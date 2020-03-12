Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTO: A body was discovered in an oil drum in a Chiang Rai reservoir - Chiang Rai Times
Police in Chiang Rai discovered a dead body stuffed into an oil drum floating in a reservoir. The 200 litre drum has allegedly been floating in the reservoir for over a week. Investigators learned from local villagers that the oil drum had been floating in the middle of the reservoir since last about March 3. Only when the drum brought ashore did locals call police. Local teenagers, curious of the drum’s contents, dragged it ashore while creating a video for social media.

The drum emitting a terrible smell, and when the teens opened it they discovered the body inside. One of the teens rushed to tell the local headman, who called the Mae Fah Luang Police department.

Investigators along with forensic officers examined the body and found obvious wounds. Upon examining the victims pockets they found drug paraphernalia used for heroin. The victim was dressed in a black jacket and pants. Forensics officers say the victim was also wearing a gold digital watch and a Girl Guides belt buckle.

Forensic police determined to body to be a male, but due its decomposed state they couldn’t determine an age. The body was sent to hospital for autopsy.

Investigators asked villagers if anyone had reported a missing person, but no one came forward. Police also contacted authorities in other districts as the body was found was about 12 kilometres from the Burmese border.

Police suspect the victim may have been involved in a drug deal gone bad.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Crime

Burmese military seize drugs and equipment valued at 2.02 billion baht north of Chiang Rai

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 days ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

PHOTO: Some of the seized drugs and precursor chemicals - Chiang Rai Times

The Burmese military raided a methamphetamine pill factory and warehouses in Shan State, about 400 kilometres north of Chiang Rai province in Thailand’s northeast. Soldiers seized a vast quantity of drugs, precursor chemicals and drug-making equipment worth an estimated 2.02 billion baht. A spokesman for the Burmese military said that its soldiers conducted raids on plants in Kaungkha Village in Shan State and Kutkai Township, between February 28 and March 3. Kutkai is near the Myanmar-China border, north/northwest of Chiang Rai province.

During raids on the plant and warehouses, authorites found about 44 million meth pills, 129 kilograms of heroin, 15 kilograms of pseudoephedrine pills and hundreds of barrels of acid, and other chemicals and precursors. They also found pill production machines.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told reporters:

“That area is a border area where various armed groups are active, including people’s militias, so it is difficult to say who those drugs belong to.”

“We will also keep implementing security measures in the surrounding areas.”

Zaw also told media that some of the drugs and precursors to make meth pills were buried.

On Feb 25th, Burmese authorities seized large amount of crystal meth and meth pills in Shan state’s Tachileik. Acting on a tip, police seized 9 kilograms of crystal meth from separate cars and arrested three suspects in Tachileik township, and seized a total of 202,000 meth pills in Minekok Township, also in Shan State.

Last June, the Burmese military seized tens of thousands meth pills and precursor chemicals in Tachileik.

In a possibly related development, two Chinese suspects were yesterday arrested in Tachileik for a grisly double murder in Pattaya.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Crime

Chinese murderers arrested in Burmese border town

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 week ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

PHOTO: Chinese nationals Fan Gang Gang and Qin Miao are taken from Myanmar’s Myawaddy border town to Mae Sot yesterday - Chiang Rai Times

Burmese authorities in Tachileik, bordering Chiang Rai, have arrested two Chinese men wanted for murder in Thailand. Chinese nationals Xiao Xiang Yu and Hu Zheng Xiong are two of four men wanted for the murder of Chinese businessman Wang Jun. Police retrieved a suitcase containing Wang’s bounds body from the Ping River on February 25.

The two were captured in Chiang Tung, around 168 kilometres away from Tachilek-Mae Sai border, in Chiang Rai province. Thai media report the two traveled by plane to Tachileik.

Two other suspects, Chinese nationals Fan Gang Gang and Qin Miao, were handed over to Mae Sai police yesterday by officials from Tachileik immigration. According to police, they confessed to murdering Wang in Pattaya over a business debt.

PHOTO – Police pose with Chinese nationals Xiao Xiang Yu and Hu Zheng Xiong – Chiang Rai Times

The four men allegedly committed the crime at a house in Pattaya, using a cord to strangle Wang and then cram his body into a suitcase. They also confessed to stabbing to death a Chinese woman, presumed to be Wang’s wife. Her body was also put in a suitcase and dumped into the river.

Meanwhile, Wang Jun’s body was cremated at Wat Bo Samsen in Kamphaeng Phet province yesterday. A legal adviser for the family says relatives will take the victim’s remains to China for religious rites in his hometown. They are expected to return there today.

The family has pleaded with Thai authorities to seek the death penalty.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Crime

Chiang Rai village leader kills and cuts up his mother after raping daughter

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

An assistant village leader in Chiang Rai has been arrested and charged with dismembering his own mother in a fit of anger. Investigators say the mother had threatened to tell police that the 35 year old man had raped his teenage daughter.

The man was the assistant head of the Hua Wiang village in Wiang Pa Pao district, situated between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. He confessed the crime to his village head yesterday and asked them to contact the police. The names of the man and his mother have been withheld at this stage.

Meanwhile, the man had been helping locals building a fire barrier yesterday where neighbours asked about his mother. He eventually told his village head what had happened. Police later arrived at his home where he was waiting. He took them to a room behind the house where his mother’s dismembered body was found in a container.

He later took police along the Wiang Pa Pao-Phrao Road where he had buried the head of his mother. Investigators say that the man stabbed his mother to death with a sharp knife early on Thursday morning. They say that his mother had become aware of the man raping his teenage daughter and a heated conflict arose between the mother and son when she threatened to tell police.

Police allege the man had broken up with his wife 12 months ago and was living with his 15 year old daughter.

The 35 year old is currently being held in police custody pending further legal action.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

