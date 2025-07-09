Building collapse in Chiang Rai traps people, rescue underway

A building collapse in the Wiang Pa Pao district has left people trapped beneath the debris, prompting an urgent rescue operation. The incident, involving a structure approximately two stories high, occurred at 4.14pm yesterday, July 8.

Initial reports came through emergency hotline 1669, indicating that around three people were trapped and others were injured, though the exact number of injuries remained unclear.

The collapse took place in Baan Ko area, Wiang Kalong subdistrict, Wiang Pa Pao district, Chiang Rai province. Rescue personnel were quickly dispatched to the scene.

The Siam Chiang Rai Foundation headquarters received further notifications of the collapse, revealing that the building was under construction at Ban Ko in Mae Chedi subdistrict, Wiang Pa Pao district.

The structure, which was entirely made of steel, was intended to be a tea factory roof and stood about two stories tall.

Rescue teams are currently engaged in assessing the situation and providing assistance to those affected, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 68 year old woman narrowly escaped serious injury after her wooden riverside home collapsed into the Chao Phraya River early on June 3. She was found clinging to a wooden post for safety before being rescued.

Volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation evacuated the woman, identified as Somsong Praphaimani, who sustained a torn ligament in her left shoulder and bruising on her hip. She was taken to the hospital for urgent medical care following the 6am incident.

Reporters at the scene, located at 127 Moo 9, Soi Phibulsongkhram 1 Intersection 3 in Suan Yai subdistrict, Mueang district, Nonthaburi, observed municipal disaster response teams working to dismantle parts of the damaged structure. The affected section, a 6-by-3-metre room, showed clear signs of collapse with broken beams and debris strewn into the river.

Somsong’s 70 year old brother, Rangsarn Praphaimani, along with municipal staff, helped take down connected parts of the house to prevent further damage.