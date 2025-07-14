Holy scandal! Monks caught with robes down in Miss Golf romp

Clerics vow crackdown as temple sleaze rocks Thailand’s religious order

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
672 2 minutes read
Holy scandal! Monks caught with robes down in Miss Golf romp
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

A saucy scandal involving 11 randy monks and a mystery woman known only as Miss Golf has sent shockwaves through Thailand’s Buddhist community and now the country’s top clerics are scrambling to clean up the mess.

Thailand’s Sangha Supreme Council (SSC) is forming a special committee to review monastic regulations in the wake of a sex scandal that’s left the nation’s religious image in tatters.

The fallout comes after an internal probe found 11 monks, including abbots and high-ranking clerics, embroiled in a steamy affair with Miss Golf, a woman allegedly paid off with temple funds.

Following an urgent meeting, acting secretary-general Associate Professor Chatchapol Chaiyaporn said the Supreme Patriarch was gravely concerned about the damage to Buddhism’s credibility.

“There is a need to address loopholes in monastic law and restore public trust.”

The SSC admitted the Sangha Act of 1962 is no longer fit for purpose, despite multiple amendments over the decades. Crucially, the 2018 revision handed power to appoint top monks from the council to royal authorities but failed to fix key issues in managing wayward clergy.

Holy scandal! Monks caught with robes down in Miss Golf romp | News by Thaiger
Picture of Miss Golf courtesy of MGR online

A new oversight body will now be formed to overhaul monastic laws, boost transparency, and launch a PR push to stop Buddhism’s image going up in smoke. The plan still needs final approval from the Supreme Patriarch.

The council has also ordered senior monks to tighten control of their subordinates, with rogue monks facing immediate suspension if caught breaking Buddhist code.

Worse still for the naughty novices, any sexual or financial wrongdoing could also land them in criminal trouble, as monks are technically classified as public officials under Thai law.

The National Office of Buddhism (NOB) has been told to sharpen its act, with calls for a full government-backed restructure to protect the religion from further disgrace.

NOB director Intaporn Jan-iaem confirmed that names of all 11 monks have been passed to the Central Investigation Bureau, with six already stripped of their robes. They include abbots and senior clerics from Bangkok, Phitsanulok, Saraburi, and Chachoengsao.

Of the five still in the fold, two monks,–one from Bangkok, one from Phitsanulok, have gone completely off the radar. The SSC has given local monk chiefs strict orders to hunt them down, warning they could be kicked out of the clergy if they fail to appear.

Holy scandal! Monks caught with robes down in Miss Golf romp | News by Thaiger
Picture of evidence courtesy of Channel 8

Two other monks from Bangkok and Phichit remain in robes pending disciplinary review, while the abbot of Wat Chujit Thammaram in Ayutthaya has stepped down, Bangkok Post reported.

Meanwhile, Police Major General Jaroonkiat Pankaew has launched a financial probe into four temples, Wat Chujit Thammaram, Wat Yai Chom Prasat, Wat Kalayanamit, and Wat Prayurawongsawat, to find out whether any holy cash was used to pay off Miss Golf.

It’s the kind of spiritual scandal that could have Buddha turning in his lotus.

Latest Thailand News
Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest Thailand News

Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest

6 minutes ago
Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault Pattaya News

Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault

16 minutes ago
Wat Arun added to UNESCO&#8217;s tentative World Heritage list Bangkok News

Wat Arun added to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list

26 minutes ago
Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade Phuket News

Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade

38 minutes ago
Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers Bangkok News

Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers

52 minutes ago
Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur Phuket News

Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur

1 hour ago
Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk Bangkok News

Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk

1 hour ago
Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves Phuket News

Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves

2 hours ago
Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall Road deaths

Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall

2 hours ago
Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations Thailand News

Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations

2 hours ago
Phuket up! Aussie teen&#8217;s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror Phuket News

Phuket up! Aussie teen’s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror

2 hours ago
Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs Bangkok News

Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs

2 hours ago
3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning Thailand News

3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning

3 hours ago
GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl Pattaya News

GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl

3 hours ago
Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute Bangkok News

Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute

3 hours ago
Ladies&#8217; night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs Pattaya News

Ladies’ night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs

3 hours ago
Thai monk denies affair with foreign man’s wife in Phuket Phuket News

Thai monk denies affair with foreign man’s wife in Phuket

4 hours ago
US author issues grim warning for dream-chasers in Thailand Thailand News

US author issues grim warning for dream-chasers in Thailand

4 hours ago
Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Pae’s the limit: New poll reveals most Thais want PM to quit Bangkok News

Pae’s the limit: New poll reveals most Thais want PM to quit

5 hours ago
Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box Crime News

Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box

6 hours ago
Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist Thailand News

Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist

6 hours ago
Thai hard with a vengeance: Dad quits broken Britain for Thailand Thailand News

Thai hard with a vengeance: Dad quits broken Britain for Thailand

6 hours ago
Major traffic accident in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves 10 vehicles damaged Road deaths

Major traffic accident in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves 10 vehicles damaged

6 hours ago
4 Thai and Chinese men arrested for kidnapping and extortion in Pattaya Pattaya News

4 Thai and Chinese men arrested for kidnapping and extortion in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
672 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
4 2 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x