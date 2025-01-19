Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A gunman fatally shot a 60 year old teacher, identified as Nak, inside his Honda Accord yesterday, January 18. The incident occurred on Highway 3011 in the Bang Pa-In district, Ayutthaya province, resulting in the car veering off the road.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Aisawan Pathomsanti from Bang Pa-In Police Station, along with investigative officers, forensic teams, and emergency services, arrived at the scene around 2.30pm. They discovered Nak’s body with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Inside the vehicle, four 9mm bullet casings were found, with additional casings discovered 50 metres from the scene on the left lane of the road.

Nak was identified through a government official ID card found in his pocket, confirming his position as a teacher with the Nonthaburi Primary Educational Service Area Office 1.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and observed a grey motorcycle speeding away, driven by an individual wearing a full-face helmet and a grey short-sleeved shirt, heading towards Bang Sai district.

Investigations suggest that Nak may have stopped his car to converse with the perpetrator, as indicated by the lowered driver’s side window. Following the shooting, the car rolled across the road before coming to a stop in bushes. The assailant then fled the scene on the motorcycle, reported KhaoSod.

Police have managed to contact Nak’s wife and daughter, who are on their way to meet with the police for further investigation.

