks UNESCO World Heritage status Politics News

Southern Thai temple seeks UNESCO World Heritage status

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 19, 2025
412 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video)

Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video)

8 hours ago
Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure

Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure

10 hours ago
Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht

Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht

10 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages

Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages

11 hours ago