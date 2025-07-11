Long-lost ‘Forest sea star’ plant stuns scientists in Thailand

A rare plant thought to have vanished from the face of the Earth has emerged like a botanical ghost, shocking scientists with its return after more than a century in hiding deep within Thailand’s rainforests.

Botanists worldwide are celebrating the extraordinary rediscovery of Heterostemma brownii Hayata, also known as the Forest Sea Star. Part of the milkweed family (Apocynaceae), this mysterious vine had not been seen for an astonishing 113 years.

Its last confirmed record dates back to 1906, when it was documented in Taiwan, China, and Vietnam. With no further sightings in over a century, many experts believed it had slipped into extinction. But in a remarkable twist, the plant has resurfaced in the dense rainforests of Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand.

The breakthrough came in 2019 when a team of taxonomists from Thailand’s Botanical Garden Organisation (BGO) stumbled upon the vine during a field survey. Their discovery was formally published the following year, sparking widespread excitement after it was shared on Thai social media.

Dr Woranath Thammarong, plant taxonomist at the BGO’s Research and Conservation Division, described the find as a “powerful reminder that Thailand’s forests still hold countless secrets waiting to be uncovered.”

The Forest Sea Star lives up to its name. This herbaceous vine produces bright yellow, five-petalled flowers marked with red speckles and a striking deep red corona shaped like a sea star resting on the ocean floor. The plant also exudes a distinctive white latex and has opposite, ovate to elliptical leaves.

Typically, it blooms during the rainy season between June and July.

Despite the fanfare surrounding its rediscovery, Heterostemma brownii remains critically rare. In Thailand, it has only been found in Chiang Rai at about 500 metres above sea level. While historical records hint at its past presence in Laos and other parts of Asia, experts believe its wild populations are extremely limited, reported The Nation.

The plant’s conservation status has yet to be formally assessed, but researchers warn that habitat loss and deforestation could threaten its survival all over again.

“This rediscovery highlights the urgent need to conserve Thailand’s rainforests,” Dr Woranath said. “They are not just home to well-known wildlife but also to incredible species we are only just beginning to understand.”

Photos documenting this remarkable plant were provided by Dr Michele Rodda, capturing the Forest Sea Star in all its vivid glory.