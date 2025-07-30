Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises

Residents along the Kok River in Chiang Rai are being urged to prepare for potential flooding as water levels rise. Warnings have been issued for areas such as Huai Chomphu, Mae Yao, Doi Hang, Wiang, Rim Kok, and the Chiang Rai City Municipality to move belongings to higher ground. Eight temporary shelters have been established by the city municipality.

Yesterday, July 29, the water level of the Kok River in Chiang Rai province remained concerning, with levels continuously rising. Measurements at the Pho Khun Mengrai Bridge in Mae Yao showed a water level of 6.03 metres, indicating a watch status and continuing to rise at a rate of 5 to 8 centimetres per hour.

Meanwhile, at the Kua Phaya Mangrai Bridge near Ban Mai community in Rim Kok, the level was at 4.70 metres. Although not yet at the critical level of 6.00 metres, the increasing trend may cause flooding in low-lying areas by evening.

Residents living near the riverbanks are closely monitoring the water level. Many families have begun moving their belongings to higher ground, recalling past flooding experiences.

The Chiang Rai City Municipality has deployed vehicles to announce warnings since the evening of July 28, urging at-risk communities, such as Pa Daeng, Kok Thong, Ko Loi, Fang Min, and Rong Suea Ten, to prepare by moving items, preventing water ingress, and staying informed.

Simultaneously, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has sent alerts via cell broadcast to residents in Huai Chomphu, Mae Yao, Doi Hang, Wiang, Rim Kok, and Chiang Rai City Municipality, advising them to secure belongings, protect vulnerable groups, and monitor the water situation closely.

The Kok River has begun to overflow in several locations.

Chiang Rai floods

Particularly affected are areas such as Fang Min community, Fang Min Park, the U-turn under the T.6 Bridge, and the U-turn under the Kok River Bridge (Chiang Rai Highway District 1), where traffic has been halted due to flooding.

Chiang Rai City Mayor, Wanchai Chongsutthamanee, has assessed the situation and is coordinating response efforts. The city municipality has dispatched personnel to monitor critical water levels and is actively pumping water from drainage pipes in Pa Daeng community to prevent urban flooding.

To mitigate potential impacts, the municipality has set up eight temporary shelters, including locations such as Municipal School 1 Si Koet, Municipal School 4 San Pa Ko, Municipal School 5 Den Ha, Municipal School 8 Ban Mai, and three public health service centres.

Additional locations, such as Samakki Witthayakhom School 1, Ban San Khong School (Chiang Rai Charunrat), Wat Chetupon, San Khong Noi Community Pavilion, Mengrai Maharaj Temple, and Hong Li Kindergarten School, have been prepared should the situation escalate.

KhaoSod reported that the municipality has also prepared first-aid kits, medical supplies, and a list of vulnerable groups for timely assistance should emergencies arise.

Residents in Chiang Rai City Municipality can request help 24/7 by calling the following numbers:

053-712111

053-712222

053-715952