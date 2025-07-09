Building collapse in Chiang Rai traps people, rescue underway

Emergency crews race against time as rubble hampers access to survivors

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
62 1 minute read
Building collapse in Chiang Rai traps people, rescue underway
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A building collapse in the Wiang Pa Pao district has left people trapped beneath the debris, prompting an urgent rescue operation. The incident, involving a structure approximately two stories high, occurred at 4.14pm yesterday, July 8.

Initial reports came through emergency hotline 1669, indicating that around three people were trapped and others were injured, though the exact number of injuries remained unclear.

The collapse took place in Baan Ko area, Wiang Kalong subdistrict, Wiang Pa Pao district, Chiang Rai province. Rescue personnel were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Building collapse in Chiang Rai traps people, rescue underway | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Siam Chiang Rai Foundation headquarters received further notifications of the collapse, revealing that the building was under construction at Ban Ko in Mae Chedi subdistrict, Wiang Pa Pao district.

The structure, which was entirely made of steel, was intended to be a tea factory roof and stood about two stories tall.

Rescue teams are currently engaged in assessing the situation and providing assistance to those affected, reported KhaoSod.

Building collapse in Chiang Rai traps people, rescue underway | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

In similar news, a 68 year old woman narrowly escaped serious injury after her wooden riverside home collapsed into the Chao Phraya River early on June 3. She was found clinging to a wooden post for safety before being rescued.

Volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation evacuated the woman, identified as Somsong Praphaimani, who sustained a torn ligament in her left shoulder and bruising on her hip. She was taken to the hospital for urgent medical care following the 6am incident.

Reporters at the scene, located at 127 Moo 9, Soi Phibulsongkhram 1 Intersection 3 in Suan Yai subdistrict, Mueang district, Nonthaburi, observed municipal disaster response teams working to dismantle parts of the damaged structure. The affected section, a 6-by-3-metre room, showed clear signs of collapse with broken beams and debris strewn into the river.

Somsong’s 70 year old brother, Rangsarn Praphaimani, along with municipal staff, helped take down connected parts of the house to prevent further damage.

Latest Thailand News
RISE 2025 to empower women in hospitality with full-day learning event in Phuket Events

RISE 2025 to empower women in hospitality with full-day learning event in Phuket

6 seconds ago
Building collapse in Chiang Rai traps people, rescue underway Northern Thailand News

Building collapse in Chiang Rai traps people, rescue underway

4 minutes ago
Rare Asiatic golden cat filmed in South Thailand national park (video) Thailand News

Rare Asiatic golden cat filmed in South Thailand national park (video)

13 minutes ago
South Korean man causes pile-up on Pattaya road, 8 cars damaged Pattaya News

South Korean man causes pile-up on Pattaya road, 8 cars damaged

23 minutes ago
Singaporean drug kingpin busted in Bangkok hideout Bangkok News

Singaporean drug kingpin busted in Bangkok hideout

32 minutes ago
Chinese man busted for flaunting guns in Pattaya mansion Pattaya News

Chinese man busted for flaunting guns in Pattaya mansion

43 minutes ago
Rain check: 32 provinces braced for a soaking as storms roll in Thailand Weather Updates

Rain check: 32 provinces braced for a soaking as storms roll in

51 minutes ago
Hair today, conned tomorrow: Bald man scammed in Pattaya Pattaya News

Hair today, conned tomorrow: Bald man scammed in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thailand’s blind elephant becomes loving sanctuary grandma (video) Thailand News

Thailand’s blind elephant becomes loving sanctuary grandma (video)

16 hours ago
Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting Bangkok News

Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting

16 hours ago
Chinese scammer busted in Bangkok credit card hacking spree Bangkok News

Chinese scammer busted in Bangkok credit card hacking spree

16 hours ago
Ratchaburi residents slam officials over 32 inconvenient speed bumps Thailand News

Ratchaburi residents slam officials over 32 inconvenient speed bumps

17 hours ago
Monkey business banned: Thai coconuts go cruelty-free Thailand News

Monkey business banned: Thai coconuts go cruelty-free

17 hours ago
Thai human rights lawyer hit with 29 years for lese majeste Bangkok News

Thai human rights lawyer hit with 29 years for lese majeste

17 hours ago
Udon Thani students injured in accidental dormitory shooting Crime News

Udon Thani students injured in accidental dormitory shooting

17 hours ago
Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1 Bangkok News

Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1

17 hours ago
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish Chiang Mai News

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish

17 hours ago
Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park Thailand News

Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park

17 hours ago
Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer&#8217;s emotional hunt for real family Thailand News

Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer’s emotional hunt for real family

17 hours ago
Thailand plans ‘Buddhist bank’ as temple scandals explode Thailand News

Thailand plans ‘Buddhist bank’ as temple scandals explode

18 hours ago
Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft Crime News

Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft

18 hours ago
Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil Bangkok News

Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil

18 hours ago
Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist Road deaths

Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist

18 hours ago
Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap Thailand News

Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap

18 hours ago
Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei Crime News

Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei

18 hours ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
62 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x