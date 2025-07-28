Chiang Rai declares red alert amid severe flooding crisis (video)

Rising river levels threaten homes as rescue teams race against time

Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 28, 2025
Picture courtesy of สวท.เชียงราย กรมประชาสัมพันธ์ Facebook

Emergency measures have been initiated in Chiang Rai as a red-level alert has been declared due to severe flooding in the north of Thailand. Officials have issued warnings for four high-risk areas in Mueang Chiang Rai district, urging immediate evacuation to safer locations.

At approximately 7.30am on July 28, a Facebook page, Rak Chiang Tung, shared a video showing the rapid flow of the Sai River, which has breached its banks and flooded both sides of the border in Mae Sai and Tachileik. The post indicated that the floodwaters have overwhelmed the existing barriers.

Simultaneously, the Facebook page of the Chiang Rai Office of Public Relations Department reported that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has sent alerts to residents in four high-risk areas of Mae Sai district.

These areas include the Sai Lom Joy community, Koh Sai Village 7 in Mae Sai subdistrict, Mai Lung Khon community, and Muang Daeng community. Residents are advised to move their belongings to higher ground and evacuate to designated shelters.

In another post, the Mae Sai Municipality Facebook page updated the situation, warning of the red-level emergency. As of 7am, heavy rainfall was recorded at 118.8 millimetres in Jotada village, causing the water level at the Mae Sai Friendship Bridge to rise to 398.31 metres above mean sea level. This has led to some flooding, with predictions that if the rain continues, more water will reach Mae Sai by 10am.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and relocate to safety immediately. Those in the Sai Lom Joy market area, Muang Daeng, Koh Sai, and Mai Lung Khon are instructed to secure valuables and important documents, pack emergency kits, and assist vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients in evacuating. For those needing shelter, the Wat Phromviharn evacuation centre is available.

Revised pick-up points for evacuation have been identified at four locations: the irrigation road with a large yellow municipal truck, Koh Sai at the five-way intersection with a purple municipal tram, Mai Lung Khon at the 7-Eleven Nam Mon junction with a purple tram, and Muang Daeng at the entrance of Soi 8 with a purple tram.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through updates from the Mae Sai Municipality and official channels. In case of emergencies or urgent needs, contact the emergency hotline at 199.

Latest Thailand News
