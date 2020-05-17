Bangkok sting results in seizure of 221 kilograms of marijuana | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Bangkok sting results in seizure of 221 kilograms of marijuana

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Daily News
Talk about being left holding the bag… police in Bangkok’s Nongjok district confiscated bricks of dried marijuana weighing 221 kilograms on Friday. According to officers at the Lam Phak She Police Station, officers, the raid was a followup to a sting operation that resulted in in the arrest of 46 year old Manop Buakareem, who had delivered a kilogram of marijuana to undercover police earlier the same day on Suwintawong Road.

Police say Manop confessed that he was storing the drugs for another man identified only by the unfortunate name “Naf,” who was later to meant to come collect them as well as pay him the storage fee.

PHOTO: Retro Reporters

Manop was charged with possessing a type-5 narcotic substance marijuana with intent to sell and was taken into police custody.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Daily News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

