Lazada investigating allegations of facemask price gouging | The Thaiger

Online marketplace Lazada is investigating an allegation by the Commerce Ministry’s yesterday that protective facemasks for the Covid-19 coronavirus are being sold via its platform at illegally high prices. The masks were declared a price-controlled item in Thailand on February 4.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit ordered a complaint filed against Lazada for allegedly allowing sales of masks by vendors at inflated prices in Thailand using its platform. The Singapore based company said in a statement that it “always respects local laws, regulations and government policies to ensure our healthy ecosystem”.

“We have been supporting measures by the Department of Internal Trade to maintain reasonable pricing for essential items, including facemasks. We are aware of the Minister of Commerce’s comments and are currently conducting an internal investigation.

“We are actively monitoring the Covid-19 situation and new regulations to educate the sellers on our platform. If any seller persists in inflating the prices of masks, Lazada will remove the listing. Should you come across any non-compliant item, please alert our Customer Care at https://www.lazada.co.th/contact.”

SOURCE: The Nation

