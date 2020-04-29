image
Crime

2 drunk monks arrested in north east

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

49 mins ago

2 drunk monks arrested in north east | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English
A case of Bud Enlightenment? 2 Buddhist monks were arrested in their pickup truck in the early hours yesterday morning in the lower northeastern province of Sisaket. They have been charged with breaking the national curfew and drunk driving.

The two were detained in their pickup truck shortly after midnight in the province’s Muang, or city district. Police say both the driver and the passenger were heavily intoxicated, according to the police. Bottled alcohol was also discovered in the back of the pickup.

The two monks were identified as 39 year old Phra Wisan from Wat Sika, and 31 year old Phra Akaradet from Wat Baan Kae, both temples in Sisaket province.

The monks were then officially defrocked by the provincial Buddhist authority and charged with Emergency Decree violations. Under Thai law, a Buddhist monk can be questioned by police but not jailed until he is first defrocked.

The offense carries a maximum penalty of imprisonment term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

PHOTO: INN News

Crime

2 Chinese nabbed for peddling sex toys, hemp oil, facemasks

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

18 mins ago

April 29, 2020

PHOTO: Bangkok Post

A pair of Chinese nationals have been arrested in Bangkok for selling sex toys, hand gel, thermometers and hemp oil worth millions of baht. Cyberpolice yesterday said the suspects, named only as “Lee” and “Jan”, were arrested at a commercial building in Bangkok’s Bang Khunthian district.

Police seized vast numbers of masks, body temperature scanners and sex toys as well as hand sanitiser hemp oil, estimated to be valued around 5 million baht.

Police say the goods were being stored in the building before being sold to online customers, and the suspects previously only sold sex toys, but expanded to face masks and gel when the Covid-19 outbreak began.

PHOTO: Coconuts

The 2 are charged with selling contraband, “goods of a pornographic nature” and unlicensed cosmetics and drugs. The Commerce Ministry says more than 300 online stores are selling overpriced goods or unlabelled items and has vowed to crack down on them.

In a related story, a Lao broker has filed a complaint against an online trader who failed to supply 650,000 baht worth of face masks. A lawyer for the accused says her client, only identified as Koong, brokered the mask deal for Lao medical personnel.

The lawyer says Koong ordered 65,000 masks at 10 baht apiece from Facebook user Mooh Uttamavedin in February and is now accused of fraud in Laos because she failed to deliver them.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Crime

Ratchaburi women scammed by “American’ Instagrammer

Anukul

Published

22 hours ago

April 28, 2020

PHOTO: Ch 7 News

A 33 year old woman in Ratchaburi (west of Bangkok) has filed a complaint to the local authorities that she was tricked by an ‘American man’ to make her fall in love and inducing her to transfer almost 200,000 baht of her money. After she thought everything was going as planned, the man, including the money. vanished.

The female victim told police that about 3-4 months ago an American man approached her to be friends on Instagram He claimed to be an engineer working on a ship. After they started to talk for a while, making her feel confident and hoping he would marry her and live together (happily ever after).

Ratchaburi women scammed by

Although they never met in person, the man said that he was going to retire and his company would send a package with 400,000 US$, along with some jewellry. He then asked her to receive the parcel and keep it safe for him.

Ratchaburi women scammed by

Not long after that, a woman called to inform that a package had been sent from abroad. But she was told by the person on the phone that the x-ray machine found valuables in the box. So, she must be taxed 36,000 baht and transfer this amount into the account of the ‘recievers’.

The victim then transferred first amount.

Later, the same woman contacted her again and informed that she must now pay an additional amount of 150,000 baht to cover documentation, registration, stamp duty, before the package can be released.

She transferred the rest of the money as requested – a total of 140,000 baht, most of her savings. After the money was transferred, no parcel was sent to her. She then tried to contact the woman who was faint the so-called paperwork. You won’t be surprised that her calls went unanswered.

She then discovered that her ‘man’ had changed his name on Instagram using the same profile. She then realised that she had been deceived.

The victim reported the matter to the police at Pak Tho Police Station in Ratchaburi Province. Police reveal that they are currently coordinating with the bank where the victim transferred money in order to request further information, and are inspecting the shipping company to see if they actually exist or not (place your bets on that one).

A similar scam has been used thousands of times. But hey, love, even Instagram love, is blind.

SOURCE: CH 7 news

Coronavirus Thailand

Park chief, officers arrested for house party

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

April 26, 2020

PHOTO: Govesite

A group of 8 officers from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation are in trouble after being spotted drinking and socialising at a house party in Ngao Waterfall National Park in the southern Ranong province. They’ve all been arrested for defying the Emergency Decree.

Police told reporters yesterday the 8 were rounded up last Friday night after neighbours complained of a party and loud noises coming from the home of the chief of the national park, 34 year old Chalit Sinrotthanakorn.

Chalit was among the 8 at the party. The others were 34 year old Natthapat Yutthaworawit, Wachirapol Kambucha, aged 32, 34 year old Natthapol Klubsawas, Rungpana Taenkaew, aged 29, 34 year old Pornprapa Anukul, 34, 28 year old Jittima Kongkasawas and 31 year old Sirinapa Wawanchan. Police found them sitting and drinking together.

Two bottles of liquor and various other alcoholic drinks, bottles of soda water, an ice bucket and a barbecue oven were seized as evidence. Investigators learned Chalit invited his colleagues to hang out and drink at his house from 8pm Friday.

Police say all present will be charged with breaching the Emergency Decree banning social gatherings during the Covid-19 outbreak. The director of the Office of National Parks says Chalit has admitted to a serious error in judgement and now faces a disciplinary probe and punishment as a result.

Chalit was only appointed park chief on March 10.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

