Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner

A boozy night ended in mystery and mayhem after a dazed Pattaya bar girl was found dumped by the roadside, mumbling and confused, as two unscrupulous men rifled through her handbag.

In the early hours of yesterday, July 15, rescue workers and police were called to the scene near Mae Wilai Market after reports of a woman in distress.

The 41 year old bar worker, whose name has not been released, was discovered slumped on the pavement in a severely intoxicated state, unable to speak clearly or remember how she got there.

She told police she’d been drinking with a “friend” at the bar where she worked, but couldn’t recall anything after that. Volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre gave her first aid before taking her to Pattaya City Police Station for protection.

He 51 year old friend, Natticha Bangkerdphol, who was one of the first to step in and help, said she saw two shady men rummaging through the woman’s bag.

“They said they knew her but then they started asking for money. I gave them 20 baht to avoid trouble, and they left.”

Worried the woman had been drugged and targeted by thieves, Natticha contacted police and helped escort the woman to safety.

CCTV footage later showed two men, both aged around 30–35 and roughly 160–165cm tall, wearing black t-shirts, going through the woman’s belongings. After Natticha intervened, the pair scarpered down a nearby alley with a third man in tow.

Police are now reviewing the footage and working with investigators to track down the suspects.

The woman is currently recovering at the police station. Officers say they will wait until she’s fully alert before questioning her to determine whether she was drugged or simply had too much to drink.

Meanwhile, another woman was left traumatised after being viciously kicked in the head by a stranger during a shocking unprovoked attack at a Pattaya bar. The 21 year old victim told police she was assaulted because someone allegedly thought she was “staring.”