Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises

Officials monitor rising currents and brace for worsening conditions

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee39 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
95 2 minutes read
Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents along the Kok River in Chiang Rai are being urged to prepare for potential flooding as water levels rise. Warnings have been issued for areas such as Huai Chomphu, Mae Yao, Doi Hang, Wiang, Rim Kok, and the Chiang Rai City Municipality to move belongings to higher ground. Eight temporary shelters have been established by the city municipality.

Yesterday, July 29, the water level of the Kok River in Chiang Rai province remained concerning, with levels continuously rising. Measurements at the Pho Khun Mengrai Bridge in Mae Yao showed a water level of 6.03 metres, indicating a watch status and continuing to rise at a rate of 5 to 8 centimetres per hour.

Meanwhile, at the Kua Phaya Mangrai Bridge near Ban Mai community in Rim Kok, the level was at 4.70 metres. Although not yet at the critical level of 6.00 metres, the increasing trend may cause flooding in low-lying areas by evening.

Residents living near the riverbanks are closely monitoring the water level. Many families have begun moving their belongings to higher ground, recalling past flooding experiences.

The Chiang Rai City Municipality has deployed vehicles to announce warnings since the evening of July 28, urging at-risk communities, such as Pa Daeng, Kok Thong, Ko Loi, Fang Min, and Rong Suea Ten, to prepare by moving items, preventing water ingress, and staying informed.

Simultaneously, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has sent alerts via cell broadcast to residents in Huai Chomphu, Mae Yao, Doi Hang, Wiang, Rim Kok, and Chiang Rai City Municipality, advising them to secure belongings, protect vulnerable groups, and monitor the water situation closely.

The Kok River has begun to overflow in several locations.

Related Articles
Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Chiang Rai floods

Particularly affected are areas such as Fang Min community, Fang Min Park, the U-turn under the T.6 Bridge, and the U-turn under the Kok River Bridge (Chiang Rai Highway District 1), where traffic has been halted due to flooding.

Chiang Rai City Mayor, Wanchai Chongsutthamanee, has assessed the situation and is coordinating response efforts. The city municipality has dispatched personnel to monitor critical water levels and is actively pumping water from drainage pipes in Pa Daeng community to prevent urban flooding.

To mitigate potential impacts, the municipality has set up eight temporary shelters, including locations such as Municipal School 1 Si Koet, Municipal School 4 San Pa Ko, Municipal School 5 Den Ha, Municipal School 8 Ban Mai, and three public health service centres.

Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises | News by Thaiger

Additional locations, such as Samakki Witthayakhom School 1, Ban San Khong School (Chiang Rai Charunrat), Wat Chetupon, San Khong Noi Community Pavilion, Mengrai Maharaj Temple, and Hong Li Kindergarten School, have been prepared should the situation escalate.

KhaoSod reported that the municipality has also prepared first-aid kits, medical supplies, and a list of vulnerable groups for timely assistance should emergencies arise.

Residents in Chiang Rai City Municipality can request help 24/7 by calling the following numbers:

  • 053-712111
  • 053-712222
  • 053-715952

Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours | Thaiger Phuket News

Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours

22 seconds ago
Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife

1 minute ago
Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets

14 minutes ago
Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard

22 minutes ago
Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal

26 minutes ago
Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash

34 minutes ago
Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises

39 minutes ago
Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket

43 minutes ago
Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth

50 minutes ago
Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht

1 hour ago
&#8216;Flying Giant&#8217; A380 becomes a costly nightmare for airlines | Thaiger Business News

‘Flying Giant’ A380 becomes a costly nightmare for airlines

1 hour ago
Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence

1 hour ago
Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident | Thaiger Road deaths

Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident

1 hour ago
Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove

2 hours ago
Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV

2 hours ago
2 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Bangla Road raids | Thaiger Phuket News

2 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Bangla Road raids

2 hours ago
Shooting at Kamlon Festival leaves one dead, eight injured | Thaiger Crime News

Shooting at Kamlon Festival leaves one dead, eight injured

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning for 32 Thai provinces, flash floods possible | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 32 Thai provinces, flash floods possible

2 hours ago
Suspected Cambodian spy denies allegation, claiming to be orchard worker | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspected Cambodian spy denies allegation, claiming to be orchard worker

17 hours ago
HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour | Thaiger Events

HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour

18 hours ago
Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists

19 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s skeleton found in Udon Thani forest during mushroom hunt | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman’s skeleton found in Udon Thani forest during mushroom hunt

19 hours ago
Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island | Thaiger Entertainment

Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island

20 hours ago
Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast

20 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

21 hours ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee39 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
95 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x