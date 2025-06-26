Legless British tourist sprawls sparks mile-long jam in Pattaya

The bizarre booze-fuelled blockade unfolded at 5pm on June 23, when stunned drivers reported a foreign man lying across the entrance to Soi 11, just off Pattaya Central Road.

Senior officer Sub-Lieutenant Suchart Dusadee led a police patrol to the scene, where they found the man, aged around 30, drunkenly lolling about with his legs stretched out in the road, occasionally lying flat on his back as traffic piled up behind him.

Bystanders, including fed-up tourists and locals, pleaded with him to get up but the Brit wasn’t having it.

“He just wouldn’t move,” said one onlooker. “He was totally out of it.”

Officers attempted to negotiate, but the man remained stubbornly horizontal. Eventually, police wrapped him in a large cloth and bundled him into the back of a pickup truck, whisking him off to hospital for a medical check.

Residents said it wasn’t his first rodeo that day. Just two hours earlier, the same man had been escorted home to his condo by police after being spotted staggering around drunk. But soon after, he reappeared, even more sozzled, and flopped down in the road, much to the dismay of commuters, Pattaya News reported.

While this red-faced Brit might be the latest traffic menace, he’s far from the only one grinding Pattaya to a halt.

City police launched a fresh crackdown on rogue street vendors, especially the slow-moving three-wheeled carts that clog up key routes like Pattaya Beach Road.

At 11.30pm on Sunday, June 22, officers led by Lieutenant Colonel Phanupong Nimsuwann began fining vendors blocking streets, demanding ID, and handing out on-the-spot penalties.

Traffic police say the clampdown will continue as they try to keep the city’s arteries flowing, with or without drunken Brits in the middle of them.