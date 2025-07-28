Thai officials repatriate bodies of Cambodian soldiers after clashes

Thai officials have repatriated the bodies of 12 Cambodian soldiers who died in clashes at Phu Makua. The handover took place at 4.30pm yesterday, July 27, at the permanent border crossing at Chong Sa-ngam, in Phrai Phatthana subdistrict, Phu Sing district, Sisaket province. The remains will be returned to Cambodia for religious rites in their homeland.

This action aligns with international humanitarian principles, honouring soldiers who perished in battle regardless of their affiliation. It embodies the spirit of military honour and integrity, acknowledging the hardships faced by those serving in conflict zones. All soldiers carry out their duties for their respective nations under difficult circumstances.

For Thailand’s army, the bravery of those who have sacrificed their lives to defend Thai soil will not be forgotten. Their sacrifices are etched in the memories of the Thai people, and their noble mission will continue to be upheld by future generations, safeguarding the sovereignty of Thailand, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Cambodian troops opened fire near the eastern perimeter of Thailand’s Moo Pa military base, just 200 metres from the Ta Muean Thom Temple, triggering a defensive response from Thai forces.

The incident occurred on July 24, shortly after Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, Commander of the Second Army Region, ordered the closure of border crossings and nearby tourist sites to protect national sovereignty and public safety.

Directive No. 213/2025 suspends all tourism activities at Ta Muean and Ta Kwai temples to strengthen security protocols. The measure aims to shield Thai citizens and property from further cross-border violence and highlights Thailand’s condemnation of anti-personnel mine usage, which contravenes the Ottawa Convention.

At 7.35am near Ta Muean Thom Temple, the Suranaree Task Force’s Second Special Unit attempted to notify Cambodian officials about the closure of the site to tourists. However, the talks ended without agreement.