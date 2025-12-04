Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints

Asiatique The Riverfront responded to noise complaints over loud screaming from riders on its SkyFlyers attraction by introducing a scenic ride mode and limiting its operating hours.

In recent days, residents living near the popular open-air mall took to social media to complain about the disturbance caused by the newly launched SkyFlyers ride. They said the noise did not come from the machine itself but from riders screaming in excitement throughout the evening.

Several locals recorded videos from their homes and posted them online to show how the noise affected their sleep. One resident wrote…

“It feels like someone is screaming above my head all the time.”

The issue sparked debate among netizens. Some argued that locals should be more understanding, pointing out that Asiatique is a major Bangkok landmark and contributes to tourism and the economy.

Others, particularly those living in the area, urged the mall to take responsibility for the disturbance as it was directly affecting their daily lives.

Yesterday, December 3, Asiatique released an official statement on its Facebook page addressing the concerns. The mall thanked residents for their feedback and announced measures to reduce the impact of the SkyFlyers ride.

According to the statement, the ride’s presentation will shift to a more relaxed “scenic ride mode” from 8pm onwards, rather than the high-adrenaline style that encourages screaming. To help minimise late-night disruptions, operating hours have been shortened to 1pm to 10pm daily.

Asiatique said it aims to continue offering fun and memorable experiences for visitors while also being a considerate neighbour to the Charoen Krung community.

Many netizens expressed disappointment in the comment section, saying they wanted to experience the ride’s full high-speed mode and asked the mall to allow them to reschedule their bookings.

Others argued that the measures would not resolve the issue, as people tend to scream as soon as the ride begins to lift them into the air, regardless of the mode.

One online user also questioned whether the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) conducted an environmental impact assessment before approving the SkyFlyers attraction.