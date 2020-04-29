2 Chinese nabbed for peddling sex toys, hemp oil, facemasks | The Thaiger

Thailand’s biggest airport is getting ready to re-open this week. Suvarnabhumi International Airport resumes scheduled services this Friday when local airlines restart limited flights following the month of airline groundings due to lack of passengers and restrictions imposed by the Thai Government.

But the BKK Airport director, Sutheerawat Suwannawat, says the lack of passengers has allowed some areas of the airport to push forward with renovations, repairs and add new passenger facilities. Hundreds of broken floor tiles have been also been replaced. New visual docking guidance systems have also been installed for arriving jets.

The Director says that the airport is ready to support all flights as before but “some adjustments would be required corresponding to preventive measures for Covid-19”.

There will be new screening facilities for all passengers who enter the airport, as well as airport personnel, staff, flight crews and handlers. Everyone at Suvarnabhumi will be required to wear face masks at all times.

Yesterday Air Asia announced its new guidelines for a return to limited flights this week. Here are some of the main ones affecting prospective passengers.

• Carry-on cabin baggage. To facilitate social distancing especially during embarkation and disembarkation, we will only allow ONE piece of cabin baggage not exceeding 5 kg for each guest.

• Please arrive early at the airport, preferably 3 hours before departure, to allow for enough time for all the necessary processes to take place.

• Temperature screening will take place at different checkpoints, including boarding gates.

• Social distancing will be observed with floor markers at queuing areas, including check-in counters & kiosks.

• Alternate check-in counters will be opened to keep social distancing.

• Hand sanitisers will be available through processing points for guests and staff.

• Cabins will be disinfected via aerosol spraying before departure of all domestic and international flights.

• Pre-flight briefings on safety and hygiene will be conducted for all boarding cabin crew to ensure we are consistently following the most up-to-date advice.

• Contactless web and mobile check-in to reduce surface and physical contact in check-in and boarding processes. • All cabin crew will be in protective equipment including masks and gloves • Seat distancing. When flight occupancy allows, for guests to move within respective zones, under cabin crew's guidance. (Recent Thai CAA guidelines stated that guest will be seated in every other seat, so that planes would only be able to carry 50% of their total passenger load). • All meals are produced and packaged hygienically following strict food safety requirements (up to date the Thai CAA has said there will be no food or refreshment service on domestic flights in Thailand). • Temperature checks will occur before arrival to destinations where temperature screening is mandatory. • Health declaration forms will be handed out to be filled out before or on arrival. • Thermal screening will take place upon arrival.